Metro Times’ annual guide to giving locally — and on a budget — for the holidays 

Accessories/jewelry



click to enlarge Courtesy of Goldeluxe Jewelry

Oasis ear cuff, $36. Minimalist jewelry lovers will love local online shop Goldeluxe, which offers versatile handmade pieces made for daily wear and fit for all budgets. Artist Libby Hopper-Trajkovski started her journey where many independent makers make their mark — Etsy. Originally a shop dedicated to reclaimed vintage wares sold out of her tiny Brook-lyn apartment, Trajkovski’s business has moved to Detroit, where she handcrafts stack-able rings from sterling silver or gold fill starting at $22 to pearl bracelets with 14k yel-low gold clasp for $120 and delicate wedding bands in 18k white gold starting at $156.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Rebel Nell

Bianca bracelet, $62-$75. Glamour on a mission? Look no further than Detroit-based jeweler Rebel Nell, which creates one-of-a-kind pieces from flecks of fallen Detroit graffiti while employing and educating women facing employment barriers. Started in 2013 by Amy Peterson, Rebel Nell hires women as creative designers and then teaches them to craft jewelry from graf-fiti. The independent company also provides additional support for the women they em-ploy, with sales for select items going directly to the women working to make Rebel Nell’s wearable art. As if it couldn’t get any more merry, Rebel Nell’s graffiti wares can accommodate most budgets, with statement wine stoppers for $40, earrings starting at $50, simple necklaces for $65, and large pendant necklaces for $145.

Bookstores



click to enlarge Courtesy of Mike Gustafson of Literati

One of Ann Arbor’s most beloved bookstores, Literati has something for all the readers on your list. Need a copy of Barack Obama’s Promised Land for Dad and Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyric for Mom, and I Want to Be Where The People Are by Ra-chel Bloom for your cynical sis? Literati, which raised $100,000 in 48 hours during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to avoid permanent closure, is offering online and curbside service to keep us read-y for a homebound holiday.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pages Bookshop

This bookstore in Detroit’s historic Grandmont-Rosedale neighborhood boasts a care-fully curated collection of books from and about Detroit, and frequently hosts intimate readings from nationally acclaimed authors. Though the Pages staff, including top sales cat Pip, are working to fulfill online-only orders as the store is closed, Pages’ site offers staff suggestions, like Monogamy by Sue Miller and Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam. Thanks, Pip!

Clothing



click to enlarge Courtesy of Carhartt

Knit insulated face mask, $19.99. It may not be a social holiday season for us Michiganders, but chances are it will be cold and we’ll be alone with nothing but edibles, whiskey, and our social media accounts to keep us warm. To fend off the chill in your bones all while looking like a blue-collar snack, enter 131-year-old Dearborn-born American workwear brand turned-streetwear favorite Carhartt, which has everything from winter-friendly face masks and classic win-ter beanies to sherpa-lined coats and plaid fleece onesies for the future hipster on your list. Why not just stock up on goodies for yourself? After all, Santa is not in your pan-demic pod.

click to enlarge Courtesy of DCreated

Mushroom print dress, $31. Oh, baby, baby. Mush it real good! Confused? Don’t be. Detroit-based seamstress Brianna Williams started selling handmade eco-friendly baby clothing and accessories in 2011 under DCreated Boutique. In addition to being budget-flexible ($14-$55), the hustling, bustling online shop features whimsical prints, bloomers, baby bell bottoms, rompers, and vests for the precious little nugget muffin in your life.

Comic books + games



click to enlarge Courtesy of Fantasy Flight Games

Star Wars X-Wing, $39.99. If 2020 were a game, we —the collective we — would definitely be losing. But head into the inclusive Warren-based game haven Eternal Games and you’ll leave the winner of holiday gift giving. Specializing in tabletop role-playing like Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer, Starfinder, and Star Wars: Legion (real nerds know). Eternal has a wide selection of board games, card-building games, dice, gaming accessories, as well as game-specific miniatures and all the tools needed to customize. Oh, and yes. They have the pandemic’s favorite pastime: puzzles.

Food + Drink

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bombshell Treat Bar

Cozy-up Holiday Kit, $50. It may be a while until we’re sippin’ on eggnog, making fireplace s’mores, and swapping kisses with strangers underneath mistletoe. To keep the holidays sweet, new biz on the frozen dessert delivery block, Bombshell Treat bar has packed all of their greatest holi-day hits into one “Cozy-up Holiday Kit.” For $50, you can treat yourself (or, obviously, someone else) to dipped ice-cream sandwiches featuring cookies from Detroit Cookie Company, chocolate fondue sampler, and party pops.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Hell Fire Detroit

Hot Box #1, $45. This year has been hell, right? Like, come on. A pandemic, a shitty president, and frig-gin’ Alex Trebek died. If you’re like us and feel like setting fire to this year but realize that’s not possible, why not just engulf your insides and the insides of a loved one with one of the tastiest most brutal hot sauces this side of Eight Mile. We’re talking, of course, about Hell Fire Detroit, a local purveyor of thoughtfully made hot sauces in a va-riety of flavors that have become a favorite of Hot Ones, the talk show with hot questions and even hotter wings. The perfect budget gift for the hottie in your life comes by way of Hell Fire’s Hot Box # 1, which comes with four flavors of hot sauce, all of which are all-natural, vegan, gluten-free, preservative-free and low-sodium, including: Poblano, Cherry Bomb, Manzana, and Habanero. No, but really. These are really hot. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Skip

Rum Rum Rudolph, $25. We might be skipping the holidays, but we’re not skipping out on holiday boozin’, which is made all the more festive thanks to a slew of special cocktails to go from Detroit cock-tail bar The Skip. There’s North Pole Punch (Bourbon, overproof and dark Jamaican rums, creme de banana, maple syrup, cinnamon syrup, and lime juice), or the Blitzen Bowl (Jamaican and Demerara rums, allspice dram, apricot brandy, Tuaca, ginger syrup, lime juice, angostura bitters, almond bitters), Sippin’ Santa (aged Demerara rum, amaro, nutmeg syrup, cinnamon syrup, lemon and orange juice), and a slew of other boozy bevs that come with their own garnishes to make the holidays merry, bright, and dizzy. Want to step up the Santa-ified sipping? The Skip is also selling a limited run of holiday-themed tiki drinkware. We recommend the Sippin’ Santa’s Tiki Tub ($59) be-cause who needs a glass when you can drink from a bowl?

Gift shops

click to enlarge Courtesy of Boston Tea Room

If we could cleanse 2020 with sage, you know we would. Since that’s not really an op-tion, our best chance at making sure that next year is not the shitshow nightmare this year was, starts with looking inward and off Twitter. Thankfully, the spiritually in tune folks at Ferndale’s Boston Tea Room (now relocated in Metro Times’s former Ferndale offices) have all the tools, tea, talismans, and tarot to help lay the groundwork for a to-tally grounding holiday season. For the basic witch on a budget, they’ve got stones, pen-dulums, sage bundles, chime candles, and beginner tarot kits. For the wordy witch, ex-plore Boston Tea Room’s extensive book collection, including books on herbology, root-work, dream interpretation, and Wicca. Not sure what to get the nice witch or warlock on your list? Book a session with one of Boston Tea Room’s psychic readers or healers.

Photo by EE Berger

2020 Holiday Snowflake collection, $26 for one, $75 for three. A gift from the legacy artisans of Detroit’s historic Pewabic pottery studio (which was established in 1903 and is registered as a National Historic Landmark) says a few things. For starters, it says you know Detroit and you want your gift recipient to have a little piece of the city’s history. And two, it means you’re ballin’ and maybe instead of a gift you should finally just pay back your Uncle Sal for that loan you took out when your ex-girlfriend wrecked your Prius. Anyway, a gift from Pewabic doesn't have to break the bank (but you can if you have a vase-lover on your list.) Take Pewabic’s 2020 Holiday Showcase, which features affordable festive ornament tiles for $26 or sets of three for $75.

Headshops, recreational weed, and THC products

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit Fudge Company

Mint Dark Chocolate Barracuda Bar, $25-$30. We’d be hard-pressed to find a more iconic duo than cannabis and fudge. Though cannabis and peanut butter are a close second, Detroit Fudge Company has all the cannalicious holiday treats for edible lovers who want nothing more than to watch Die Hard and forget that 2020 ever happened. In addition to their cannabis-infused brownie bites, honey, and peanut butter spreads, Ann Arbor-based Detroit Fudge Company has what is sure to be a new seasonal favorite: mint chocolate bars that pack a punch. The 1:1 bars are equipped with a whopping 100mg of CBD and 100mg of THC and come in milk and dark chocolate varieties, too. Detroit Fudge Company products can be found at licensed recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries in metro Detroit. (Pro-tip: Search Detroit Fudge Company on WeedMaps.com to locate buzzy, fudgy goodness near you.)

Intimate + Fetish



click to enlarge Courtesy of Janet’s Dungeon

Fetish Fantasy Extreme Chastity Belt Cock Cage, $49.95. It may feel like we’ve been locked in a dungeon for the last five, six, er, almost nine months (what is time, anyway?) but we guarantee that your home dungeon has got nothing on Janet’s Dungeon in Wyandotte. Occupying 15,000 square feet of space, Janet’s has both a closet and a dungeon. Owned by a transgender woman, Janet’s Closet touts itself as “the world’s largest cross-dressing store,” offering a dizzying selection of apparel, breast forms, body-shaping gear, wigs, and toys. The Dungeon, which is under the same roof, is a fetishist’s paradise catering to lovers of electro play, BDSM, chastity cages, chin-dos, ring gags, nipple clamps, and medical play. Oh, and if your safeword is “budget,” you’re in luck. (By the way, our safeword is “Dorito dust.” Don’t ask.)

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lover’s Lane

Home for the Holidays Teddy, $32. Nothing makes us drier than hearing the words “social distancing” or “pandemic pod,” which is why we might need a little help from our battery-operated friends. Whether you’re quarantining alone, with a partner, spouse, or sultry roommate who, like you, is ready to split the water bill (we honestly don’t know what that means, but we are very horny) dil-don’t underestimate the power of Michigan-based Lover’s Lane. Naughty or nice, Lover’s Lane has gifts for all budgets, all tastes, and all holes, including, plugs, harnesses, wands, vibes, and rings, as well as sexy apparel to set the mood and all the lubricants needed to reach maximum pleasure, including new CBD-infused lubes. Into butt stuff? Is BDSM your bag? What about roleplay? Ready to introduce pegging in the new year? No one has a higher sex drive than Lover’s Lane.

Misc.

Music



click to enlarge Courtesy of Third Wave Music

If 2020 were a musical genre, it would absolutely be nu metal. Isolation, loneliness, and, well, not to be morbid, but we are in fact “Down with the Sickness.” For those wishing to change their tune, there’s Detroit’s friendly neighborhood music shop Third Wave Music. Third Wave owner Jen David has spun her passion into a place where music nerds can fight over a vintage synth and where newbies can discover that, with a little practice, they too can play the opening lick from “Smoke on the Water.” They have budget-friendly accessories, as well as an ever-changing selection of new, used, and vintage instruments, gear, and accessories. The shop also offers consignment, repairs, and, for pandemic times, virtual guitar, piano, and voice lessons.

Records

Steve Neavling

A visit to Eastpointe's Melodies & Memories should come with a warning: Time is but a construct when entering this family-owned music museum/music-lover’s paradise. Oh, and you should set a budget. Not just for those lucky record gift recipients you should be exclusively shopping for, but for your damn self because we know you’re looking for a copy of The Doors’ L.A. Woman with that yellow cellophane window on the cover. Since 1988, Melodies & Memories has solidified its rightful place on the must-visit map for allegedly having more than 100,000 records in stock. They also made headlines twice in recent years: Once for selling the rarest 45 in the world, a copy of Frank Wilson's 1965 soul song "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" to rock star Jack White, and again for scoring a rare test pressing of Aretha Franklin's 1967 hit "Respect" just before the singer's death in 2018 — which they later loaned to the Detroit Historical Museum. What we’re saying is, you just never know what you might find here.

Toys



click to enlarge Courtesy of Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy

All aboard the crazy train, y’all. OK — so maybe 2020 was the craziest train, but that doesn’t mean all hope, dreams, and whimsy go out the window. We know you’ve got little ones on your list and while big-box toy stores have mostly shuttered — which has left icons like Geoffrey the giraffe unemployed — mom-and-pop shops are keeping toy-giving on the rails with their curated selection of must-have toys, games, and the classics. St. Clair Shores’ family-operated Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy shop has been serving metro Detroit since 1970, offering an array of model trains, dolls, books, musical instruments, fun educational tools, and, yes, Legos.

Beauty + Wellness



click to enlarge Courtesy of The Lip Bar

Bawse Lady, liquid matte, $13. The Lip Bar in Detroit is not just a place to snag a vegan, cruelty-free, long-lasting, totally moisturizing lipstick in a color flattering to all skin tones — it’s a lifestyle. Launched in 2012 by Melissa Butler, who started the company from her kitchen table while working on Wall Street, and later, was turned down by the sharks of Shark Tank, the Lip Bar touts its pout as being one that is inclusive to all. Oh, did we mention it’s perfect for the budget-conscious beauty-lover on your list? More than a dozen shades of lip color in matte, gloss, and liquid, each one pictured on the site in various skin tones. Pro-tip: Do not sleep on their $99 Fast Face kits.

With the country in crisis, celebrating any holiday has left us, well, comfortably numb. We’ve missed birthdays, summer flew by faster than our binge of(yes, we’re talkingseason), Halloween was a total bust, and now here we are — the holidays. Some of us don’t have jobs because, well, you know why. Some of us are strapped for cash — again, we think you get the idea. And, of course, there may be some empty chairs at dinner tables this year because … man, this year was tough.But if we’ve learned anything after enduring a year that not even the Grinch was evil enough to have plotted, it’s that giving feels really good. Whether it’s donating to a local bailout fund, food bank, friends and family in the teetering-on-collapse service industry or your favorite bookstore facing permanent closure, we might feel dead inside but we’re far from it. And even though we may be visiting loved ones through a screen like some dystopian daymare, that doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate— after all, we’re the ones who made it through.Gift giving and supporting local businesses has never been more important and, thanks to us (sorry, it’s been hard for us, too) it’s never been easier. We’ve scoured the streets and internet for metro Detroit’s independent businesses and labeled them according to how much money you can expect to drop on a gift.= gifts $50 and under=gifts $55-$150=$155+Good luck! And, hey. Happy holidays.20139 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods; 800-987-2433; ahee.com ; $$$20450 Greenfield Rd., Detroit; 313-345-4000; pawndetroit.com ; $$120 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-644-1651; astreins.com ; $$$22961 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-565-8758; elainebjewelry.com ; $$2472 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313-962-0970; henrythehatterdetroit.com ; $ goldeluxe.com ; $ karalynstreet.com ; $22202 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-445-3500; kittydelux-eshop.myshopify.com ; $ letterstosarahmetalsmithing.com ; $$ mendonthemove.org ; $31500 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-294-7730; michaelagnellojewelers.com ; $205 Pierce St., Birmingham; 248-647-8670; mountnrepair.com ; $247 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-646-6699; optikbirmingham.com ; $$$1314 Holden St., Detroit; rebelnell.com ; $441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-285-2390; shinola.com ; $$$1535 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-963-2284; simmonsandclark.com ; $$$First National Building., 660 Woodward Ave. Ste. 1925, Detroit; 586-991-5953; solariandcompany.com ;$$$22266 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-562-8484; stevenbernardjewelers.com ; $$$ thirdandcostudio.com ; $ vajze.com ; $4719 16th St. Unit #1, Detroit; 313-284-1844; xenophoraobjects.com ; $$22263 Goddard Rd., Taylor; 734-374-5665; facebook.com/anotherlookbooks ; $214 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti; 734-961-7376; facebook.com/BlackStoneBookstore ; $26010 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park; 248-968-1190; thebookbeat.com ; $1729 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-369-4345; bookboundbookstore.com ; $31208 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-524-1163; thebooksconnection.com ; $42 S. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-241-2665; facebook.com/BookNook42 ; $10345 Joseph Campau St., Hamtramck; booksuey.com ; $27309 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-773-7370; facebook.com/Browns-Family-Book-Store ; $32336 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-549-0220; classicbookshop.dawntreaderbooks.com ; $114 S. Main St., Ann Arbor, 734-665-275; crazywisdom.net ; $307 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing; 517-332-0112; curiousbooks.com ; $901 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; 313-961-0622; johnkingbooksdetroit.com ; $22524 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-548-9050; johnkingbooksdetroit.com ; $169 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-545-4300; facebook.com/The-Library-Bookstore ; $124 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor; 734-585-5567; literatibookstore.com ; $2645 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-547-8227; mayflowerbookshop.com ; $12511 Woodward Ave., Highland Park;313-865-1288; nandisknowledgecafe.com ; $2513 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-662-0600; nicolasbooks.com ; $19560 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-473-7342; pagesbkshop.com ; $61 Macomb Pl., Mt. Clemens; 586-468-2665; facebook.com/paperbackwriterbookshop ; $14932 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-824-4932; shawsbooks.net ; $4240 Cass Ave., #105, Detroit; 313-832-1155; sourcebooksellers.com ; $2783 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley; 248-439-0409; facebook.com/ToadvineBooks ; $620 W. Court St., Flint; 810-407-6402; totembooksflint.com ; $4160 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-444-3680; 1701bespoke.com ; $$$248-980-2276; alchemydetroit.com ; $$313 19100 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-647-7675; alteregobouti-que.shop ; $22801 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 313-330-5278; bekinddetroit.com ; $1228 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-315-3070; shopbirdbee.com ; $3939 Woodward Ave. #20, Detroit; 313-720-2909; bleubowtique.com ; $412 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-291-5237; blujeanblues.com ; $4717 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-7513; $29732 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-582-7286; bravointimates.com ; $3044 W. Grand Blvd. and 14401 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2078; bustedbrashop.com ; $5800 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-1274; carhartt.com ; $3044 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, unit L-460; 313-782-4480; shopcoupdetat.com ; $$ etsy.com/dcreatedboutique ; $ divisionstreetboutique.com ; $1430 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-818-3498; detroitisthenewblack.com ; $2501 Russell St., Detroit; 313-502-5840; vseverybody.com ; $ weardiop.com ; $$319 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-268-3462; thedirtlabel.com ; $17110 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe; 313-571-3044; elsboutique.net ; $5449 W. Vernor St., Detroit; 214-538-5985; flamingovintagedetroit.com ; $404 W. Willis St., Detroit; 313-331-4901; flowingflava.com ; $15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; 313-778-7505; facebook.com/fridadetroit ; $1422 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-285-8345; shopgeorgegregory.com ; $$265 Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-642-2555; harps-lingerie.com ; $$10 S. Main St., Clawson; 248-435-2130; havehips.com ; $431 W. Main St., Brighton; 810-229-9560; hushintimateapparel.com ; $450 W. Fort St., Detroit; 313-262-6162; iamdetroitclothing.com; $22007 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 855-465-2334; inkaddict.com ; $28801 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-591-4554; labellegends.com ; $510 S. Washington St., Royal Oak; 248-548-6154; lostandfoundvintage.com ; $1701 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; 313-404-2543; facebook.com/MamaCoosBoutique ; $, Suite 2, 4, & 5, Ann Arbor; 734-369-6559; mixthestore.com ; $$1220 Library St., Detroit; 313-656-4402; nojokicks.com ; $$15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; 313-559-5500; facebook.com/peacockroom ; $70 W Alexandrine St., Detroit; 313-656-4775; puredetroit.com ; $23700 Woodward Ave., Pleasant Ridge; regenerationclothing.org ; $441 W. Canfield St. #5, Detroit; 313- 638-2831; run-detroit.com ; $2712 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313 833-8769; savvychictrends.com ; $$308 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-565-3983; facebook.com/saffrongirl ; $20411 Farmington Rd., Livonia; 248-476-1262; scottcolburnwestern.com ; $$2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; 313-285-9564; buy.smplfd.com ; $230 E. Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313- 963-6886; spectaclesdetroit.com ; $550 Forest Ave., Plymouth; 734-453-8584; sunnyjsbras.com ; $19507 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-818-0050; threethirteenstore.com ; $223 S. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-792-6828; untiedonwoodward.com ; $8126 W. Nine Mile Rd., Oak Park; thewealthybrand.com ; $1440 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-404-2053; welldonegoods.com ; $119 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-656-9946; whoour.org ; $20702 Van Born Rd., Dearborn Heights;313-724-6482; facebook.com/ASYLUMCOLLECTABLES ; $35045 Plymouth Rd., Livonia 313-533-3130; facebook.com/backtothepast ; $6711 Allen Rd., Allen Park; 313-382-0700; facebook.com/bigbenscomixoasis ; $28059 John R Rd., Madison Heights; 248-399-3213; comicsandmoreshow.net ; $466 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac | 7366 Haggerty Rd., West Bloomfield | 42727 Ford Rd., Canton; comiccity.com ; $861 E. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-852-3356; $13936 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-582-9444; greenbraincomics.com ; $26501 Hoover Rd., Warren; 586-684-4263; eternalgamesllc.com ; $775 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-430-4980; gobretail.com ; $27639 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-779-413; facebook.com/LibertyComicBookstore ; $3277 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-548-7213; facebook.com/TimeTravelersComicsCardsandCollectibles ; $21 W. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-288-5699; warpninecomics.com ; $219 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-998-1413 | 1226 Library St., De-troit; 313-481-2165; vaultofmidnight.com ; $25566 Five Mile Rd., Redford Charter Twp.; 313-532-1181; ackroydsbakery.com ; $114 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; 313-961-7758; americancon-eyisland.com ; $220 Felch St., Ann Arbor; 734-882-2169; annarbordistilling.com ; $541 Monroe St., Detroit.; 313-963-9603 | 320 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-582-9220; astoriapastryshop.com ; $2124 Michigan Ave., Detroit | 4884 Grand River, Detroit; 313-808-0351; astrodetroit.com ; $422 W. Willis St., Detroit | 1049 Woodward Ave., Detroit; avalonbreads.net ; $248 E. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-289-6019; blossomcafeandbakery.com ; $719 Griswold St., 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit | 11360 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck | 307 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor; 313-316-1430; bonbonbon.com ; $ bombshelltreatbar.com ; $159 N. Eton St., Birmingham; 248-822-4072; cannellebirming-ham.com ; 45 W. Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-694-9767; cannelledetroit.com; $15215 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-264-1938; cornwallbakery.com ; $120 E. Hudson Ave., Royal Oak; hellfiredetroit.com ; $35300 Union Lake Rd., Harrison Twp.; 586-948-9243; davessweettooth.com ; $242 John R St., Detroit; 313-346-3771; dillasdelights.com ; $2517 Russell St., Detroit; 313-784-9484; germackcoffee.com ; $225 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-601-1542; givethanksbakery.com ; $3965 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-831-9627; greatlakescof-fee.com ; $31387 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-294-1100; hodellscakeshop.com ; $1433 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2501; houseofpurevin.com ; $4300 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-554-0001; mexicantownbakery.com ; $2245 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-842-5722; $2097 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights; 586-979-3960; mepdelight.com ; $4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-651-7119 | 1030 Woodward Heights., Ferndale; 248-468-4487; mongersprovisions.com; 3074 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-319-6901; nothingbundtcakes.com ; $28624 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-872-2410; facebook.com/popshoppescs ; $6655 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn; 313-908-4521; $23770 Hall Rd., Clinton Twp; 586-468-4300; sanderscandy.com ; $14300 W. Warren Ave., Dearborn; 313-582-1952; shatila.com ; $8066 Kercheval St., Detroit; 313-447-5550; sisterpie.com ; $1234 Library St., Detroit; theskipdetroit.com ; $4444 Second Ave., Detroit; 313-855-5052; smallbatchdetroit.com ; $2445 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-964-4800; twojames.com ; $14447 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-469-7780; $422 Detroit St., Ann Arbor; 734-663-3354; zingermansdeli.com ; $407 N. Fifth Ave, Ann Arbor; 734-761-1110; 16handsannarbor.com ; $3002 First St., Wyandotte; 734-556-3033; abun-dantlivinggallery.com ; $1517 Putnam St., Detroit; 313-704-4407; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com ; $4200 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; auraaura.co ; $22801 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 1-884- 237-2889; bathsavvy.com ; $1220 Woodward Heights, Ferndale; 248-548-1415; bostontearoom.com ; $419 Detroit St., Ann Arbor: 734-531-6293; catchingfireflies.com ; $460 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-831-9146; citybirddetroit.com ; $5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-883-7948; diashop.org ; $1484 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-566-0092; facebook.com/discountcandlesdetroit ; $15120 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-469-7050; duffeyandco.com ; $1700 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-784-9220; eldoradogeneralstore.com ; $600 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-515-2551; five15.net ; $1948 Division St., Detroit, unit 101; floydhome.com ; $$$28311 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-204-5759; facebook.com/gattosplace ; $624 Livernois St., Ferndale; 248-547-4172; greendaffodil.com ; $203 W. Grand River Ave., Howell; 517-548-5454; heartofmich.com ; $218 S Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-997-7229; thehimalayanbazaar.com ; $4240 Cass Ave, Detroit; 313-831-4844; thankhugh.com ; $4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-818-3748; littlehighflyers.com ; $96 W. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-288-3600; leonandlulu.com ; $14500 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; 313-939-2172; post-detroit.com ; $706 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-850-3268; madeinthemittenstore.com ; $ michiganmadegiftco.com ; $12156 S. Beyer Rd., Birch Run; 989-349-5055; themichiganshoppeonline.com ; $460 W. Canfield St. #101, Detroit; 313-831-9776; citybirddetroit.com ; $4240 Cass Ave., Suite # 109, Detroit; 313-831-4845; noramodern.com ; $10125 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-626-2000; pewabic.org ; $323 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-651-5188; plainandfancyrochester.com ; $9539 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 888-619-9771; polartcenter.com ; $24440 Harper Ave., St Clair Shores; 586-541-4800; railandanchor.com ; $23147 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-556-5084; shoptherocket.com ; $24440 Harper Ave., St Clair Shores; 586-541-4800; rodnick.com ; $21501 Harper Ave., St Clair Shores; 586-359-6004; therusticrootmi.com ; $508 S. Washington St., Royal Oak; 248-548-1065; scoutroyaloak.com ; $3980 E. Second Ave., Detroit; 313-305-1442; sfumatofragrances.com ; $22813 Van Dyke Ave., Warren; 586-756-8180; silverquillantiques.com ; $303 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-332-1270; tenthousandvillages.com ; $31336 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores; 586-362-8843; timewarp-vintage.com ; $1440 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-404-2053; welldonegoods.com ; $3437 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-841-6410; facebook.com/xochisgiftshop; 286 Burke St., River Rouge; 313-406-4688; firstqualitymeds.com ; $6004 Torrey Rd. Ste. I, Flint; 810-655-0032; 2stepshigher.com ; $5326 Dixie Hwy., Waterford Twp.; 248-618 3554 facebook.com/3DoorsDownHeadshopWaterford ; $3720 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-436-4017; 3fifteen.com ; $ (21+)615 E. William St., Ann Arbor; 734-665 9600 theoriginal42degrees.com ; $321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-929-2602; arborswellness.com ; $ (21+)various locations; bdtsmoke164301044.wpcomstaging.com ; $423 Miller Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-585-0621; bloomcityclub.com ; $ (21+)119 E. Liberty St. Ann Arbor; 734-585 5613; facebook.com/bongz.thongz ; $24517 John R., Hazel Park; 1-833-9-BREEZE; breeze.us ; $ (21+)1446 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-974-7730 corktownsmokeshop.com ; $2251 W. Liberty Rd. Ann Arbor; 734-882-2917; detroitfudge.com ; $3820 Varsity Dr., Ann Arbor; 734-494-0772; exclusiveannarbor.com ; $ (21+)28661 Michigan Ave., Inkster; 734-895-8753; flowerbowl.com ; $ (21+)1551 Academy St., Ferndale; gageusa.com ; $ (21+)1921 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-965-3911; shopgreenbuddha.com ; $ (21+)103 E. Walled Lake Dr, Walled Lake; 834-644-7336; greenhousemi.com ; $ (21+)700 Tappan Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-845-2172; greenplaneta2.org ; $ (21+)338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor; 734-773-3075; greenstoneprovisions.com ; $ (21+)737 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-677-0178; thaheadshop.com ; $717 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-965-2788; $50 New St., Mount Clemens; 586-468-2294; $50 New St., Mt. Clemens; 586-468-2294; $261 Burke St., River Rouge; 313-451-8007; shophhp.com ; $ (21+)11392 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge; 313-757-7684; myherbology.com ; $ (21+)2732 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-396-8031; myherbology.com ; $ (21+)617 Packard St., Ann Arbor; 734-821-9333; highprofilecannabis.com ; $ (21+)1480 Southfield Rd, Lincoln Park; 313-703-7771; $32211 Mound Rd., Warren; 586-554-7130; facebook.com/hydrocapitolwarren ; $2625 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-326-2100; livferndale.com ; $ (21+)861 N. Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake; 947-214-2700; lume.com ; $ (21+)11 Nickels Arcade Ann Arbor; 734-662 4145 maisonedwards.com ; $24906 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 248-873-0420; anewstandard.com ; $ (21+)111 S. Main St., Suite 1, Ann Arbor; 734-369-8255; omofmedicine.org ; $ (21+)19 N. Hamilton St., Ypsilanti; 734-328-1155; ozcannabis.com ; $ (21+)24953 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, 586-773-1910 facebook.com/ThePlumPit ; $28500 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, 586-779-7623 facebook.com/theroadshowinc ; $1958 South Industrial Hwy., Suite A and B, Ann Arbor; 734-627-7360; skymint.com ; $ (21+)20940 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 313-379-5369; skymint.com ; $ (21+)33463 W. Seven Mile Rd., Livonia; 248-987-4159; tobaccoshop.business.site ; $535 S. Main St., Plymouth; 734-453-5644; $340 ½ S. State St., Ann Arbor; 734-994-3888; $25940 Michigan Ave., Inkster, 313-561-7969; $33766 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-792-3265; $14918 Telegraph Rd., Flat Rock; 734-782-5555; $6925 Middlebelt Rd., Garden City; 734-261-9755; gardencity.adamevestores.com ; $23400 Woodward Ave., Ferndale | 27620 W. Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills | 27144 Gratiot Ave., Roseville | 6858 N. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn Heights | 5421 Dixie Hwy., Waterford | 20085 Eureka Rd., Taylor; cirillas.com ; $46484 Gratiot Ave., Chesterfield Twp.; 586-949-6408; intimateideas.com; 2317 Fort St., Wyandotte; 734-285-2609; janetsdungeon.com ; $27246 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak | 19190 Eureka Rd., Southgate | 33225 S. Gratiot Ave., Clinton Twp. | 43735 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights | 620 W. Ann Arbor Rd., Ann Arbor | 1527 Washtenaw Rd., Ypsilanti; loverslane.com ; $124 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-541-3979; noirleather.com ; $35806 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; 586-722-7913; thepleasurezonestore.com ; $Online only; spectrumboutique.com ; $16541 Woodward Ave., Highland Park; 313-869-9477; uptownadult.com ; $4240 Cass Ave., Detroit, unit 110; 313-887-9684; facebook.com/CassCorridog ; $1222 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-881-2275; citydetroitbark.com ; $828 Fisher Fwy., Detroit; 313-693-5252; facebook.com/detroitantiquemall ; $$2045 Dixie Hwy., Waterford; 248-338-3220; dixielandfleamkt.com ; $2530 Market St., Detroit; 313-259-0600; easternmarket.com ; $$220 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-658-8900; hellohihi.com ; $407 N. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-662-5008; kerrytown.com ; $5955 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-831-7200; londonluggage.com ; $$$1500 N. Stephenson Hwy., Madison Heights; 248-545-5700; modernskate.com ; $22801 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-238-8728; rustbeltmarket.com ; $49 N. Walnut St., Mt. Clemens; 586-468-0282; ardismusicstore.com ; $23430 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-439-0700; bayberrymusic.com; $3039 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-543-3900; $243 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 855-540-9900; detroitguitar.com ; $29920 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-855-0410; fluteworld.com ; $33540 Groesbeck Hwy., Fraser; 586-294-3950; huberbreese.com ; $25850 Concord Rd., Huntington Woods; 248-712-1107; gallaghersmusic.net ; $45101 Cass Ave., Utica; 586-731-7275; garagebandmusic.net ; $3341 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-546-7447; gordysmusic.com ; $4052 Rochester Rd., Troy; 248-457-0300; marshallmusic.com/troy ; $3063 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-546-4300; mccourtsmusic.com ; $1673 Fort St., Wyandotte; 734-283-4550; mikecareymusic.net ; $1565 Crescent Lake Rd., Waterford; 248-673-1900; motorcityguitar.com ; $376 John R Rd., Troy; 248-585-9441; musicgoround.com ; $79 E. Maple Rd., Troy; 248-689-8424; psarianosviolins.com ; $$33425 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-744-5462; rockcitymusicco.com ; $4625 Second Ave., Detroit; 313-312-0995; thirdwavedetroit.com ; $28071 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-775-3289; facebook.com/blastinthepastmichigan ; $7324 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit; 313-638-4400; detroitmusiccenter.com ; $22501 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-561-1000; dearbornmusic.net ; $28834 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-565-8683; thedetroitrecordclub.com ; $10238 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-872-1777; $5225 S. Saginaw Rd., Flint; 810-293-1727; electric-crown-records.business.site ; $208 N. Fourth St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-6776; encorerecordsa2.com ; $541 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing; 517-351-0838; flatblackandcircular.com ; $41 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-585-4090; shopflipsiderecords.com ; $234 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-565-8775; foundsoundvinyl.tumblr.com ; $1459 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-300-5654; hellorecordsdetroit.com 4231 E. Court St., Burton | 4365 Miller Rd., Flint | 3277 Tittabawassee Rd., Saginaw; mediareload.net ; $23013 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe; 586-774-8480; melodies-memories.business.site ; $425 S. Dort Hwy., Flint; 810-238-5575 facebook.com/PeteFatCatFlanders ; $2610 Carpenter St., Hamtramck; 313-870-9647; $15212 Charlevoix St., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-469-7479; riperecordsdetroit.com ; $1625 West Rd., Trenton; 734-692-1881; facebook.com/slickdiscmusic ; $30118 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-549-0581; solorecords.weebly.com ; $26020 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park; 248-967-0777; streetcornermusic.com ; $441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com ; $26535 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-218-8188; facebook.com/traxnwaxstore ; $512 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-545-5955; facebook.com/UHFRecords ; $255 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-327-9239; ugsounds.com ; $5972 Chicago Rd., Warren; 586-838-4992; $336 S. State St., Ann Arbor; 734-761-8686; wazoorecords.blogspot.com ; $61 Macomb Pl., Mount Clemens; 586-468-2665; weirdsvillerecords.com ; $250 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-646-5550; adventuresintoys.com ; $various locations; childrensorchard.com ; $550 Forest Ave. Suite 8, Plymouth; 734-414-9500; genuinetoyco.com; 21770 W. 11 Mile Rd., Southfield; 248-864-5277; hobbytown.com/southfield ; $43055 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; 586-254-1600; greatlakeshobby.com ; $1400 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-586-1022; michtoy.com ; $8481 N. Lilley Rd., Canton; 734-335-0445; throneoftoys.com ; $various locations; toyologytoys.com ; $21714 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-771-6770; whistle-stop.com ; $34645 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-220-4485; beachhouse-dayspa.com ; $32828 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-591-4418; cryospadetroit.com ; $sold in various locations; ileraapothecary.com ; $1435 Farmer St., Ste. 122, Detroit; 313-506-9679; thelipbar ; $101 Townsend St., Birmingham; 248-642-3770; margots.com ; $924 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak; 248-542-3700; michiganadvancedaesthetics.com ; $$330 E. Maple Rd., Troy; 248-795-5196; michiganmassageandwellness.com ; $$22070 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-9686; omdayspa.com ; $$210 S. Old Woodward Ave. #250, Birmingham; rivagedayspa.com ; $23337 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-439-6012; rougemakeupandnails.com ; $3980 Second Ave., Detroit; 313-305-1442; sfumatofragrances.com ; $19025 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-272-7335; spaapeel.com ; $23059 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-582-6872; tantra-spa.com; 22266 Michigan Ave. Suite 201, Dearborn; 313-792-1750; thegreatescapespa.com ; $8295 Oakland Ave., Detroit; 313-724-8489; schvitzdetroit.com ; $1215 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-315-3010; 6541 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-462-4517; thetennailbar.com ; $1447 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-965-6270; detroit.woodhousespas.com ; $$