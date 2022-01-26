Email
Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Stylish eyeglass store Warby Parker opening Twelve Oaks Mall location

Posted By on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge Warby Parker's new retail location at Twelve Oaks Mall features a mural by artist Rose Wong. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Warby Parker's new retail location at Twelve Oaks Mall features a mural by artist Rose Wong.

New York-based eyeglass retailer Warby Parker is opening its latest location in Novi's Twelve Oaks Mall.

The store, the company's fourth in Michigan, opens on Saturday.

The company also has locations in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Troy's Somerset Mall.

The new store will offer eye exams, as well as a selection of stylish frames. Unique to the Twelve Oaks location is a mural by Rose Wong, a New York-based artist.

Customers can get a free limited-edition print by Wong on Saturday, as well as cookies from M Street Baking Co., while supplies last.

The Twelve Oaks Mall is located at 27702 Novi Rd., Novi.

