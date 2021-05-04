May 04, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a nutritional supplement garnering a great deal of attention due to its potential to help you burn fat but also bolster your systemic health in a manner that makes weight loss sustainable. It also provides a wide array of additional health benefits, and it eliminates the need for you to take multiple dietary supplements daily, including vitamins, prebiotics and probiotics.
It is not without a bit of controversy, however. While there are many people claiming to have used the tonic for weight loss with great success, there are also calls that the product is a scam. Those allegations are an area we focused on exhaustively for the purposes of this review and our own peace of mind.
Our conclusion is that the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement is completely legitimate and available through the official MyOkinawaTonic.com website. Later in the review, we will explore the scam claims in greater detail and help you avoid any issues with the product.
The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic was developed by nutritional expert Mike Banner. An area of focus for him was the traditional menu eaten by the people of the Ryukyu Islands in Japan. This region of the world boasts among the highest life expectancies, and the diet is often attributed to that long life.
The term Okinawa diet became associated with various nutritional plans focused on weight loss. The people of Okinawa have very low body fat percentages. Studying both the people and the diet, Banner set out to create a dietary supplement that could recreate this success in others.
The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement has four main components. This includes a vitamin composite tailored to provide both men and women their recommended dietary allowance per the FDA. Another component is a prebiotic and probiotic compound. The probiotics balance your gut microbiome, and the prebiotics support them. The product also contains a mixture designed to boost your metabolism, and finally, the tonic contains a polyphenol blend that combats inflammation and provides many other important health benefits.
This product comes as a powder that you mix into water to create the tonic. We will discuss usage further in an upcoming section, but ideally, you should drink it in the morning prior to eating a meal.
The fundamental way that the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement helps you lose weight is through agents that make it easier to burn fat by making your body less prone to create fat and by making it easier to convert stored fat into energy. These agents also ramp up your metabolism and make it more efficient, and your improved digestive health results in better nutrient intake and less hunger.
What differentiates this product from other diet supplements is the manner in which the weight loss is supported. One of the challenging aspects of obesity is that it can imbalance the gut microbiome, which then makes you more prone to fat storage. This creates a nasty cycle with one negative health condition exacerbating the other, and the prebiotics and probiotics help to break that cycle.
In addition to providing the daily vitamins you need, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic formula is tailored to support your health generally. It combats intestinal inflammation, which is common among obese people. The tonic enhances mood, boosts energy levels, sates your appetite, protects against headaches and so forth. These are all characteristics that play a role in helping you lose weight and keep it off.
This varies from person to person and whether you opt for passive or active weight loss. Most Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic reviews indicated change within the first two weeks. But some may not notice it until about 28 days, which is the case with our team member who had the biggest goals and ended up losing the most weight over six months. One reason we recommend the three-month supply is that you can take it for two months and still have plenty of cushion if you decide you want your money back.
There are no known adverse reactions to this product. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic side effects are an area that we explored thoroughly before any of our test group began using the product. The tonic has an excellent track record based on the reviews that we could validate as real.
Our team then vetted the ingredients. All of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic ingredients are 100% organic and are known substances that are safe for human consumption. We also took that a step further by having the powder lab tested to ensure that there were no fillers or other unlisted ingredients—there were not—and we had the product reviewed by several nutritional experts who deemed the product safe to use.
We did not find any potential negative interactions with other medicines and supplements, but this is not something we recommend taking for granted. It is advised that you consult with your pharmacist or physician in order to determine if the particular combination you are taking is safe.
Note that there are medications that are known to disrupt intake of probiotics and vitamins. In such cases, your doctor can help you schedule your medicine in order to avoid such conflicts.
It is also notable that this Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic product has not been tested for use by people younger than 18. It is also not recommended for use by pregnant women who have different nutritional needs than nonpregnant women. Women can cease usage once pregnant and then resume usage once the child is born.
While the specific Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic formula is proprietary, all of its ingredients are 100% organic and free of GMOs—genetically modified organisms. Per FDA requirements for dietary supplements, all ingredients are listed on the product label and organized into three primary categories: Polyphenol Blend, Metabolic Boosting Blend and the Probiotic & Prebiotic Digestive Support Blend.
The Polyphenol Blend contains polyphenols, which are a type of antioxidant that naturally occur in plants. Polyphenols boost your immune system, digestion and brain health and have been found to contribute to weight loss due to how they interact with the bacteria living in your intestines.
This blend is designed not only to make your metabolism more efficient but to heighten it. Metabolic enhancement is achieved through a variety of plants known to support your metabolism.
Prebiotics are essentially the fiber that probiotics need to thrive. Probiotics are live bacteria that live in your gut and provide a wide range of health benefits, including better digestion and nutrient intake. Obesity causes a nasty cycle in which the gut microbiome is imbalanced, which makes it more difficult to burn calories and easier to store fat. This blend is essential to putting an end to that cycle.
Rather than list all of the ingredients in the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic recipe, here are some highlights:• Acai Berry
- Acai Berry: Native to the Amazon region, the Acai berry—technically a drupe—is a superfruit that is nutrient dense, loaded with antioxidants and shown to diminish cholesterol levels.
- Aronia Berry: Aronia berries—aka chokeberries—are high in vitamin C, manganese and fiber. Rich in antioxidants, these berries are also known to promote heart health and boost the immune system.
- EGCG: Epigallocatechin gallate is a plant compound identified to reduce inflammation and the primary reason why green tea is recommended for its health benefits. Furthermore, EGCG has been found in multiple clinical trials not just to promote weight loss but to help burn stored fat.
- Hibiscus Sabdariffa: Commonly called roselle or red sorrel, hibiscus sabdariffa—often consumed as hibiscus tea—is full of antioxidants. It has been shown to lower blood pressure, reduce fat levels in the blood, boost liver health, fight bad bacteria in the gut and elsewhere and promote weight loss.
- Inulin: Inulin naturally occurs in foods like asparagus, bananas and garlic and is often used as a fat substitute in salad dressings and margarine. It helps to sate your appetite, improves digestion, reduces cholesterol absorption, helps to control blood sugar and promotes colon health.
- Momordica charantia: Known colloquially as bitter melon, this African vine is not only rich in key nutrients but in volumes higher than usual. That makes it an amazing dietary supplement, and it is also effective for weight loss because it reduces hunger and aids in the burning of fat deposits.
- Mulberry: Compared to other fruits, mulberries have an impressive calorie-to-nutrient ratio. Popular in Chinese herbal medicine, they are also high in fiber and rich in many important vitamins.
- Piperine: Piperine has anti-inflammatory properties and helps to enhance digestive health. It is also used here because it amplifies and promotes absorption of vital ingredients like turmeric.
- Shilajit: Shilajit is a substance that occurs in the Himalayas due to plant decomposition. It has received a great deal of attention recently due to its potential to slow and even prevent Alzheimer’s disease. It used here since it is high in iron, boosts energy levels and helps to combat chronic fatigue.
Each bottle contains enough powder for 30 servings. It is advised that you take one serving a day. The recommended Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic dosage is a half scoop—about 7 grams. Use the provided scoop to measure. Mix the powder into at least 8 ounces of water, and wait several minutes.
It is important that you wait for the powder to dissolve completely. It is also important that you use at least 8 ounces of water and drink all of it as this ensures ideal absorption by your body. Use water and not a juice, soft drink or so forth. The tonic has been formulated to have an appealing flavor.
Be mindful that many of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic ingredients are more effective as they accumulate in your system. It is therefore imperative that you take the tonic every day. You will experience increased results with continued use, and missing a day can set you back to a significant degree.
For digestive health, it is recommended that you take the tonic at least 30 minutes prior to a meal. If you work out, you can take the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement before or after. It is also recommended that you have a set schedule for taking the tonic, which should be prior to 10 a.m.
Note that the purpose of the time recommendation is to ensure that you take it in the morning prior to your metabolism ramping. The time can be adjusted as needed based on your particular lifestyle.
Your order will include the number of bottles you selected. Each bottle will be sealed and contain enough powder for 30 drinks. You will also receive five bonus e-books:• 21-Day Flat Belly Blueprint
This 46-page e-book provides a plan through which you can significantly reduce your belly size in just three weeks. Taking the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic dietary supplement is a great start, but people who want to lose more weight even faster can do so with help from this guide. The manual covers balancing your diet, strategically employing intermittent fasting and managing your stress.
The Quick Start Accelerator Guide is a 21-page e-book that builds on the 21-Day Flat Belly Blueprint with a nutritional plan that you can adapt to your lifestyle and particular food preferences. It covers all of the superfoods that you should be targeting across a wide range of food categories.
Flat Belly Recipes is a 126-page e-book that features more than 100 recipes that are not only delicious but designed to sate your appetite and help you lose weight. This e-book was written in conjunction with the Quick Start Accelerator Guide, so the recipes showcase the ingredient it discusses.
CRP stands for C-reactive protein, which are created by the liver in response to fat cells. You will naturally lower your CRP levels through weight loss. But studies have shown that directly targeting CRP levels makes it easier to burn fat and harder to store it. This 36-page e-book provides recipes for smoothies and other drinks that are delicious and lower CRP levels and which you can make at home.
This 25-page e-book contains 20 recipes for delicious smoothies that are designed to boost energy levels without any of the side effects that come with energy drinks. What many people do is drink one of these amazing smoothies for breakfast about a half hour after having taken their daily tonic.
Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic for weight loss is only available through the official website. Each bottle includes a 30-day supply of the powder used to make the tonic by mixing it with water. All orders are processed through ClickBank, which is a trusted global Internet retailer with a secure marketplace.
The price of a single Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic bottle is $69 plus a $9.95 shipping and handling fee. Bulk discounts are also available. If you purchase at least three bottles, the price is reduced to $59, and the shipping and handling fee is waived. With six bottles or more, the price is further reduced to $49.
Note that the five bonus e-books are included in your order regardless of bottle count.
Yes! One of the reasons we are confident in recommending Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic product is that there is no risk to you. In fact, the product comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee even if you purchase a single bottle with just a 30-day supply. That means that you can use it for that first month. Real results are usually experienced within two weeks, and if you are unhappy, return the empty bottle for a full refund.
You can contact the manufacturer at support@flatbellytonic.com. You will receive a response within 24 hours, which will begin the refund process. You then need to ship all used and unused bottles to the address provided. Within 48 hours of receiving those bottles, you will receive a full refund.
The FDA warns that there are more fraud scams associated with dietary supplements than any other type of product that it monitors. It comes as no surprise then the average consumer is skeptical, and encountering fraud claims online can undermine your confidence in a product like this one.
We were initially taken aback by the sheer number of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic reviews that called the product a rip-off, but as we investigated, it became clear what was going on.
This product is only sold through its official website. Many of the reviews that we came across claiming fraud were on sites like Amazon. Big retailers with third-party marketplaces often have dozens of counterfeit products that have similar labels that are specifically designed to fool you.
What about the contents? Well, we ordered several of these products, and the results were quite frankly shocking. In fact, one bottle simply contained sugar that had been dyed a reddish color.
Are there Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic scams? Yes. They are perpetrated by spurious companies selling you an ineffective product in a knockoff container. But such scams are easy to avoid. Just purchase your tonic through the official website, which is where you will also find the best true discounts.
This Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic review has been a six-month journey for us. Our team includes six subjects who have been taking the tonic for at least three months and as long as five months. With varying degrees of success, the results have been encouraging across the board and, in some cases, really impressive.
The team member with the biggest weight loss goal was rather frustrated at about the four-week mark, but at the five-month mark, she had lost and kept off over 25 pounds. It definitely varies from person to person, so if you want to try it, we definitely recommend committing to it for at least six months.
We also had one subject who was mildly overweight test passive weight loss. It is slower, of course, but with no other changes to his lifestyle, he lost about a pound per week. Still, the best results will be experienced by the person who balances their diet, exercises, gains muscle and so forth.
However, you intend to approach it, we absolutely recommend giving Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic a try.
Good luck on your weight loss journey!
