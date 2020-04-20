Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Monday, April 20, 2020

News Hits

Oakland County's fourth recreational marijuana provisioning center opens this week

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge New Standard in Hazel Park. - PINK WOODERSON
  • Pink Wooderson
  • New Standard in Hazel Park.

More recreational weed is headed to Oakland County this week.

After opening earlier this month to service medical marijuana patients, New Standard is the fourth recreational provisioning center to call Oakland County home and will launch both contactless curbside pick-up and delivery services out of its Hazel Park location starting Friday, April 24.

Described as a team of “Cannabis-obsessed connoisseurs, curators, and champions” who are “on a mission to change the cannabis experience” for “the novice to the cannabis connoisseur,” New Standard has committed to donating a portion of its proceeds in the coming weeks to those Hazel Park retail businesses that have been economically impacted by the state-wide stay-at-home order.

“Our Hazel Park retail neighbors were forced to close,” New Standard CEO Howard Luckoff said in a release. “We don’t take lightly that we’ve been able to operate and provide jobs to the New Standard team. We are donating a portion of our proceeds during the shelter in place order to retail businesses in Hazel Park who are not able to operate. As customers choose cannabis products at New Standard, a portion of each sale will return to the community.”



In the coming weeks, New Standard will offer a virtual tour of their space, as well as live stream chats with budtenders who will showcase products, which range from flower, pre-rolls, edibles, cartridges, concentrates, and accessories.

New Standard will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Orders can be made at anewstandard.com starting Friday.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

