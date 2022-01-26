Stylish eyeglass store Warby Parker opening Twelve Oaks Mall location

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Warby Parker's new retail location at Twelve Oaks Mall features a mural by artist Rose Wong.

New York-based eyeglass retailer Warby Parker is opening its latest location in Novi's Twelve Oaks Mall.

The store, the company's fourth in Michigan, opens on Saturday.

The company also has locations in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Troy's Somerset Mall.

The new store will offer eye exams, as well as a selection of stylish frames. Unique to the Twelve Oaks location is a mural by Rose Wong, a New York-based artist.

Customers can get a free limited-edition print by Wong on Saturday, as well as cookies from M Street Baking Co., while supplies last.

The Twelve Oaks Mall is located at 27702 Novi Rd., Novi.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.