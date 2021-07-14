July 14, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
It's finally summer and living is not just easy, it's smooth.
Thanks to Woodford Reserve, a Kentucky-born bourbon that boasts rich and complex flavors, this summer is simply superb.
Composed of 200 flavor notes, Woodford Reserve is crafted from a unique grain recipe of corn (72%), rye (18%), and malted barley (10%) and is filtered by natural limestone deposits before enduring one of the industries longest fermentation process followed by a thoughtful aging technique, which takes place in charred white oak barrels stored within heat-cycled warehouses.
OK — but w hat does this mean for your summer drinking plans? Well, everything.
Woodford Reserve has released accessible recipes for delectable and refreshing beverages because great cocktails start with great bourbon. Woodford Reserve's summer cocktails are timeless and suitable for any occasions, persuasions, and Detroit locations, all you have to do is enjoy, and do so responsibly.
Cheers to Summer. https://www.woodfordreserve.com/summercocktails/
Easy, refreshing cocktail for any occasion.
INGREDIENTS
2 oz. Straight Bourbon Whiskey
1 bottle Soda Water
INSTRUCTIONS
STEP 1: Add bourbon to Collins glass.
STEP 2: Fill with soda water.
STEP 3: Top with ice and garnish with an orange slice.
A light and refreshing drink, great for any summer occasion.
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 oz. Straight Bourbon Whiskey
3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
1/2 oz. Honey
6 oz. Peach Tea
INSTRUCTIONS
STEP 1: Combine ingredients into a tall glass and stir.
STEP 2: Garnish with a slice of peach or lemon wheel.
Just two ingredients make this the perfect tall cocktail for any occasion.
INGREDIENTS
2 oz. Straight Bourbon Whiskey
1 bottle Ginger Beer
INSTRUCTIONS
STEP 1: Add bourbon to Collins glass.
STEP 2: Fill with ginger beer.
STEP 3: Top with ice and garnish with a lime wheel.
INGREDIENTS
2 oz. Straight Bourbon Whiskey4 oz. Soda Water
STEP 2: Fill with soda water.
STEP 3: Top with ice and garnish with a lemon wheel and mint sprig.
Our official cocktail for the Kentucky Derby®, or any summertime celebration.
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz. Straight Bourbon Whiskey
2 oz. Lemonade
1 oz. Cranberry Juice
INSTRUCTIONS
STEP 1: Add ingredients to mixing glass and stir.
STEP 2: Pour over ice.
STEP 3: Garnish with a lemon twist.
Simple cocktail with both American and French roots.
You can also try it with our Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
INGREDIENTS
3/4 oz. Wheat Whiskey
3/4 oz. Sweet Vermouth
3/4 oz. Campari®
INSTRUCTIONS
STEP 1: Combine all ingredients to mixing glass, add ice and stir.
STEP 2: Strain to tumbler over block ice.
STEP 3: Garnish with an orange twist.
CRAFTED CAREFULLY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY
KY Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 45.2% ABV. Woodford Reserve Dist., Versailles, KY
Woodford Reserve is a registered trademark. ©2021
Deemed Detroit's first urban state park, William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor (1900 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-396-0217; www2.dnr.state.mi.us) is a green oasis and offers the perfect views for enjoying your brews. Located blocks from the downtown action of Hart Plaza and the Renaissance Center, the park also anchors the renowned Detroit Riverwalk which spans three miles connecting Joe Louis Arena and Belle Isle. Watch people, freighters, wildlife (the harbor is home to preserved wetlands), and all the action of summer in the city at your leisure.
Located in southwest Detroit, Clark Park (1130 Clark St., Detroit; 313-841-8534; clarkparkdetroit.com) serves as an unofficial town square to this culturally rich, diverse, truly delicious area of the Motor City. Surrounded by residential neighborhoods and Vernor Highway which is a bustling shopping/dining destination, Clark Park provides action and respite. If lounging isn't your vibe, Clark Park regularly hosts concerts, festivals, and special events and is home to tennis courts, playscapes, and year-long activity programs for folks of all ages.
There is no better place to soak in some serene scenes than Detroit's Palmer Park, a majestic 296-acre wooded public park entrenched in history. Not only can you partake in a picnic at one of the park's many scenic spots, but Palmer Park (910 Merrill Plaisance St., Detroit; peopleforpalmerpark.org) is also home to public golf and tennis courts, hiking/biking trails, water features, a 140-year-old log cabin, and a lighthouse overlooking a large pond referred to as Lake Frances.
This ain't your typical park. Located in the heart of Downtown Detroit, Beacon Park (1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-566-8250; empoweringmichigan.com/beacon-park) offers the best of both worlds, especially during summer. Featuring a large, open green space for relaxation or play, Beacon Park also hosts events year-round, including art installations, concerts, fitness classes, dance parties, family fun days, and pop-up night markets.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.