Detroit’s population is growing again, and for a city that’s been shrinking for decades, that’s a big deal.

New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Detroit’s population rose to 645,705 in 2024, up from 633,218 the year before. It’s the second consecutive year of growth, following decades of steady decline that saw the city lose more than a million residents since its peak in 1950.

The increase might seem modest at first glance. But for a city that became a national symbol of urban decline, with major job losses, mass departures, and even bankruptcy, any growth is significant. After years of headlines about people leaving, Detroit is now showing signs of stability, and even momentum.

While challenges remain, the new numbers suggest a shift in the city’s long-term trajectory.

What Caused the Decline of the Population in Motor City?

Detroit’s population peaked at nearly 1.85 million in 1950. Over the following decades, the city lost more than half its residents.

According to some, deindustrialization hit the auto sector hard and eliminated thousands of well-paying jobs, which has been one of the biggest drivers behind the decline in population. Many factories shut down or moved operations elsewhere, which also emptied out plenty of neighborhoods.

By 2013, the city filed for bankruptcy, which remains the largest municipal bankruptcy in US history. The city estimated that it’s already $18-$20 million in debt. The bankruptcy process led to significant restructuring, with creditors absorbing losses up to $7 billion in total.

Each of these setbacks layered onto the next, creating conditions that made it difficult for Detroit to retain residents, let alone attract new ones.

What’s Causing the Growth of the Population?

The population increase in Detroit may be modest on paper, but it’s still very important. What’s more, it didn’t happen in just the last two years. Local officials have spent years investing in housing, neighborhood redevelopment, and community support systems.

According to city data, over 25,000 blighted houses have been removed since 2014, while thousands of affordable units have gone up in their place. These efforts have made several neighborhoods more livable and safer, especially for longtime residents who stuck it out during the tougher years.

Job numbers have also improved. The city reports that more than 25,000 additional Detroiters are employed now compared to a decade ago. Meanwhile, organizations like Global Detroit have helped expand access to entrepreneurship, particularly among immigrant communities.

Population of Detroit: Facts, Numbers, and More

While the population of Detroit once peaked near 1.85 million, decades of losses left it struggling to stay above 600,000. The recent uptick doesn’t erase that history, but it does challenge the long-held narrative of permanent decline.

Detroit Population by Year

The population of Detroit in the 1950s positioned it among the country’s largest cities. But every decade since then has seen steep losses:

1950: 1,849,568

1980: 1,203,339

2000: 951,270

2010: 713,777

2020: 639,111

2023: 633,218

2024: 645,705

These numbers show just how long Detroit’s downward trend lasted, and how recent this recovery really is.

Detroit Population by Race

The latest race demographics show Detroit is still a majority-Black city, with a smaller but growing mix of other communities. According to World Population Review, the breakdown looks like this:

Black or African American: 76.79%

White: 11.68%

Hispanic or Latino: 8.0%

Asian: 1.61%

Native American: 0.43%

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander: 0.02%

Future Trends & Predictions for Detroit

After decades of being associated with decline, it's now being looked at as a possible model for how post-industrial cities can rebuild. The challenge now lies in keeping this momentum.

Affordable housing, accessible jobs, and reliable city services will need to scale alongside the population. This is especially true in neighborhoods that haven’t yet felt the benefits of redevelopment.

Immigration will likely continue to play a role in filling labor gaps and revitalizing underused areas. If Detroit can manage this next phase with equity and long-term planning in mind, its recent gains could become something much more durable.

Rising Population of Detroit & What It Means

Now, population growth surely doesn’t fix everything, but it creates room to act. Detroit’s population bump won’t erase decades of disinvestment or systemic inequality, but it does open up new possibilities.

The work ahead will demand the same persistence that carried the city through its lowest points. Whether this trend continues depends on how Detroit handles the next five years, not just the last two.

After all, gaining people is one thing. Keeping them, and making sure they thrive, is something else entirely.