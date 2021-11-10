November 10, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Are you a fellow crypto lover? If so, we’ve got our list of the best Bitcoin and crypto casinos hot off the press for you!
Bitcoin is becoming very popular all over the world, and the sphere of online gambling is no exception. Cryptocurrency offers anonymity and fast financial operations between casinos and players.
Our recommended site is mBitCasino, but we’ve also found nine other top Bitcoin online casinos for you to check out. Without further ado, let’s begin!
First Look:
mBitCasino is a pure-blood crypto casino. No other kind of currency is accepted here. While it may discourage some players, it’s a playground for crypto lovers. The welcome package is really one of a kind, and it’s distributed in four parts.
The first deposit comes with a 110% bonus up to 1 BTC, plus 300 free spins. The second and third deposit bonuses award 100% and 75% bonus, reaching a jaw-dropping 4 BTC. The whole package totals 5 BTC, which is worth thousands of dollars.
This casino also has a pretty high limit for withdrawals - up to 10 BTC should satisfy most of the players. Deposits and withdrawals are free and instant for all payment options.
It offers over 1,000 games, chosen from some of the best providers in the market. This top selection includes 14 kinds of blackjack and 16 poker games, plus 53 live dealer games, and much more.
All transactions within the platform are protected by the Security Socket Layer (SSL) system. It's the same security system used by major financial institutions worldwide. Lastly, customer services are ready to support players in English, German, Russian, and Portuguese.
7BitCasino sports an enviable game variety brought from top software providers worldwide, including Big Time Gaming, Yggdrasil, and Pragmatic Play.
Slots fans will feel at home with BTC jackpot and progressive slots, among other types, as well as demo versions available. 7BitCasino also offers many live dealer games.
There are quite a few options for players who have a portfolio of cryptos, such as the popular Litecoin and Dogecoin. The minimum deposit is 0.0005 BTC.
On top of the already-sweet welcome bonus, there are bonuses that apply to the first four deposits. The first deposit match provides 100% up to 1.5 BTC. The second and third deposits reward you with a 50% bonus of up to 1.25 BTC. The fourth deposit awards 100% up to 1 BTC. Deposits are instant, but withdrawals can take a few days.
The VIP program runs on the so-called Comp Points, which are collected when you make non-bonus bets. Those points can become cash prizes eventually. They also push players up in the VIP scheme, giving them access to even more bonuses and promotions.
Customer services are superb at this platform, showing that this casino cares for its players. 7BitCasino’s customer service staff is available around the clock, via live chat, phone, and email.
BitStarz deserves its high placement for a variety of reasons. Firstly, deposits have no maximum limits, and withdrawals have a pretty comprehensive cap of 10 BTC. Deposits and withdrawals are free of charge and instant.
Next, there’s a 100% first deposit match up to 1 BTC. The second deposit awards a 50% bonus up to 1 BTC, while the third comes with a 50% bonus up to 2 BTC. On the fourth deposit, the bonus is 100% up to 1 BTC, once again. Thus, the welcome offer is pretty generous, if you ask us.
On top of that, you can use the 50% Monday Reload Bonus up to 0.11 BTC every week. Wednesday Free Spins is another weekly bonus, and there are also rewarding tournaments like the Table and Slots Wars.
BitStarz offers an incredibly varied portfolio of games, including 650+ slots titles, blackjack, roulette, and poker.
You can reach them via live chat, phone numbers, email, and social media platforms like Facebook (or shall we say Meta?) and Twitter.
Bovada is a well-known and trusted casino that launched back in 2011. Newcomers can opt for different kinds of bonuses on Bitcoin deposits. Plus, this casino is fully optimized to run on any mobile device.
In total, Bovada provides more than 170 casino games and a plethora of slot titles. You can also enjoy a selection of specialty games, like Pesca Bingo, Pirates Pillage, and Penguin Payday. The live dealer section is also top-notch.
The Bitcoin Casino Welcome Bonus is 125% up to $1,500, and it applies to the first three Bitcoin deposits - which means you could get a total of $3,750. The regular bonus for sports betting is 50% up to $250, but with Bitcoin, it climbs to a whopping 75% up to $750.
They also have a Refer-a-friend bonus. You’ve recognized the pattern by now - Bitcoin means extra at Bovada, so there’s an added Bitcoin Referral bonus of $25. Cryptocurrencies also enable instant deposits and swift payouts within 60 minutes.
Customer service is reachable by live chat, phone, and email, although it’s available only in English.
Las Atlantis is a rookie online casino, as it was established in 2020. However, don’t be fooled by its youth. It is a professional casino, with a verified license and solid security system.
It has more than 200 games, including all the casino staples - like slots and table games - but also specialty games, such as Roaring 20s Bingo, Hot Dice, and Lucky 8’s.
Crypto users are greeted with a generous bonus scheme. Namely, the welcome bonus is massive, offering an incredible 280% bonus up to $14,000. The minimum deposit amount for this offer is $20 worth of BTC. There are other equally generous offers for certain slot games.
Las Atlantis also provides fast and free transactions using Bitcoin and Ethereum. The range of deposit limits is wide, making it perfect for both the occasional players and high rollers.
While deposits take only a few minutes, withdrawals can take up to three business days, even for Bitcoin. This left us a bit underwhelmed, considering that many competitors processed the transactions instantly.
This casino provides two phone numbers for accessing customer services: one is from the United States, and the other is from Australia. There’s also the live chat option on the website, as well as an email address.
Ignition Casino, established in 2016, is indeed one of the best Bitcoin casinos available on the internet. Wondering why? Check out this:
Firstly, it’s perfectly safe and it holds a Curacao license. Next, the bonus offers are really enticing, especially for crypto users. If you deposit with Bitcoin, you’ll get a 150% up to $1,500 both as a casino and poker welcome bonus (yes - $3,000 in total). There’s also an amazing 25% casino match bonus of up to $1,000 on every Bitcoin deposit.
Fully mobile-optimized casino
20% extra on the welcome bonus and 25% extra on the 24/7 bonus for Bitcoin deposits
150+ casino games
Curacao Gaming Licence; established in 2019
For a newly established casino, Red Dog has gained a lot of ground already. Need more info? Here:
Newcomers can receive a welcome bonus of 225% for a minimum deposit of $20 in BTC. And they will even get 20% extra just for depositing using Bitcoin. However, notice that this casino doesn’t allow players to bet in crypto. Instead, the stakes are converted to USD in the casino. It's also converted back to the original crypto for withdrawals.
Customer support is available via live chat, phone, and email. Also, note that live dealer games can be accessed only after you register on Red Dog.
Cafe Casino, like Ignition and a number of our top-rated casinos, holds a license from Curacao.
The bonus scheme is excellent (and higher for Bitcoin users), and the Perks scheme for regular players is nice. This casino has a comprehensive selection of table and slot games. Still, poker has the spotlight here, as there are 11 different types to choose from.
Customer service is responsive and kind; no objections there.
Wild Casino has undoubtedly one of the most attractive bonus schemes around. It offers no less than 12 different bonuses, which also include crypto users. They include a $9,000 Crypto Deposit Bonus, many weekly offers, and a sweet $5,000 Welcome Bonus.
It offers several classic games like keno, craps, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, and many others. The slots selection covers pretty much all the main categories you’d expect, too. Their customer support is available 24/7.
El Royale was established in 2020, but it already holds a Curacao Gambling License. Additionally, it operates with the Central Disputes System. The CDS is an independent party that mediates issues between the casino and the players.
Now, a welcome bonus of 240% isn’t something you’ll see every day. Even less so if it comes with 40 free spins. El Royale doesn’t do just that, but the wagering requirements are reasonable, too.
This online casino offers over 200 slot titles, plus a wealth of table and live games. It also has specialty games, like Fish Catch, Banana Jones, and Sic Bo.
There are many reasons Bitcoins are popular among online gamblers. The anonymity, security, and speed of transactions are some of the main factors that work in favor of Bitcoin.
Bitcoins also help to avoid fees related to currency exchange that you would encounter in case you played on foreign platforms.
Here’s a short description of the most trustworthy regulatory agencies worldwide:
There are thousands of different cryptocurrencies and countless crypto casinos ready to accept them. Still, five of them are really popular - Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
The best bonuses are typically tailored to those 5 cryptocurrencies, especially in casinos that also accept fiat money. Some casinos operate exclusively with crypto, offering a wider variety of accepted currencies and more crypto-oriented promotions.
No, the majority of casinos won’t charge a fee for deposits or withdrawals made with Bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies. Aside from that, they are also among the fastest banking methods.
Cryptos are pretty controversial, and every country has a different stance about them. Some countries have effectively banned all crypto operations. Some countries haven’t banned all cryptos, but only Bitcoins.
The countries facing tougher restrictions are Russia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bolivia, Colombia, Egypt, Iran, China, Nepal, Iraq, Algeria, North Macedonia, and Turkey.
Slots, roulette, and card games like poker and blackjack top the list of favorite games for crypto users. While some casinos allow players to bet using cryptos, others convert them into dollars.
Not at all. In fact, many of them aren’t. However, the best Bitcoin casinos - like the ones we’ve picked out - hold respectable licenses from jurisdictions like Curacao or Kahnawake.
No, you don’t. All you need is an e-wallet that suits your needs. That said, always check which wallets are supported before joining a casino.
No, in general. The providers of Bitcoin casino services keep track of your Bitcoin wagers and payments.
In other words, your Bitcoin currency is on BlockChain until you deposit it onto the platform of your preferred Bitcoin casino; after that, your money is no longer on BlockChain. When you remove Bitcoins from your gambling site account and deposit them into your Bitcoin wallet, it returns to Blockchain.
Bitcoin casinos provide a number of advantages over regular casinos.
These benefits include safety, ease of use, faster deposit and withdrawal processing times, 100% user anonymity, and anonymous playing. There is no charge for using Bitcoin to make a payment, so players have complete control over their funds.
The best part about playing at a Bitcoin casino is that all payments are extremely quick. You can play at most of the casinos on our list and expect to get your earnings within 20 minutes. The title of the fastest paying Bitcoin casino goes to our top pick, mBitCasino.
Yes. Most online casinos can run smoothly on all mobile devices via a web browser or Android, iOS, and Windows apps.
While some casinos seem reluctant to adopt Bitcoin and other cryptos as payment methods, others invest heavily in it.
The top of our list is occupied by a casino that operates solely with crypto and also offers the best promotions and bonuses: mBitCasino.
Most casinos that support crypto and fiat money simultaneously tend to impose tight limits. The second and third positions are taken by casinos that operate with fiat money, but have embraced the crypto trend. These are 7BitCasino and Bitstarz.
The number of dedicated crypto casinos is likely to keep on growing - until then, these sites are the best casinos to play on if you’re using Bitcoin!
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling is intended for entertainment purposes only and carries with it a degree of financial risk. Players must be responsible when gambling online and only wager funds they can afford to lose.
This review is intended as a guide for both newbie and experienced players in choosing the sites they can sign up to. It is not intended as gambling advice and, therefore, does not guarantee any profit or gambling success.
If you are suffering from gambling addiction, please visit:
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.