June 29, 2021 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Michigan's cannabis industry tops $3.2 billion in 2020, study finds — but most sales are still off the books 

By
click to enlarge Marijuana makes money. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Marijuana makes money.

Michigan's mighty marijuana market totaled $3.2 billion in sales in 2020, according to a new study by the Anderson Economic Group commissioned by the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association.

That's thanks in part to the nearly 300 licensed adult-use "recreational" cannabis dispensaries in the state, and nearly 400 licensed medical provisioning centers, the study reports.



"The Anderson Economic Group study reflects a vibrant regulated marketplace with unlimited economic potential," MCMA board chair Shelly Edgerton said in a statement.

But the study also found that the vast majority of the state's cannabis sales — about 70% — happen "off the books," or outside of licensed stores. It did not specify how much of that was from the black market and how much was from caregivers, who are allowed by state law to grow up to 12 cannabis plants at home for medical marijuana patients.

The report deems Michigan's unlicensed market as a threat to safety since cannabis sold outside of retail stores is not tested.

Important to note: The Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association represents more than half of all licensed businesses that produce and grow marijuana in Michigan. The group has been lobbying for Michigan lawmakers to crack down on home growers, causing some to call for a boycott of the corporations affiliated with the MCMA — major players in Michigan's marijuana market including Skymint, Common Citizen, Pleasantrees, and more.

According to Lansing City Pulse, state records show about 30,000 caregivers service more than 250,000 patients outside of the licensed retail market in Michigan.

Rick Thompson, owner of the Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group, told the paper that the crackdown is simply corporate greed.

"Our position is that the caregiver system works just fine the way it is," he said. "There's no reason to make any changes to the way things are being done. At this point, there's no compelling reason to make changes — except for the profit margin of those MCMA companies. It's a nonfunctional suggestion that comes from the greedy, black heart of the MCMA."

Another driver of Michigan's off-the-books market: adult-use licenses are still blocked in Michigan's largest city. Detroit officials held off on granting adult-use licenses in the hopes of developing a social equity program that would give a leg up on Black Detroiters harmed by the war on drugs. But a federal judge halted the program earlier this month, declaring it "likely unconstitutional."

Detroit Councilman James Tate, who helped draft the ordinance, said he will continue to push for a way to help Detroiters enter the cannabis industry.

"While I am disappointed by today’s ruling, I will continue fighting for the ability of Detroiters to own and operate cannabis-related businesses in the city that they live in," Tate said in a statement.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Savage Love: I found my neighbor’s OnlyFans account — am I a creep?
Singer Dani Darling connects the present to the past and escapes into ‘The Future’
Free Will Astrology (June 23-29)
Congress made Juneteenth a holiday, but it won’t lift a finger to actually help Black people
Legislate history
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Most Popular

  1. Unity Rd. cannabis franchise partners with mother-son duo for Detroit dispensary, plots Michigan expansion Read More

  2. Skymint Hazel Park dispensary offers 'Pokes for Tokes' deal for vaccination event on Tuesday Read More

  3. Judge halts Detroit's recreational marijuana ordinance, saying it's 'likely unconstitutional' Read More

  4. UAW calls for GM to drop drug testing for pot amid worker shortage, raise starting wage Read More

  5. Popularity of pre-rolls leads to $1.12B sales boom in 2020 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 23, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation