January 26, 2022 Marijuana » One Hitters

Pleasantrees opens Liconln Park's first recreational cannabis dispensary 

By
Lincoln Park stoners without medical cards, your time is now.
  • Courtesy photo
  • Lincoln Park stoners without medical cards, your time is now.

Pleasantrees will open Lincoln Park’s first recreational cannabis dispensary on Friday, Jan. 28.

The medical and adult-use dispensary will be the fourth Pleasantrees location, joining shops in Hamtramck, Houghton Lake, and East Lansing.



New customers will get 30% off their purchase.

This is one of many firsts in Pleasantrees’ run since the company launched in 2018. The brand is credited with hiring Michigan’s first Black in-house counsel, curating a book scholarship program for BIPOC students to promote social equity, and opening East Lansing’s first recreational marijuana shop.

Pleasantrees is touted as Michigan’s largest wholesaler of both medical and recreational marijuana, with a 50,000-square-foot cultivation and processing facility in Harrison Township.

The Lincoln Park Pleasantrees is located at 1504 John A Papalas Dr. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

January 26, 2022

