Now GRiZ has launched his own cannabis brands, too 

click to enlarge GRiZ's new cannabis line, Astro Hippie. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • GRiZ's new cannabis line, Astro Hippie.

GRiZ is the latest Detroit-area icon to enter the cannabis industry, joining the likes of rapper Tee Grizzley and White Boy Rick.

It likely comes as no surprise that Grant Kwiecinski, better known as GRiZ —the Southfield native, DJ, electronic music producer, and multi-instrumentalist — partakes in the marijuana arts. Not only has he been tokin' and smokin' since he was a wee teen, but he's also an outspoken weed advocate, and launched his first cannabis collab in 2017 when he partnered with Colorado dispensary Native Roots to create the Cannabis Cup-winning GRiZ Kush.



Since that 2017 release, the performer — and former weed dealer, according to a press release — has been working on his own line of cannabis consumables that pair "exceptional products with an embrace of the DIY stoner culture he has been immersed in."

And, lucky for us Michigan marijuana fans, GRiZ's first run of products from his two companion cannabis brands debuted this week.

First, there's Astro Hippie, a THC-focused line that debuted here in Michigan and offers "out of this world" flavor profiles and is geared towards "experimenters and tokers who want to explore life in maximum color." According to a press release, Astro Hippie is GRiZ's love letter to weed culture, offering three different and highly potent strains: G Funk, Mr. B OG, and Tie Dye Medusa.
click to enlarge GRiZ's CBD line, Telescope. - COURTESY OF TELESCOPE CBD
  • Courtesy of Telescope CBD
  • GRiZ's CBD line, Telescope.


The second product line, the nationally available Telescope, is all about the CBD — in other words, the non-psychoactive component in cannabis and hemp. GRiZ says Telescope allows people "to participate and benefit from this plant without getting on a rocket ship." Telescope will offer a variety of products, including 10:1 CBD: THC gummies Pineapple Upside Down Cake and Sunset Sorbet flavors; a 1,000 mg Vibe Check tincture; and three strains of flower, including Astronaut Ice Cream (sativa dominant hybrid), Milky Way (indica dominate hybrid), and Cosmic Candy, described as tasting like black pepper and ripened fruit.

Currently, Telescope products are available to order via telescopecbd.com and Astro Hippie products are available at a variety of Michigan dispensaries, which can be located by visiting astrohippie.com.

