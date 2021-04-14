April 14, 2021 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

The 420 Issue 

By
click to enlarge 26-01-cover.jpg

Jon Wilcox

April 20 is upon us, the holiday beloved by stoners from time immemorial. (OK, well, actually since like 1971.) In this year’s annual 420 Issue, we take a look at how Michigan’s marijuana industry is doing since voters legalized cannabis for adult use in 2018, both from the money side — Michigan cannabis sales neared $1 billion in 2020, and last month saw record-setting sales — as well as the social equity side, which is to make sure that communities harmed the most by the racist War on Drugs have an opportunity to benefit from the new industry, too. We also look at the phenomenon of people using cannabis for help sleeping, and talk to a pair of local fashionistas who want to help bring cannabis use out of the shadows. We’ve also got a gift guide for both the canna-curious as well as canna-sseurs, and a refresher course on Michigan’s cannabis laws. Happy toking! —Lee DeVito

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More One Hitters »

Trending

Revenge of the Stupidverse
A 420 gift guide for metro Detroit’s canna-curious and canna-sseurs
Mitch McRacist
Understanding the cannabis laws in Michigan
Michigan's legal marijuana industry hits record sales, buoyed by new products
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Here's how you can get your marijuana-related criminal convictions expunged in Michigan Read More

  2. Detroit must stop processing recreational marijuana business licenses for now, judge orders Read More

  3. Detroit-based cannabis company will donate $1 from each jar of pot sold toward planting trees in Africa Read More

  4. Lake Superior State University offers first scholarships for its cannabis chemistry program Read More

  5. Koch-backed group joins effort to legalize weed after Zoom call with Snoop Dogg Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation