Scoop up gifts at these metro Detroit winter markets — and support local makers 

Detroit’s Christmas tree is not far from the holiday markets at Cadillac Square.

Merry Midtown

Saturday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 18: Festive shopping and dining on in Detroit's Midtown district, with outdoor cheer, music, refreshments, and more to help you get your holiday shopping done locally. Participating shops include City Bird, Third Man Records, and Source Booksellers.

Noon-5 p.m.; various locations throughout Midtown; facebook.com/MidtownDetroitInc.

Michigan Mitten Market

Saturday, Dec. 11: Not only can you enjoy a holiday cocktail while you shop for gifts from more than 50 local vendors, but you can also bring your pet to get a photo with Santa Paws. Tito's Vodka will be matching all donations to Dog Aide, a local charity that provides free vaccination clinics and shelters for local pups.

From 6-10 p.m., Royal Oak Farmers Market; 316 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-246-3276; ropl.org. Admission is free, $10 suggested donation for pet photos.

Soulful Santa Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 11: Photos with Black Santa, shopping crafts and gifts, cookies and hot chocolate, and a performance by the Impulse Dance Academy dancers. There are three time slots with 200 visitors allowed in each. Tickets are $3 for Southfield residents and $5 for non-residents. Masks required for pandemic safety.

Noon-7 p.m.; Southfield Pavilion; 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-796-4620; see bit.ly/3ELsbdK for tickets.

Eastern Market

Sunday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 19: Shop Michigan-made gifts, including jewelry, pottery, art, beauty products, knitwear, and more. Christmas trees, wreaths, holiday treats, carolers, and gift-wrapping are also available.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Eastern Market; 2934 Russell St., Detroit; easternmarket.org.

Holiday Artisan Market

Saturday, Dec. 18: Second annual holiday artisan market features handmade, local artisanal products including fresh baked goods and macarons; vintage clothing, jewelry, and home goods; embroidery wall art; collage artwork and greeting cards; dried floral bouquets; handmade beeswax candles; and more.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.; The Congregation; 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit; facebook.com/thecongregationdetroit.

Holiday Market

Sunday, Dec. 12: Holiday vendors and other festivities.

Noon-9 p.m.; 24800 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores.

Downtown Detroit Markets

Through Dec. 31: Shop nearly 20 local vendors in heated booths in Cadillac Square. Not only are you near the Christmas tree and the ice rink at Campus Martius, but you can also warm up in the Cadillac Lodge, a lounge with couches, fireplaces, games, and warm winter beverages and snacks. Vendors include Adobe Impressions, Bow-Aholic Bowtique, Detroit Hustles Harder, Detroit Man and Woman Collection, Ferosh the Label, K E P T Jewelry, Little High Flyers, MuskOx, New Millenium Books, Essence by Noble, Nuts About Detroit, People's Pierogi, POST, Preva Body, The Vintage Wick, Three Dogs 1 Cat, Whimsy & Wine, and Waffle Cabin.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays; Cadillac Park, Detroit; downtowndetroitparks.com.

Rust Belt Market

Ongoing: Local vendors sell art and memorabilia.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11a.m.-10p.m. Fridays-Saturdays,11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays; 22801 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-238-8728; rustbeltmarket.com.

POST

Ongoing: Shop carries hand-made gifts from more than 300 indie brands, including Mutual Adoration, Hooray Forever, Scarlet Crane Creations, and TAIT Design Co. Craft workshops and classes are also available.

Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, noon-7 p.m. Thursday, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 14500 Kercheval 14500 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; mutualadoration.com.

Brooklyn Street Local

Ongoing: While the restaurant at Brooklyn Street Local recently announced its closure, apparently for good, the space is hosting pop-up holiday markets with food and drinks, as well as local makers.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 10-12, 17-19; Brooklyn Street Local; 1266 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-262-6547; brooklynstreetlocal.com.

E. Warren Holiday Nights

Ongoing: Food, vendors, and festive atmosphere.

5-8 p.m.; Dec. 10-11, 17-18; 16835 E. Warren Ave., detroitwarren.org/marketvendor.

