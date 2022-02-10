February 10, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Nootropics, sometimes described as “cognitive enhancers” or “smart drugs,” originally referred to ingredients that meet specific criteria, including helping the learning process, improving memory, protecting the brain, enhancing natural cognition, and being non-toxic. However, the term has been used more loosely lately to describe any substance, natural or synthetic, that claims to boost brain function.
A new brand that boasts nootropic and adaptogenic ingredients seems to spring to market every other day now. However, there’s been a lot of controversy surrounding the use of nootropics and their purported efficacy, and the category as a whole remains opaque. Nootropics is a quickly growing but vast and unregulated category, so wading through a sea of brands without understanding how to differentiate between them is difficult.
Before you hit the purchase button for a product that promises you “limitless” abilities or benefits supported by pseudoscience, make sure you understand these important points about how to qualify the quality of nootropics supplements.
Nootropics are not one size fits all, and it’s important to tailor the blends you are taking to your brain chemistry and goals. The best approach to finding nootropics that work for you would be to source high quality ingredients and systematically test different combinations and dosages of them. However, this would be a lengthy and expensive process.
For those who don’t have time to waste and want the highest quality and best results as soon as possible, try Thesis. Thesis makes customized nootropic supplements that are the best supplements for focus, energy, clarity, and motivation.
Thesis Nootropics: Supplements Customized to Boost Your Brain Performance
Thesis owns the largest nootropics data set in the world and has worked with over five hundred thousand customers. Thesis compares you with this dataset to match you with the blends that have the highest probability of achieving your desired results. The products speak for themselves with over six thousand five star reviews.
Thesis currently offers blends targeted to: Energy Clarity, Logic, Creativity, and Motivation.
Here are five notable ingredients in Thesis nootropics:
Thesis offers the highest quality nootropics; all ingredients are “FDA safe” and proven effective based on clinical trials, all products are produced in a cGMP facility in the United States, and all formulas are rigorously tested in multi-step evaluations and are third party lab tested.
At first glance, Thesis’ cost of $79 per month for a subscription membership seems high. However, Thesis represents a unique opportunity to experiment with over thirty high quality ingredients in a systematic way that would cost close to a thousand dollars and would take over six months to complete if you were to try to execute this process on your own.
In addition, Thesis is the only brand that offers a free coaching and education service from nootropics experts included in your subscription. You’ll receive ongoing access to nootropics experts, who are available to educate on topics ranging from the science behind nootropics to interactions with other supplements. Your coach will guide you on how to optimize your subscription based on the effects you are experiencing to ensure your Thesis blends are the most effective for you.
Thesis Nootropics: Try Customized Nootropics Risk Free
Thesis is so confident in its ability to help you achieve your goals that it offers free shipping on every order and a thirty day money back guarantee if the products don’t work for you, no questions asked.
If you have any questions about Thesis or whether nootropics are right for you, feel free to contact the Thesis team directly: [email protected].
