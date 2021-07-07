July 07, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Wiz Khalifa is bringing his cannabis brand to Michigan 

By
click to enlarge Rapper Wiz Khalifa. - JAMIE LAMOR THOMPSON / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com
  • Rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has plans to expand his cannabis brand into Michigan under a new partnership with Gage announced Wednesday.

Under the arrangement, subject to regulatory approval, Gage will develop and launch a line of Khalifa's "Khalifa Kush" premium cannabis products in Michigan, including flower, pre-rolls, extracts, and concentrates sold at Gage provisioning centers, while Khalifa Kush will consult on cultivation, distribution, branding, consumer engagement, and other operating responsibilities.



"We are excited to partner with Gage for our first expansion into the Midwest, and to finally release KK to my fans in Michigan," Khalifa said in a statement.
"From day one of Khalifa Kush, we have only partnered with people we align with, who focus on customer and quality over everything, and Gage is one of the best."

Khalifa Kush products launched in 2015, and are now available in markets including Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.

"Wiz is a globally-recognized cannabis connoisseur," Gage CEO Fabian Monaco said in a statement. "KK has had incredible success in other U.S. cannabis markets, establishing a brand that is synonymous with ultra-premium quality. We are confident that this partnership will allow Michigan to become a unique cannabis destination in the near future."

Khalifa isn't the first rapper to partner with Gage. California-based rapper Berner brought his Cookies brand to Detroit after joining forces with the company.

