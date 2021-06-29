Michigan's cannabis industry tops $3.2 billion in 2020, study finds — but most sales are still off the books 

According to Lansing City Pulse, state records show about 30,000 caregivers service more than 250,000 patients outside of the licensed retail market in Michigan.Rick Thompson, owner of the Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group, told the paper that the crackdown is simply corporate greed.
"Our position is that the caregiver system works just fine the way it is," he said. "There's no reason to make any changes to the way things are being done. At this point, there's no compelling reason to make changes — except for the profit margin of those MCMA companies. It's a nonfunctional suggestion that comes from the greedy, black heart of the MCMA."Another driver of Michigan's off-the-books market: adult-use licenses are still blocked in Michigan's largest city. Detroit officials held off on granting adult-use licenses in the hopes of developing a social equity program that would give a leg up on Black Detroiters harmed by the war on drugs. But a federal judge halted the program earlier this month, declaring it "likely unconstitutional."
