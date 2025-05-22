The best California sports betting sites let you wager on your favorite teams, their rivals, and even ones you’ve never heard of.

Whether you want to back LeBron, ride with the Warriors, or take a shot on the Dodgers, these sportsbooks have you covered, with plenty of bonuses along the way. Case in point, BetOnline, which offers a 50% welcome bonus up to $250 — not bad for your first rodeo.

But that’s just the beginning. In this article, we’ll share our other top picks, spotlight the best bonuses, and hand out betting tips like confetti.



Let’s ride, Cali-style.

Best California Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline: Best overall

Bovada: Best sports betting variety

BetAnySports: Biggest bonuses

EveryGame: Best live betting odds

BetWhale: Fastest payouts



SportsBetting.ag: Best for crypto betting

BetUS: Exclusive features

MyBookie: Top pick for college sports

BUSR: Regular rebates

XBet: Best Cali mobile betting site

Already picked a favorite? Stick around as we break down why these top California sportsbooks are worth your wagers.

1. BetOnline - Best California Sports Betting Site Overall

50% up to $250 welcome bonus

25+ years online

Early lines

Daily odds boosts

Over 20 payment options

Cons:

Higher payout limits for non-crypto options

No reload bonus

Taking top spot for sports betting in California is BetOnline, a highly reputable online sportsbook that’s been around for more than 25 years, building a reputation for having the best odds and the earliest lines.

Online Sports Betting: 5/5

At BetOnline, you’ll find the best odds on several sports, including all the major US sports like the NFL, the NBA, and the MLB, as well as college basketball and college football.

Niche sports offered here include martial arts, wrestling, and surfing, while the likes of tennis, soccer, and golf are also covered superbly. You can convert your bets into teasers and if bets at the click of a button, and place round robins.

Live betting is available alongside pre-game betting and futures betting, so you can place all kinds of bets.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New players can kick things off at BetOnline with a 50% matched deposit welcome bonus. This is worth up to $250 in free bets, and you need to deposit at least $50 straight off the bat and enter the promo code ‘FREE250.’

We had to knock a point off for the fact that BetOnline has removed its reload bonus, but you can opt in to a range of specials, including reduced juice NHL odds, La Liga moneyline insurance, and daily odds boosts on all the biggest games.

You can also enter betting contests, such as a $10,000 golf Masters challenge and a $50,000 Super Bowl props pool, with many of these contests being free to join.

Payment Methods: 4.95/5

BetOnline supports over 15 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Solana. You can deposit as much as $1,000,000 per transaction or as little as $20.

Credit and debit cards are available for deposits, with a minimum deposit of $45.

A drawback is that you can’t withdraw your winnings via credit or debit card; P2P, money orders, bank transfer, and check by courier are the only regular payment methods available for payouts. P2P has a $50 minimum withdrawal, but bank wire and check come with a $500 minimum withdrawal.

User Experience: 5/5

BetOnline is at the forefront of innovation in the sports betting world. Alongside a slick, fast-loading website is an array of betting tools, including Props Builders, same-game parlays, and a re-bet function that’s perfect for placing large bets.

We’d like to see more responsible gambling tools available alongside self-exclusion, but customer support is excellent and includes phone support.

There’s also a BETV feature that gives you access to expert panelists, the latest news, and daily tips.

>> Grab your $250 welcome bonus

2. Bovada - Best California Online Sportsbook for Betting Variety

75% up to $750 welcome bonus

Over 35 sports to bet on

Advanced prop builder

Request your own bets

200% referral bonus

Cons:

No sports betting reload bonus

Credit card fees

Bovada easily slots into the second spot on our list of the top Californian sports betting sites. While it's known for its online poker setup, this platform also delivers tons of wagering options, especially excels when it comes to props betting, giving you the chance to customise your game, team, and player props across all the top sports.

Online Sports Betting: 4.95/5

All kinds of props bets are available on sports like the NBA, the NFL, and the MLB, with Bovada letting you swerve traditional betting markets like the moneyline and the point spread in favour of betting on specific outcomes in a game.

For example, you can bet on the first touchdown in an NFL game, who will score the first points in an NBA game, or who will score the last goal in a soccer match.

You can, of course, place moneyline, point spread, and totals bets here, too, with Bovada also offering alternative lines. And if there’s something you can’t see, Bovada lets you request your own bets.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

If you make a first deposit of at least $20, you can opt in to Bovada’s 75% matched deposit bonus. No promo code is needed, and the bonus is worth up to $750.

A 200% referral bonus is then available to those playing with fiat currencies, but it’s increased to $275 if your buddy makes a first deposit via crypto.

Other than that, you’ll be awarded loyalty points whenever you place a bet, with parlays worth 15 points for every $1 parlay wagered. There’s also a parlay booster here, which increases your reward points depending on how much you stake.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

For deposits, Bovada supports major credit and debit cards like VISA, MasterCard, and AMEX. You can also deposit Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, USDT, and Litecoin.

The minimum deposit for all methods ranges from $10 to $20 for most options, but transactions are generally capped at around $5,000.

For withdrawals, Zelle, Voucher, and MatchPay are also available. The latter lets you withdraw your funds with eWallets like PayPal. Payout times are good, with most withdrawals completed within hours if using crypto and a few business days for other transactions.

User Experience: 4.85/5

A Props Builder enhances the UX at Bovada and is a significant reason we awarded this online sportsbook as the best for betting variety. It’s easy to use and helps you to refine your bets.

The interface, meanwhile, is clean and simple. Bovada makes it easy to create an account, browse the markets, and place bets.

>> Claim your 75% welcome bonus

3. BetAnySports - Top Bonuses of Any California Betting Site

$500 welcome bonus

25% monthly cashback bonus

Reduced juice

Offers 30+ sports categories

Lottery betting available



Cons:

4% fee on check & bank payouts

No VIP program

BetAnySports is stacked with promos every day of the week. You can start with a 25% matched deposit bonus, opt in to boosted odds, claim reload bonuses, and more.

And with reduced juice available, it cruises into third place on our list.

Online Sports Betting: 4.85/5

BetAnySports lets you choose from offshore lines, ultimate lines, live lines, and props. It might all seem slightly confusing at first, but we don’t think it will be long before each sports bettor finds their niche.

What’s more, BetAnySports offers markets for more than 30 sports, and you can slash commission in half on all the top US sports, including the NBA. You just need to select the ‘Less Juice’ option if it's available when placing your bets.

Reduced juice is also available on sports like soccer, golf, and boxing, with BetAnySports also offering a few unique betting markets, including 2-way moneyline bets and 3-way moneyline bets.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

You can claim a 25% matched deposit bonus at BetAnySports as a new customer in California. It’s worth up to $500, and the minimum deposit required to claim it is $25.

25% monthly cashback is another great deal here that helps you to stay in the game, while BetAnySports will give you your seventh deposit free up to $5,000.

And while the 10% referral bonus could be a little bigger, it’s an unlimited offer that lets you refer as many buddies as you want.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

For deposits, BetAnySport accepts crypto, credit cards, and electronic checks. The minimum deposit for crypto is $25, for credit cards it’s $50, while for eChecks it’s $100.

Tight max deposit limits are in place, however, and you can only add $350 to your account per transaction via credit card.

For payouts, BetAnySport supports Bitcoin, wire transfer, checks and ACH transfer, which means credit and debit cards aren’t available. Maximum withdrawals are much higher than max deposits, but payout times are a little on the slow side.

User Experience: 4.75/5

It’s worth noting that, while BetAnySports has been around for over a decade, it looks as modern and slick as any other Californian online sportsbook. It’s easy to join and, thanks to a raft of helpful guides, it shouldn’t be long before you get up to speed with the different ways to bet.

There’s a separate racebook for horse racing, a section for lottery bets, and the site works excellently on all devices.

Toll-free phone support is available alongside live chat and email if you need to speak to the team.

>> Get a $500 cash bonus

4. EveryGame - Best California Live Betting Site

50% up to $1,000 crypto welcome bonus

Over 10 payment options

Regular free bets

Excellent live betting odds

Lower minimum deposit

Cons:

Bigger bonus for crypto users

$150 minimum payout for bank transfers

EveryGame offers an exciting live betting experience that includes the best odds updated in real time and flexible betting markets that help you get closer to the action 24/7.

Online Sports Betting: 4.85/5

EveryGame offers live betting markets around the clock. Their coverage includes major US sports like the NFL, niche soccer leagues, tennis tournaments from around the world, and eSports.

You can bet on the moneyline in play, as well as the totals and the point spread. EveryGame also keeps alternative lines open, while props bets like correct score are open right to the last whistle.

You can place your bets pre-game here, too. And while EveryGame doesn’t cover as many sports as some Californian sports betting sites, their odds and betting markets ensure their excellent coverage of the most popular sports.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

EveryGame gives you a choice between two welcome bonuses. You can either claim a 50% up to $1,000 bonus if you deposit with crypto, or a 100% up to $500 bonus if you use traditional payment methods.

Both come with extremely low 8x wagering requirements. You’ll need to enter the code ‘CRYPTO1K’ to unlock the crypto bonus, and the code ‘WELCOME500’ if you’re playing with fiat currencies.

Regular offers that are available to everyone include stake-back specials on major sporting events, including the Golf Masters, weekly MLB free bets, and the chance to win 20x $50 parlay free bets.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Like all the top Californian online sportsbooks, you can deposit funds via major credit and debit cards like VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, and a handful of cryptocurrencies. NeoSurf, Astro Pay, PaySafeCard, and eZeeWallet are also available.

The minimum deposit starts from just $5 for PaySafeCard and is reasonably low for all methods.

For payouts, you’ll need to use either bank wire transfer, check, or User2User if you’re playing with US dollars or Bitcoin, and a few altcoins if you’re playing with crypto. The minimum withdrawal is steep for most options, and there are some fees to be aware of.

User Experience: 4.75/5

EveryGame has remained relatively unchanged over the years and continues to offer Californian bettors what they’ve expected over the last 30 years: a fuss-free interface, an easy sign-up process, and 24/7 customer support.

We’d like to see more advanced betting tools like a props Builder, but we like the way EveryGame carries out daily polls on the day’s biggest games to see what bettors are thinking.

You can also opt in to the day’s ‘Hottest Bets’ at the click of a button, and you can set your own deposit limits over in the responsible gambling section.

>> Claim a $1,000 sign-up bonus

5. BetWhale - Fastest Payouts of Any California Online Betting Site

150% up to $1,500 welcome bonus

Cashback for loyal players

Offers live streaming

Many fast payout methods

Easy to use on desktop and mobile

Cons:

High minimum payout limit

Fewer bonuses outside welcome offer

BetWhale has one of the most accessible loyalty programs in the California sports betting scene. Along with cashback perks for regulars and a generous 150% welcome bonus for new players, it also offers some of the fastest payouts.

Online Sports Betting: 4.7/5

When it comes to what you can bet on, BetWhale caters to all tastes. From keeping it simple with NBA moneyline bets to trying to beat the bookies with alternative lines in a soccer game or putting together a parlay, BetWhale has lots of options.

You can bet on the UFC and eSports, and horse racing fans should also feel comfortable here.

Live betting markets are available for all sports, with niche offerings here including darts, snooker, and badminton. Live streaming is available for some leagues, too, including European basketball.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

BetWhale’s 150% welcome bonus is a boosted offer; you need to enter the code ‘THEBOOST’ to claim it, but you’ll also need to meet the $50 minimum first deposit requirement, too.

It’s worth up to $1,500 and can be used in the sportsbook and the online casino, while the 10x wagering requirements are lower than average.

Then, once you start making regular deposits and placing regular bets, you’ll be invited to BetWhale’s loyalty program. You’ll receive weekly cashback, free bets, and get access to other perks, including faster payouts.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

The bad news is that all payment methods at BetWhale come with a $150 minimum withdrawal. This is much higher than average, though it’s offset by same-day payouts.

It’s also worth mentioning that, unlike many other California sportsbooks, BetWhale lets you withdraw your money via credit and debit cards.

PayPal is also available here, as is Flexepin and a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.

User Experience: 4.7/5

You’ll only get access to the ‘proper’ website at BetWhale once you create an account and sign in. Then, you’ll be treated to an easy-to-use sportsbook, making it simple to browse the different markets and odds and place your bets.

We also like how intuitive the bet slip is, as it allows you to turn your bets into Round Robins with one click.

If you encounter an issue, customer support options include phone support, which we found to be prompt and helpful.

>> Unlock your 150% welcome bonus

How We Chose the Best Betting Sites California Offers

All the CA betting sites in this review guide are available in the Golden State.

Besides location, there are a few other key benchmarks we applied when finalising our list of the top 10 best gambling sites California has to offer.

Sports Betting Markets & Odds

You can bet on at least 15 sports at each CA sportsbook in this list and choose from various betting markets. Whether you want to place straight bets, parlays, live bets, or futures bets, you’ll also find competitive odds.

Bonuses and Promotions

Generous bonuses are a sign of a solid sportsbook. This is why we included California betting sites that offer new customers an attractive welcome bonus, and follow it up with a series of regular offers, including referral bonuses, reload bonuses, and free bets.

Payment Methods

You should be able to find your preferred payment method at each online sportsbook included in our list. We also added sites that offer fair and reasonable deposit and withdrawal limits and consistent payout times.

Safety and Security

Since we want you to place bets without any worries, we only featured licensed and reputable online sportsbooks that have carved out solid reputations within the industry.

User Experience

Lastly, all the top California sports betting sites enhance the overall UX with easy sign-up processes, mobile sports betting, and 24/7 customer support. They all have slick interfaces, responsible gambling tools, and additional betting tools like prop or bet builders.

Why Is BetOnline the Best California Sportsbook?

We rated BetOnline above all the other sports betting sites California has to offer for a number of reasons. These include:

Massive Reputation: BetOnline has a blemish-free history that goes back over 25 years. Customers play here with confidence, knowing they’ll be treated fairly.

Best Odds: Whether you want to bet the moneyline, the point spread, or take your chances with a futures bet, BetOnline consistently delivers the best odds.

Brilliant Offers: You can participate in betting contests, grab daily odds boosts, and claim a $250 welcome bonus as a new player.

Advanced Betting Tools: BetOnline gives you the chance to place same-game parlays, opt in to boosted parlays via their Mega Parlay feature, and customise your bets with a props builder.

Fast Payouts: As one of the best crypto casinos and sportsbooks, you can choose from a handful of payment options that guarantee swift and efficient withdrawals.

Why You Should Bet On Sports Online in California

Online sports betting in California has a few advantages over traditional retail sports betting. These include:

Safety: All the legit and licensed California betting sites are safe to use, with each one protecting your details via security measures like SSL encryption.

Cashout Availability: If you bet online, you have more control over your bets and can cash them out before the outcome has been fully decided, either for a profit or to at least reduce potential losses.

Boosted Odds: Odds are often boosted right up to the last minute at online betting sites, ensuring you lock in the best possible price.

Swift Payouts: You might not always receive your money instantly, but the best betting sites in California ensure that you get paid within an extremely reasonable timeframe.

California Sports Betting: FAQs

Are California Sports Betting Sites Safe?

Yes, many California sports betting sites are safe, though some aren’t. To protect yourself, it’s important to find licensed betting sites with a raft of security measures, including SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

What Sports Can I Bet on in California?

In California, you can bet on a wide range of sports, from US sports like the NBA and the MLB to global sports like soccer, tennis, and golf. You can also bet on horse racing, combat sports, and motorsports, while many Cali betting sites also host eSports like Dota.

How Long Do Payouts Take at California Online Sports Betting Sites?

Withdrawals can be completed the same day, but can also take a couple of business days. It depends entirely on the specific payment method and the sportsbook itself — the best payout online casinos and betting sites have systems in place to process requests quickly.

As a general rule of thumb, crypto payouts are always the fastest, while eWallet and credit card withdrawals often take between a few hours and 3 business days. Bank transfer, check, and wire transfer payouts can take up to a week.

Can I Place Bets on My Mobile Device in California?

Yes, all the best online betting sites California has to offer are mobile-friendly, and you can access the markets and place sports bets via your mobile browser. Some online sportsbooks also have an app that you can download for free.

What Is the Best Online Sportsbook in California?

The best online sportsbook California bettors can join right now is BetOnline. It’s been servicing bettors for more than 25 years and continues to deliver when it comes to sports wagering odds, markets, and bonuses.

You can claim a 50% matched deposit bonus as a new player, take advantage of early lines, and enjoy a pain-free payout process. If you enjoy playing casino games, it also ranks as one of the best online blackjack sites.

Comparing the 5 Best Betting Sites California

BetOnline: This is the best for online sports betting California overall. Turn your bets into teasers and if bets, weigh up early lines, opt in to daily odds boosts, and score a 50% matched welcome bonus when you join.

Bovada: If you’re looking for betting variety, Bovada is home to a sophisticated Props Builder tool you can use to customize your game, team, and player props on all the biggest sports. Claim the $750 bonus and test it out!

BetAnySports: Grab the biggest bonuses at this highly-rated legal sports betting site, including a $500 welcome bonus, monthly cashback, and frequent reduced juice deals.

EveryGame: This California sportsbook is ideal for live sports betting in California, boasting over 30 years of experience providing the best in-play odds across various leagues and tournaments. Their welcome bonus is also great, providing newbies up to a $1,000 bonus.

BetWhale: Once you make regular deposits and place frequent bets, BetWhale will invite you into their loyalty program, which is stacked with perks including cashback and faster payouts. Get started by claiming the 150% welcome boost.

How to Sign Up & Place Bets Online in California

Fortunately, all the best betting sites let you get up and running in a matter of a minute or two, thanks to super-easy sign-up processes.

Using our top pick, BetOnline, as an example, here’s how to create an account in four steps:

1. Click ‘JOIN’

Head to BetOnline’s homepage.

Click the green ‘JOIN’ button at the top right of the screen.

2. Complete the Form

The registration page contains just one form.

You’ll be asked for your email address, full name, password, and mobile number.

You’ll also need to enter your date of birth.

3. Click ‘Create Account’

Click the ‘Create Account’ button at the end of the form.

Your BetOnline account will then be activated.

4. Make a First Deposit

Enter the banking section at the bottom of the homepage.

Link a payment method.

Deposit $50 or more to claim the $250 free bet welcome bonus.

Start betting on sports online.

How to Bet on Sports in California: Tips & Tricks

Online sports betting in California is easy to do on the surface. But to get the most out of it and win more bets, let’s see what tips and tricks our expert bettors have for you:

Join Multiple Betting Sites in California

California is packed with lots of top-rated online gambling sites. Because they’re all free to join, there’s no reason not to join different ones. After all, they each have their own unique features, as well as different odds and betting markets.

Claim the Welcome Bonus

A welcome bonus is the best way to get started at any sports betting site. It matches your first deposit, arming you with additional betting funds.

All you have to do to claim it is meet the minimum first deposit requirement, before completing the wagering requirements once you’ve used your bonus funds.

Compare the Odds

Let’s say the Los Angeles Lakers are priced at (+200) at one betting site and (+210) at another. Only when you compare the odds at different betting sites will you be able to place your bets at the best price, thereby maximising your potential profit.

Fade the Favourites

A tactic often favoured by experienced bettors is to fade the favourite. This is when you back the underdog in a game where you suspect the favourite has been mispriced by the betting sites.

While this strategy won’t always work, it can reward you with long-term success if you understand what you’re betting on.

Listen to Tipsters

While tipsters aren’t right all the time, they’re right some of the time (which is why they’re tipsters).

A smart idea might be to find a credible tipster online and follow their tips. There’s no need to religiously copy them, but their insights can add a helpful layer of analysis to your own betting decisions.

Ready to Get Started With Online Sports Betting in California?

These are the best gambling sites in California, rated and reviewed by our team of experts for their odds, markets, and bonuses. Each legal sports betting site is safe, offers reliable payouts, and is at the forefront of online betting.

BetOnline is the best of them all, offering an all-around experience that will please most bettors, though the 9 others are still worth checking out.

Whatever site you decide to join, always remember that online gambling should always be fun. We therefore remind you to bet responsibly at all times.





