Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Michigan regulators warn that recalled marijuana could contain mold and harmful bacteria

Posted By on Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge Marijuana buds under a magnifying glass. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Marijuana buds under a magnifying glass.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency is urging a judge to reconsider his decision to halt part of a massive recall of marijuana, saying that some of the cannabis is likely contaminated.

The agency said it conducted more microbial tests and found that 26% of Viridis North’s recalled packages revealed yeast, mold and/or a bacteria called coliforms, The Detroit Free Press first reported.



The MRA recalled thousands of pounds of cannabis from more than 400 dispensaries on Nov. 17 because of inaccurate and unreliable testing results from Viridis North and Viridis Laboratories. It was the state's ever largest recall.

Viridis filed a lawsuit against state regulators, saying the recall was “unjustified, prejudiced and retaliatory.”

On Dec. 3, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray temporarily halted the recall for Viridis North but not Viridis Laboratories because the failed tests were at the Lansing facility.

But during subsequent testing, the state discovered that 26% of Viridis North’s retested cannabis failed microbial testing, the agency told the court.

"The MRA should not be compelled to turn a blind eye to the obvious hazard of returning products to the market that have — in fact — failed a microbial testing panel," the motion, submitted by Risa Hunt-Scully, an assistant attorney general representing the MRA, said.

Viridis Laboratories CEO Greg Michaud disputed the findings, saying that the retested cannabis is not a reflection of the original test results because the products could have been contaminated during transportation when it was processed or packaged, or after being handled by dispensary employees and customers.

The judge has not yet ruled on the motion for reconsideration.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Marijuana News

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Judge strikes down part of massive marijuana recall in Michigan Read More

  2. Michigan company now sells cannabis plant clones to the public, a state first Read More

  3. Saucy Brew Works to launch line of cannabis products in Michigan Read More

  4. Cloud Cannabis opens its first Detroit location Read More

  5. Claim of fentanyl-laced weed in Michigan doesn't pass the smell test Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation