Summary: New Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic review includes June 2021 updates that share everything all consumers need to know about Mike Banner’s weight loss drink powder recipe, including the ingredients, benefits and possible negative side effects, as well as how to avoid cheap scams and fake counterfeit formulas attempting to label themselves as the official product.
Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a nutritional weight loss powder that supports healthy fat loss and weight loss using a powerful blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. Its’ formula was developed in in Okinawa Japan, and its’ formula works together to help you melt away even the most stubborn of body fat. It also supports healthy metabolism and suppresses unhealthy food cravings.
By adding Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic to your daily routine, you can improve your body composition and improve your overall within weeks. Just add one scoop of the super concentrated blend of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic to some water or a protein shake before 10AM and you can reap all of the benefits of this potent weight loss tonic.
The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a daily once-a-day drink that contains several probiotics, polyphenols, minerals, vitamins, and herbal extracts. These ingredients work together to support a healthy metabolism and to encourage healthier digestion. It also claims to support healthy fat loss without the need of an impossible diet or exercise program because it supports your body’s resting metabolic rate (the base number of calories you burn at rest) so that your body burns more calories when you are not exercising.
Mike Banner is the creator of this weight loss tonic. He claims he was inspired by a doctor on the Japanese island of Okinawa. During his travels, he claims to have discovered a number of ingredients that “had powerful fat demolishing effects” when combined together. He brought back the formula to the United States and created the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic.
How Does Flat Belly Tonic Work?
The basic premise behind the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is that most people are overweight when their C-reactive protein interferes with the normal function of mitochondria. When this occurs, the production of certain hormones that support metabolic activity in the body is hampered – mainly the main hormone adiponectin. As a result, the body’s metabolism slows down and the body begins to start storing fat.
Unfortunately, studies have found that this process creates a continuous loop and dangerous chain reaction. When you accumulate fat, CRP levels continue to rise. This causes CRP to interfere with adiponectin, causing more fat gain. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic was designed to reactivate the hormone adiponectin to stop the cycle in its tracks and to support healthy metabolic function.
Ingredients in Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic
There are over 40 individual ingredients found in the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic – each designed for a specific purpose and benefit. The manufacturer decided to break down each ingredient into individual blends that serve a specific purpose. The four blends found in this topic include:
In addition to these ingredients mentioned above, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, is flavored using a compound flavored from stevia known as Rebaudioside A.
Although Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic hasn’t been clinically studied by itself, there are 19 different studies involving the ingredients in the formula – all of which back up the claims that weight loss is possible with Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic. So is Flat Belly Tonic a legit weight loss supplement or just another overhyped diet supplement?
The probiotic and prebiotic ingredients in Flat Belly Tonic are clinically proven to support your gut flora, which are good bacteria that reside in your digestive tract. These bacteria make up about 90% of your immune system and aid in dozens of other biological processes, including your metabolic function.
The official website cites a 2018 study in the journal Genes. After evaluating hundreds of articles and studies on the gut microbiome, they’ve found a clear link between the use of probiotic and prebiotic supplements and weight loss. Compared to a placebo, adults taking probiotic and prebiotic supplements saw a significant decrease in BMI, weight, and fat mass, compared to no change in the placebo group.
Many ingredients in the metabolic boosting blend have an extensive history of proven results too. Green tea extract has proven to support weight loss. In one study of just 60 obese individuals, participants taking green tea extract lost 7.3 more pounds of weight and burned 183 calories per day than the placebo group. Other studies have found that you can boost your metabolic rate up to 8% per day by taking green tea extract.
Ginger is another well studied ingredient that has been shown to help weight loss, although most studies have been in animal studies. Researchers believe this is because of an antioxidant known as 6-paradol, which has been shown to have significant fat burning benefits in rats. Several human studies have found that 6-paradol activates brown adipose tissue, which supports your metabolism.
Finally, cinnamon bark has been shown to help your metabolism. In various studies, cinnamon has been shown to increase your resting metabolic rate, which is the base # of calories that you burn when at rest.
The polyphenol blend may also support weight loss, but there’s less evidence surrounding the individual fruits and plants in this blend. Overall, various studies have concluded that a polyphenol rich diet can support overall health and help support weight loss. A 2017 study concluded that obese adults who switched to a polyphenol rich diet lost more weight than a diet lacking polyphenols.
Overall, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that the ingredients in Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic can indeed support weight loss.
Weight loss is indeed the #1 benefit to taking the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, but it is not the only benefit. According to the manufacturer, there are several other benefits to taking this supplement, which include:
Before purchasing any supplement, you need to determine whether or not the product is safe for you to take. After all, there are hundreds of weight loss supplements that have hit the market, and most are ineffective, dangerous, or don’t contain any ingredients backed by science.
On the surface, there haven’t been any reports of any side effects while taking Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic. However, because of the prebiotic and probiotic ingredients found in Okinawa Tonic, it is possible that you may experience some minor stomach discomfort while taking this product. This is less likely to be a result of any dangerous ingredients but more so your body adjusting to a healthier gut flora.
The only main thing you need to worry about is having an allergic reaction. If you are allergic to any of the fruits or plant extracts found in Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, then you may experience an allergic reaction. For example, there are allergies to strawberries, raspberries, and others, that can cause allergic reactions. It is important to inspect the ingredient label before you purchase the product to ensure that you are not allergic to any of the ingredients.
Finally, it is important to note that this product is only designed for adults over the age of 18, which means children should not take the product. In addition, pregnant or nursing mothers should not taking the product either because the effects of the product are unknown.
Overall, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a very safe, effective product that is predominately safe. It is manufactured in the United States and its’ ingredients are routinely tested for purity, potency, and quality. Therefore, you should have a lot of confidence in the safety of his product before buying this product.
If you’re ready to slim down and want a slimmer, healthier body, then you need to order Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic directly from the official website. You’ll be able to purchase the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic for between $50 and $70 per bottle, depending on how many bottles you order:
No matter which package you select, your order comes with an exclusive 90 day money back guarantee. This means if you are upset with your order for any reason, you can request a refund directly from the manufacturer and receive a full refund – no questions asked.
In addition to the Flat Belly Tonic drink, additional ebooks and guides are available to download for you to use in order to help you on your weight loss journey. Some of these guides include:
All of these e-books are available to you immediately once you purchase Flat Belly Tonic. Alternatively, you can still receive these additional resources simply by signing up to the manufacturer’s newsletter if you are not ready to try the product just yet.
Although Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic isn’t the most affordable weight loss supplement, it is certainly well worth the money. It has already helped thousands of individuals across the world achieve their ideal body through its proven blend of ingredients.
In a previously outdated review of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic on April 16, 2021, Impower Solutions did add, "Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is definitely a great investment for your body that you should not miss out. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Reviews helps you enjoy a healthier and sexier version of yourself that you only dreamed of having before. Because we all know that once we age higher, our body tends to slow down the fat burning process and even slow down the digestion so losing weight becomes very challenging. But with the help of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, you can achieve your desired weight fast, easy and safely."
If you are an adult struggling to lose weight, have hit a weight loss plateau, or want to begin your weight loss journey, then you need to order your bottles of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic today!
