Metro Times’ annual guide to giving locally — and on a budget — for the holidays 

Sigh.
With the country in crisis, celebrating any holiday has left us, well, comfortably numb. We’ve missed birthdays, summer flew by faster than our binge of Great British Baking Show
(yes, we’re talking every
season), Halloween was a total bust, and now here we are — the holidays. Some of us don’t have jobs because, well, you know why. Some of us are strapped for cash — again, we think you get the idea. And, of course, there may be some empty chairs at dinner tables this year because … man, this year was tough.
But if we’ve learned anything after enduring a year that not even the Grinch was evil enough to have plotted, it’s that giving feels really good. Whether it’s donating to a local bailout fund, food bank, friends and family in the teetering-on-collapse service industry or your favorite bookstore facing permanent closure, we might feel dead inside but we’re far from it. And even though we may be visiting loved ones through a screen like some dystopian daymare, that doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate us
— after all, we’re the ones who made it through.
Gift giving and supporting local businesses has never been more important and, thanks to us (sorry, it’s been hard for us, too) it’s never been easier. We’ve scoured the streets and internet for metro Detroit’s independent businesses and labeled them according to how much money you can expect to drop on a gift.
$
= gifts $50 and under
$$
=gifts $55-$150
$$$
=$155+
Good luck! And, hey. Happy holidays.
Accessories/jewelry
Ahee Jewelers
20139 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods; 800-987-2433; ahee.com
; $$$
American Jewelry and Loan
20450 Greenfield Rd., Detroit; 313-345-4000; pawndetroit.com
; $$
Astrein’s Jewelers
120 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-644-1651; astreins.com
; $$$
Elaine B. Jewelry
22961 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-565-8758; elainebjewelry.com
; $$
Henry the Hatter
2472 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313-962-0970; henrythehatterdetroit.com
; $
Goldeluxe Jewelry goldeluxe.com
; $
Karalyn Street karalynstreet.com
-
Courtesy of Goldeluxe Jewelry
-
Oasis ear cuff, $36. Minimalist jewelry lovers will love local online shop Goldeluxe, which offers versatile handmade pieces made for daily wear and fit for all budgets. Artist Libby Hopper-Trajkovski started her journey where many independent makers make their mark — Etsy. Originally a shop dedicated to reclaimed vintage wares sold out of her tiny Brook-lyn apartment, Trajkovski’s business has moved to Detroit, where she handcrafts stack-able rings from sterling silver or gold fill starting at $22 to pearl bracelets with 14k yel-low gold clasp for $120 and delicate wedding bands in 18k white gold starting at $156.
; $
Kitty Deluxe
22202 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-445-3500; kittydelux-eshop.myshopify.com
; $
Letters to Sarah letterstosarahmetalsmithing.com
; $$
Mend On The Move mendonthemove.org
; $
Michael Agnello Jewelers
31500 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-294-7730; michaelagnellojewelers.com
; $
Mount-N-Repair
205 Pierce St., Birmingham; 248-647-8670; mountnrepair.com
; $
Optik
247 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-646-6699; optikbirmingham.com
; $$$
Rebel Nell
1314 Holden St., Detroit; rebelnell.com
; $
Shinola
-
Courtesy of Rebel Nell
-
Bianca bracelet, $62-$75. Glamour on a mission? Look no further than Detroit-based jeweler Rebel Nell, which creates one-of-a-kind pieces from flecks of fallen Detroit graffiti while employing and educating women facing employment barriers. Started in 2013 by Amy Peterson, Rebel Nell hires women as creative designers and then teaches them to craft jewelry from graf-fiti. The independent company also provides additional support for the women they em-ploy, with sales for select items going directly to the women working to make Rebel Nell’s wearable art. As if it couldn’t get any more merry, Rebel Nell’s graffiti wares can accommodate most budgets, with statement wine stoppers for $40, earrings starting at $50, simple necklaces for $65, and large pendant necklaces for $145.
441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-285-2390; shinola.com
; $$$
Simmons & Clark Jewelers
1535 Broadway St., Detroit; 313-963-2284; simmonsandclark.com
; $$$
Solari & Co. of Downtown Detroit
First National Building., 660 Woodward Ave. Ste. 1925, Detroit; 586-991-5953; solariandcompany.com
;$$$
Steven Bernard Jewelers
22266 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-562-8484; stevenbernardjewelers.com
; $$$
Third & Co. Studio thirdandcostudio.com
; $
Vajze vajze.com
; $
Xenophora
4719 16th St. Unit #1, Detroit; 313-284-1844; xenophoraobjects.com
; $$
Bookstores
Another Look Books
22263 Goddard Rd., Taylor; 734-374-5665; facebook.com/anotherlookbooks
; $
Black Stone Bookstore and Cultural Center
214 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti; 734-961-7376; facebook.com/BlackStoneBookstore
; $
Book Beat
26010 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park; 248-968-1190; thebookbeat.com
; $
Bookbound
1729 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-369-4345; bookboundbookstore.com
; $
The Books Connection
31208 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-524-1163; thebooksconnection.com
; $
The Book Nook
42 S. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-241-2665; facebook.com/BookNook42
; $
Book Suey
10345 Joseph Campau St., Hamtramck; booksuey.com
; $
Brown's Family Bookstore
27309 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-773-7370; facebook.com/Browns-Family-Book-Store
; $
Classic Book Shop
32336 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-549-0220;
classicbookshop.dawntreaderbooks.com
; $
Crazy Wisdom Bookstore and Tearoom
114 S. Main St., Ann Arbor, 734-665-275; crazywisdom.net
; $
Curious Book Shop
307 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing; 517-332-0112; curiousbooks.com
; $
John K. King Used and Rare Books
901 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; 313-961-0622; johnkingbooksdetroit.com
; $
John K. King Books North
22524 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-548-9050; johnkingbooksdetroit.com
; $
Library Bookstore
169 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-545-4300; facebook.com/The-Library-Bookstore
; $
Literati
-
Courtesy of Mike Gustafson of Literati
-
One of Ann Arbor’s most beloved bookstores, Literati has something for all the readers on your list. Need a copy of Barack Obama’s Promised Land for Dad and Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyric for Mom, and I Want to Be Where The People Are by Ra-chel Bloom for your cynical sis? Literati, which raised $100,000 in 48 hours during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to avoid permanent closure, is offering online and curbside service to keep us read-y for a homebound holiday.
124 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor; 734-585-5567; literatibookstore.com
; $
Mayflower Book Shop
2645 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-547-8227; mayflowerbookshop.com
; $
Nandi’s Knowledge Cafe
12511 Woodward Ave., Highland Park;
313-865-1288; nandisknowledgecafe.com
; $
Nicola's Books
2513 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-662-0600; nicolasbooks.com
; $
Pages Bookshop
-
Courtesy of Pages Bookshop
-
This bookstore in Detroit’s historic Grandmont-Rosedale neighborhood boasts a care-fully curated collection of books from and about Detroit, and frequently hosts intimate readings from nationally acclaimed authors. Though the Pages staff, including top sales cat Pip, are working to fulfill online-only orders as the store is closed, Pages’ site offers staff suggestions, like Monogamy by Sue Miller and Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam. Thanks, Pip!
19560 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-473-7342; pagesbkshop.com
; $
Paperback Writer Books
61 Macomb Pl., Mt. Clemens; 586-468-2665; facebook.com/paperbackwriterbookshop
; $
Shaw's Books
14932 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-824-4932; shawsbooks.net
; $
Source Booksellers
4240 Cass Ave., #105, Detroit; 313-832-1155; sourcebooksellers.com
; $
Toadvine Books
2783 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley; 248-439-0409; facebook.com/ToadvineBooks
; $
Totem Books
620 W. Court St., Flint; 810-407-6402; totembooksflint.com
; $
Clothing
1701 Bespoke
4160 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-444-3680; 1701bespoke.com
; $$$
Alchemy Detroit
248-980-2276; alchemydetroit.com
; $$
Alter Ego Boutique
313 19100 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-647-7675; alteregobouti-que.shop
; $
BeKind Detroit
22801 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 313-330-5278; bekinddetroit.com
; $
BIRD BEE
1228 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-315-3070; shopbirdbee.com
; $
Bleu Bowtique
3939 Woodward Ave. #20, Detroit; 313-720-2909; bleubowtique.com
; $
Blu Jean Blues
412 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-291-5237; blujeanblues.com
; $
Bob's Classic Kicks
4717 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-7513; $
Bra-vo Intimates
29732 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-582-7286; bravointimates.com
; $
Busted Bra Shop
3044 W. Grand Blvd. and 14401 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2078; bustedbrashop.com
; $
Carhartt
-
Courtesy of Carhartt
-
Knit insulated face mask, $19.99. It may not be a social holiday season for us Michiganders, but chances are it will be cold and we’ll be alone with nothing but edibles, whiskey, and our social media accounts to keep us warm. To fend off the chill in your bones all while looking like a blue-collar snack, enter 131-year-old Dearborn-born American workwear brand turned-streetwear favorite Carhartt, which has everything from winter-friendly face masks and classic win-ter beanies to sherpa-lined coats and plaid fleece onesies for the future hipster on your list. Why not just stock up on goodies for yourself? After all, Santa is not in your pan-demic pod.
5800 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-1274; carhartt.com
; $
Coup D'etat
3044 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, unit L-460; 313-782-4480; shopcoupdetat.com
; $$
DCreated Boutique dcreatedboutique.com
-
Courtesy of DCreated
-
Mushroom print dress, $31. Oh, baby, baby. Mush it real good! Confused? Don’t be. Detroit-based seamstress Brianna Williams started selling handmade eco-friendly baby clothing and accessories in 2011 under DCreated Boutique. In addition to being budget-flexible ($14-$55), the hustling, bustling online shop features whimsical prints, bloomers, baby bell bottoms, rompers, and vests for the precious little nugget muffin in your life.
, etsy.com/dcreatedboutique
; $
Detroit Hustles Harder divisionstreetboutique.com
; $
Détroit Is The New Black
1430 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-818-3498; detroitisthenewblack.com
; $
Detroit vs. Everybody
2501 Russell St., Detroit; 313-502-5840; vseverybody.com
; $
DIOP weardiop.com
; $$
The Dirt Label
319 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-268-3462; thedirtlabel.com
; $
El's Boutique
17110 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe; 313-571-3044; elsboutique.net
; $
Flamingo Vintage
5449 W. Vernor St., Detroit; 214-538-5985; flamingovintagedetroit.com
; $
Flo Boutique Co.
404 W. Willis St., Detroit; 313-331-4901; flowingflava.com
; $
Frida
15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; 313-778-7505; facebook.com/fridadetroit
; $
George Gregory
1422 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-285-8345; shopgeorgegregory.com
; $$
Harp's Lingerie
265 Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-642-2555; harps-lingerie.com
; $$
Hips Resale Boutique
10 S. Main St., Clawson; 248-435-2130;
havehips.com
; $
Hush Intimate Apparel
431 W. Main St., Brighton; 810-229-9560;
hushintimateapparel.com
; $
I Am Detroit Clothing
450 W. Fort St., Detroit; 313-262-6162; iamdetroitclothing.com; $
Ink Addict
22007 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 855-465-2334; inkaddict.com
; $
Label Legends
28801 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-591-4554; labellegends.com
; $
Lost and Found Vintage
510 S. Washington St., Royal Oak; 248-548-6154; lostandfoundvintage.com
; $
Mama Coo's Boutique
1701 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; 313-404-2543; facebook.com/MamaCoosBoutique
; $
Mix Ann Arbor Nickels Arcade
, Suite 2, 4, & 5, Ann Arbor; 734-369-6559; mixthestore.com
; $$
Nojo Kicks
1220 Library St., Detroit; 313-656-4402; nojokicks.com
; $$
The Peacock Room
15 E. Kirby St., Detroit; 313-559-5500; facebook.com/peacockroom
; $
Pure Detroit
70 W Alexandrine St., Detroit; 313-656-4775; puredetroit.com
; $
Regeneration
23700 Woodward Ave., Pleasant Ridge; regenerationclothing.org
; $
RUNdetroit
441 W. Canfield St. #5, Detroit; 313- 638-2831; run-detroit.com
; $
Savvy Chic Boutique
2712 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313 833-8769; savvychictrends.com
; $$
Saffron
308 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-565-3983; facebook.com/saffrongirl
; $
Scott Colburn Boots and Western Wear
20411 Farmington Rd., Livonia; 248-476-1262; scottcolburnwestern.com
; $$
SMPLFD
2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; 313-285-9564; buy.smplfd.com
; $
Spectacles
230 E. Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313- 963-6886; spectaclesdetroit.com
; $
Sunny J’s Lingerie & Leisure
550 Forest Ave., Plymouth; 734-453-8584;
sunnyjsbras.com
; $
Three Thirteen Clothing Store
19507 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-818-0050; threethirteenstore.com
; $
UnTied on Woodward
223 S. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-792-6828; untiedonwoodward.com
; $
The Wealthy Brand
8126 W. Nine Mile Rd., Oak Park; thewealthybrand.com
; $
Well Done Goods
1440 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-404-2053; welldonegoods.com
; $
Whoo Upscale Resale For a Cause
119 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-656-9946; whoour.org
; $
Comic books + games
Asylum Collectables
20702 Van Born Rd., Dearborn Heights;313-724-6482; facebook.com/ASYLUMCOLLECTABLES
; $
Back to the Past Collectibles
35045 Plymouth Rd., Livonia 313-533-3130; facebook.com/backtothepast
; $
Big Ben's Comix Oasis
6711 Allen Rd., Allen Park; 313-382-0700; facebook.com/bigbenscomixoasis
; $
Comics and More
28059 John R Rd., Madison Heights; 248-399-3213; comicsandmoreshow.net
; $
Comic City
466 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac | 7366 Haggerty Rd., West Bloomfield | 42727 Ford Rd., Canton; comiccity.com
; $
Comix Corner
861 E. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-852-3356; $
Green Brain
13936 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-582-9444; greenbraincomics.com
; $
Eternal Games
-
Courtesy of Fantasy Flight Games
-
Star Wars X-Wing, $39.99. If 2020 were a game, we —the collective we — would definitely be losing. But head into the inclusive Warren-based game haven Eternal Games and you’ll leave the winner of holiday gift giving. Specializing in tabletop role-playing like Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer, Starfinder, and Star Wars: Legion (real nerds know). Eternal has a wide selection of board games, card-building games, dice, gaming accessories, as well as game-specific miniatures and all the tools needed to customize. Oh, and yes. They have the pandemic’s favorite pastime: puzzles.
26501 Hoover Rd., Warren; 586-684-4263; eternalgamesllc.com
; $
GOB Games
775 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-430-4980; gobretail.com
; $
Liberty Comics
27639 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-779-413; facebook.com/LibertyComicBookstore
; $
Time Traveler Comics, Cards, & Collectibles
3277 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-548-7213; facebook.com/TimeTravelersComicsCardsandCollectibles
; $
Warp9 Comics
21 W. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-288-5699; warpninecomics.com
; $
Vault of Midnight
219 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-998-1413 | 1226 Library St., De-troit; 313-481-2165; vaultofmidnight.com
; $
Food + Drink
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery
25566 Five Mile Rd., Redford Charter Twp.; 313-532-1181; ackroydsbakery.com
; $
American Coney Island
114 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; 313-961-7758; americancon-eyisland.com
; $
Ann Arbor Distillery
220 Felch St., Ann Arbor; 734-882-2169; annarbordistilling.com
; $
Astoria Pastry Shop
541 Monroe St., Detroit.; 313-963-9603 | 320 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-582-9220; astoriapastryshop.com
; $
Astro Coffee
2124 Michigan Ave., Detroit | 4884 Grand River, Detroit; 313-808-0351; astrodetroit.com
; $
Avalon International Breads and Cafe
422 W. Willis St., Detroit | 1049 Woodward Ave., Detroit; avalonbreads.net
; $
Blossom Cake and Bakery
248 E. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; 248-289-6019; blossomcafeandbakery.com
; $
Bon Bon Bon
719 Griswold St., 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit | 11360 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck | 307 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor; 313-316-1430; bonbonbon.com
; $
Bombshell Treat Bar bombshelltreatbar.com
-
Courtesy of Bombshell Treat Bar
-
Cozy-up Holiday Kit, $50. It may be a while until we’re sippin’ on eggnog, making fireplace s’mores, and swapping kisses with strangers underneath mistletoe. To keep the holidays sweet, new biz on the frozen dessert delivery block, Bombshell Treat bar has packed all of their greatest holi-day hits into one “Cozy-up Holiday Kit.” For $50, you can treat yourself (or, obviously, someone else) to dipped ice-cream sandwiches featuring cookies from Detroit Cookie Company, chocolate fondue sampler, and party pops.
; $
Cannelle Patisserie
159 N. Eton St., Birmingham; 248-822-4072; cannellebirming-ham.com
; 45 W. Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-694-9767; cannelledetroit.com; $
Cornwall Bakery
15215 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-264-1938; cornwallbakery.com
; $
Hell Fire Detroit
-
Courtesy of Hell Fire Detroit
-
Hot Box #1, $45. This year has been hell, right? Like, come on. A pandemic, a shitty president, and frig-gin’ Alex Trebek died. If you’re like us and feel like setting fire to this year but realize that’s not possible, why not just engulf your insides and the insides of a loved one with one of the tastiest most brutal hot sauces this side of Eight Mile. We’re talking, of course, about Hell Fire Detroit, a local purveyor of thoughtfully made hot sauces in a va-riety of flavors that have become a favorite of Hot Ones, the talk show with hot questions and even hotter wings. The perfect budget gift for the hottie in your life comes by way of Hell Fire’s Hot Box # 1, which comes with four flavors of hot sauce, all of which are all-natural, vegan, gluten-free, preservative-free and low-sodium, including: Poblano, Cherry Bomb, Manzana, and Habanero. No, but really. These are really hot. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
120 E. Hudson Ave., Royal Oak; hellfiredetroit.com
; $
Dave’s Sweet Tooth
35300 Union Lake Rd., Harrison Twp.; 586-948-9243; davessweettooth.com
; $
Dilla's Delights
242 John R St., Detroit; 313-346-3771; dillasdelights.com
; $
Germack Pistachio Co.
2517 Russell St., Detroit; 313-784-9484; germackcoffee.com
; $
Give Thanks Bakery & Cafe
225 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-601-1542; givethanksbakery.com
; $
Great Lakes Coffee
3965 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-831-9627; greatlakescof-fee.com
; $
Hodell's Cake Shop
31387 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-294-1100; hodellscakeshop.com
; $
House of Pure Vin
1433 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-638-2501; houseofpurevin.com
; $
Mexican Town Bakery
4300 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-554-0001; mexicantownbakery.com
; $
La Gloria Bakery
2245 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-842-5722; $
Mid-East Pastry Delight
2097 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights; 586-979-3960; mepdelight.com
; $
Mongers' Provisions
4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-651-7119 | 1030 Woodward Heights., Ferndale; 248-468-4487; mongersprovisions.com;
$
Nothing Bundt Cakes
3074 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills; 248-319-6901; nothingbundtcakes.com
; $
Pop's
28624 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-872-2410; facebook.com/popshoppescs
; $
Qahwah House
6655 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn; 313-908-4521; $
Sanders-Morley Candy
23770 Hall Rd., Clinton Twp; 586-468-4300; sanderscandy.com
; $
Shatila Bakery
14300 W. Warren Ave., Dearborn; 313-582-1952; shatila.com
; $
Sister Pie
8066 Kercheval St., Detroit; 313-447-5550; sisterpie.com
; $
The Skip
-
Courtesy of The Skip
-
Rum Rum Rudolph, $25. We might be skipping the holidays, but we’re not skipping out on holiday boozin’, which is made all the more festive thanks to a slew of special cocktails to go from Detroit cock-tail bar The Skip. There’s North Pole Punch (Bourbon, overproof and dark Jamaican rums, creme de banana, maple syrup, cinnamon syrup, and lime juice), or the Blitzen Bowl (Jamaican and Demerara rums, allspice dram, apricot brandy, Tuaca, ginger syrup, lime juice, angostura bitters, almond bitters), Sippin’ Santa (aged Demerara rum, amaro, nutmeg syrup, cinnamon syrup, lemon and orange juice), and a slew of other boozy bevs that come with their own garnishes to make the holidays merry, bright, and dizzy. Want to step up the Santa-ified sipping? The Skip is also selling a limited run of holiday-themed tiki drinkware. We recommend the Sippin’ Santa’s Tiki Tub ($59) be-cause who needs a glass when you can drink from a bowl?
1234 Library St., Detroit; theskipdetroit.com
; $
Small Batch Detroit
4444 Second Ave., Detroit; 313-855-5052; smallbatchdetroit.com
; $
Two James
2445 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-964-4800; twojames.com
; $
Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts
14447 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-469-7780; $
Zingerman's
422 Detroit St., Ann Arbor; 734-663-3354; zingermansdeli.com
; $
Gift shops
16 Hands Market & Shops
407 N. Fifth Ave, Ann Arbor; 734-761-1110; 16handsannarbor.com
; $
Abundant Living Gallery & Gifts
3002 First St., Wyandotte; 734-556-3033; abun-dantlivinggallery.com
; $
Armageddon Beachparty Lounge
1517 Putnam St., Detroit; 313-704-4407; armageddonbeachpartydetroit.com
; $
Aura Aura | Grey Area
4200 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; auraaura.co
; $
Bath Savvy
22801 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 1-884- 237-2889; bathsavvy.com
; $
Boston Tea Room
-
Courtesy of Boston Tea Room
-
If we could cleanse 2020 with sage, you know we would. Since that’s not really an op-tion, our best chance at making sure that next year is not the shitshow nightmare this year was, starts with looking inward and off Twitter. Thankfully, the spiritually in tune folks at Ferndale’s Boston Tea Room (now relocated in Metro Times’s former Ferndale offices) have all the tools, tea, talismans, and tarot to help lay the groundwork for a to-tally grounding holiday season. For the basic witch on a budget, they’ve got stones, pen-dulums, sage bundles, chime candles, and beginner tarot kits. For the wordy witch, ex-plore Boston Tea Room’s extensive book collection, including books on herbology, root-work, dream interpretation, and Wicca. Not sure what to get the nice witch or warlock on your list? Book a session with one of Boston Tea Room’s psychic readers or healers.
1220 Woodward Heights, Ferndale; 248-548-1415; bostontearoom.com
; $
Catching Fireflies
419 Detroit St., Ann Arbor: 734-531-6293; catchingfireflies.com
; $
City Bird Detroit
460 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-831-9146; citybirddetroit.com
; $
Detroit Institute of Arts Shop
5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-883-7948; diashop.org
; $
Discount Candles and Blessings
1484 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-566-0092; facebook.com/discountcandlesdetroit
; $
Duffey & Co.
15120 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-469-7050; duffeyandco.com
; $
Eldorado General Store
1700 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-784-9220; eldoradogeneralstore.com
; $
Five 15
600 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-515-2551; five15.net
; $
Floyd
1948 Division St., Detroit, unit 101; floydhome.com
; $$$
Gatto's Place
28311 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-204-5759; facebook.com/gattosplace
; $
Green Daffodil
624 Livernois St., Ferndale; 248-547-4172; greendaffodil.com
; $
Heart of Michigan
203 W. Grand River Ave., Howell; 517-548-5454; heartofmich.com
; $
The Himalayan Bazaar
218 S Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-997-7229; thehimalayanbazaar.com
; $
Hugh
4240 Cass Ave, Detroit; 313-831-4844; thankhugh.com
; $
Little High Flyers
4240 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-818-3748; littlehighflyers.com
; $
Leon & Lulu
96 W. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-288-3600; leonandlulu.com
; $
Mutual Adoration + POST
14500 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; 313-939-2172; post-detroit.com
; $
Made in the Mitten
706 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-850-3268; madeinthemittenstore.com
; $
Michigan Made Gift Co. michiganmadegiftco.com
; $
The Michigan Shoppe
12156 S. Beyer Rd., Birch Run; 989-349-5055; themichiganshoppeonline.com
; $
Nest
460 W. Canfield St. #101, Detroit; 313-831-9776; citybirddetroit.com
; $
Nora Detroit
4240 Cass Ave., Suite # 109, Detroit; 313-831-4845; noramodern.com
; $
Pewabic
-
Photo by EE Berger
-
2020 Holiday Snowflake collection, $26 for one, $75 for three. A gift from the legacy artisans of Detroit’s historic Pewabic pottery studio (which was established in 1903 and is registered as a National Historic Landmark) says a few things. For starters, it says you know Detroit and you want your gift recipient to have a little piece of the city’s history. And two, it means you’re ballin’ and maybe instead of a gift you should finally just pay back your Uncle Sal for that loan you took out when your ex-girlfriend wrecked your Prius. Anyway, a gift from Pewabic doesn't have to break the bank (but you can if you have a vase-lover on your list.) Take Pewabic’s 2020 Holiday Showcase, which features affordable festive ornament tiles for $26 or sets of three for $75.
10125 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-626-2000; pewabic.org
; $
Plain & Fancy Gift Shop
323 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-651-5188; plainandfancyrochester.com
; $
Polish Art Center
9539 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 888-619-9771; polartcenter.com
; $
Rail & Anchor
24440 Harper Ave., St Clair Shores; 586-541-4800; railandanchor.com
; $
The Rocket Gifts & Candy
23147 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-556-5084; shoptherocket.com
; $
Rodnick Co.
24440 Harper Ave., St Clair Shores; 586-541-4800; rodnick.com
; $
The Rustic Root
21501 Harper Ave., St Clair Shores; 586-359-6004; therusticrootmi.com
; $
Scout
508 S. Washington St., Royal Oak; 248-548-1065; scoutroyaloak.com
; $
Sfumato Fragrances
3980 E. Second Ave., Detroit; 313-305-1442; sfumatofragrances.com
; $
Silver Quill Antiques & Gifts
22813 Van Dyke Ave., Warren; 586-756-8180; silverquillantiques.com
; $
Ten Thousand Villages
303 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-332-1270; tenthousandvillages.com
; $
Time Warp
31336 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores; 586-362-8843; timewarp-vintage.com
; $
Well Done Goods
1440 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-404-2053; welldonegoods.com
; $
Xochi's Gift Shop
3437 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-841-6410; facebook.com/xochisgiftshop;
$
Headshops, recreational weed, and THC products
1st Quality Meds
286 Burke St., River Rouge; 313-406-4688; firstqualitymeds.com
; $
2 Steps Higher Head Shop
6004 Torrey Rd. Ste. I, Flint; 810-655-0032; 2stepshigher.com
; $
3 Doors Down
5326 Dixie Hwy., Waterford Twp.; 248-618 3554
facebook.com/3DoorsDownHeadshopWaterford
; $
3Fifteen Cannabis
3720 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-436-4017; 3fifteen.com
; $ (21+)
42 Degrees
615 E. William St., Ann Arbor; 734-665 9600
theoriginal42degrees.com
; $
Arbors Wellness
321 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-929-2602; arborswellness.com
; $ (21+)
BDT
various locations; bdtsmoke164301044.wpcomstaging.com
; $
Bloom City Club
423 Miller Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-585-0621; bloomcityclub.com
; $ (21+)
Bongz and Thongz
119 E. Liberty St. Ann Arbor; 734-585 5613; facebook.com/bongz.thongz
; $
Breeze
24517 John R., Hazel Park; 1-833-9-BREEZE; breeze.us
; $ (21+)
Corktown Smoke Shop & CBD Detroit
1446 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-974-7730 corktownsmokeshop.com
; $
Detroit Fudge Company
-
Courtesy of Detroit Fudge Company
-
Mint Dark Chocolate Barracuda Bar, $25-$30. We’d be hard-pressed to find a more iconic duo than cannabis and fudge. Though cannabis and peanut butter are a close second, Detroit Fudge Company has all the cannalicious holiday treats for edible lovers who want nothing more than to watch Die Hard and forget that 2020 ever happened. In addition to their cannabis-infused brownie bites, honey, and peanut butter spreads, Ann Arbor-based Detroit Fudge Company has what is sure to be a new seasonal favorite: mint chocolate bars that pack a punch. The 1:1 bars are equipped with a whopping 100mg of CBD and 100mg of THC and come in milk and dark chocolate varieties, too. Detroit Fudge Company products can be found at licensed recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries in metro Detroit. (Pro-tip: Search Detroit Fudge Company on WeedMaps.com to locate buzzy, fudgy goodness near you.)
2251 W. Liberty Rd. Ann Arbor; 734-882-2917; detroitfudge.com
; $
Exclusive Ann Arbor
3820 Varsity Dr., Ann Arbor; 734-494-0772; exclusiveannarbor.com
; $ (21+)
Flower Bowl
28661 Michigan Ave., Inkster; 734-895-8753; flowerbowl.com
; $ (21+)
Gage Cannabis
1551 Academy St., Ferndale; gageusa.com
; $ (21+)
Green Buddha Ferndale
1921 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-965-3911; shopgreenbuddha.com
; $ (21+)
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake
103 E. Walled Lake Dr, Walled Lake; 834-644-7336; greenhousemi.com
; $ (21+)
Green Planet Patient Collective
700 Tappan Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-845-2172; greenplaneta2.org
; $ (21+)
Greenstone Provisions
338 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor; 734-773-3075; greenstoneprovisions.com
; $ (21+)
The Head Shop Smoke Shop
737 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-677-0178; thaheadshop.com
; $
The Head Shop2
717 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-965-2788; $
Heads Up
50 New St., Mount Clemens; 586-468-2294; $
Heads Up Boutique Pipe Shop
50 New St., Mt. Clemens; 586-468-2294; $
Herbal Healing
261 Burke St., River Rouge; 313-451-8007; shophhp.com
; $ (21+)
Herbology
11392 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge; 313-757-7684; myherbology.com
; $ (21+)
Herbology
2732 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-396-8031; myherbology.com
; $ (21+)
High Profile
617 Packard St., Ann Arbor; 734-821-9333; highprofilecannabis.com
; $ (21+)
Highway 420 Smoke Shop
1480 Southfield Rd, Lincoln Park; 313-703-7771; $
Hydro Capitol
32211 Mound Rd., Warren; 586-554-7130; facebook.com/hydrocapitolwarren
; $
LIV Ferndale
2625 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-326-2100; livferndale.com
; $ (21+)
Lume Cannabis Co.
861 N. Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake; 947-214-2700; lume.com
; $ (21+)
Maison Edwards Tobacconist
11 Nickels Arcade Ann Arbor; 734-662 4145
maisonedwards.com
; $
New Standard Hazel Park
24906 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 248-873-0420; anewstandard.com
; $ (21+)
Om of Medicine
111 S. Main St., Suite 1, Ann Arbor; 734-369-8255; omofmedicine.org
; $ (21+)
Oz Cannabis Ypsilanti
19 N. Hamilton St., Ypsilanti; 734-328-1155; ozcannabis.com
; $ (21+)
Plum Pit
24953 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, 586-773-1910
facebook.com/ThePlumPit
; $
Road Show
28500 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, 586-779-7623
facebook.com/theroadshowinc
; $
Skymint Ann Arbor
1958 South Industrial Hwy., Suite A and B, Ann Arbor; 734-627-7360; skymint.com
; $ (21+)
Skymint Hazel Park
20940 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 313-379-5369; skymint.com
; $ (21+)
The Smoke Shop
33463 W. Seven Mile Rd., Livonia; 248-987-4159; tobaccoshop.business.site
; $
Smokers Only
535 S. Main St., Plymouth; 734-453-5644; $
Stairway to Heaven
340 ½ S. State St., Ann Arbor; 734-994-3888; $
The Station
25940 Michigan Ave., Inkster, 313-561-7969; $
Wild Side Smoke Shop
33766 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-792-3265; $
Wind River Smoke Shop Head Shop
14918 Telegraph Rd., Flat Rock; 734-782-5555; $
Intimate + Fetish
Adam and Eve
6925 Middlebelt Rd., Garden City; 734-261-9755; gardencity.adamevestores.com
; $
Cirilla's
23400 Woodward Ave., Ferndale | 27620 W. Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills | 27144 Gratiot Ave., Roseville | 6858 N. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn Heights | 5421 Dixie Hwy., Waterford | 20085 Eureka Rd., Taylor; cirillas.com
; $
Intimate Ideas
46484 Gratiot Ave., Chesterfield Twp.; 586-949-6408; intimateideas.com;
$
Janet’s Closet + Dungeon
-
Courtesy of Janet's Dungeon
-
Fetish Fantasy Extreme Chastity Belt Cock Cage, $49.95. It may feel like we’ve been locked in a dungeon for the last five, six, er, almost nine months (what is time, anyway?) but we guarantee that your home dungeon has got nothing on Janet’s Dungeon in Wyandotte. Occupying 15,000 square feet of space, Janet’s has both a closet and a dungeon. Owned by a transgender woman, Janet’s Closet touts itself as “the world’s largest cross-dressing store,” offering a dizzying selection of apparel, breast forms, body-shaping gear, wigs, and toys. The Dungeon, which is under the same roof, is a fetishist’s paradise catering to lovers of electro play, BDSM, chastity cages, chin-dos, ring gags, nipple clamps, and medical play. Oh, and if your safeword is “budget,” you’re in luck. (By the way, our safeword is “Dorito dust.” Don’t ask.)
2317 Fort St., Wyandotte; 734-285-2609; janetsdungeon.com
; $
Lover's Lane
-
Courtesy of Lover's Lane
-
Home for the Holidays Teddy, $32. Nothing makes us drier than hearing the words “social distancing” or “pandemic pod,” which is why we might need a little help from our battery-operated friends. Whether you’re quarantining alone, with a partner, spouse, or sultry roommate who, like you, is ready to split the water bill (we honestly don’t know what that means, but we are very horny) dil-don’t underestimate the power of Michigan-based Lover’s Lane. Naughty or nice, Lover’s Lane has gifts for all budgets, all tastes, and all holes, including, plugs, harnesses, wands, vibes, and rings, as well as sexy apparel to set the mood and all the lubricants needed to reach maximum pleasure, including new CBD-infused lubes. Into butt stuff? Is BDSM your bag? What about roleplay? Ready to introduce pegging in the new year? No one has a higher sex drive than Lover’s Lane.
27246 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak | 19190 Eureka Rd., Southgate | 33225 S. Gratiot Ave., Clinton Twp. | 43735 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights | 620 W. Ann Arbor Rd., Ann Arbor | 1527 Washtenaw Rd., Ypsilanti; loverslane.com
; $
Noir Leather
124 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-541-3979; noirleather.com
; $
Pleasure Zone
35806 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; 586-722-7913; thepleasurezonestore.com
; $
Spectrum Boutique
Online only; spectrumboutique.com
; $
Uptown Book and Video
16541 Woodward Ave., Highland Park; 313-869-9477; uptownadult.com
; $
Misc.
Cass Corridog
4240 Cass Ave., Detroit, unit 110; 313-887-9684; facebook.com/CassCorridog
; $
City Bark
1222 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-881-2275; citydetroitbark.com
; $
Detroit Antiques & Props
828 Fisher Fwy., Detroit; 313-693-5252; facebook.com/detroitantiquemall
; $$
Dixieland Flea Market
2045 Dixie Hwy., Waterford; 248-338-3220; dixielandfleamkt.com
; $
Eastern Market Antiques
2530 Market St., Detroit; 313-259-0600; easternmarket.com
; $$
Hihi
220 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-658-8900; hellohihi.com
; $
Kerrytown Market and Shops
407 N. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-662-5008; kerrytown.com
; $
London Luggage Shop
5955 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-831-7200; londonluggage.com
; $$$
Modern Skate
1500 N. Stephenson Hwy., Madison Heights; 248-545-5700; modernskate.com
; $
Rustbelt Market
22801 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-238-8728; rustbeltmarket.com
; $
Music
Ardis
49 N. Walnut St., Mt. Clemens; 586-468-0282; ardismusicstore.com
; $
Bayberry Music
23430 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-439-0700; bayberrymusic.com; $
Berkley Music
3039 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-543-3900; $
Detroit Guitar
243 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 855-540-9900; detroitguitar.com
; $
Flute World
29920 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-855-0410; fluteworld.com
; $
Huber Breese Music
33540 Groesbeck Hwy., Fraser; 586-294-3950; huberbreese.com
; $
Gallagher’s Music
25850 Concord Rd., Huntington Woods; 248-712-1107; gallaghersmusic.net
; $
GarageBand Music
45101 Cass Ave., Utica; 586-731-7275; garagebandmusic.net
; $
Gordy's Music
3341 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-546-7447; gordysmusic.com
; $
Marshall Music
4052 Rochester Rd., Troy; 248-457-0300; marshallmusic.com/troy
; $
McCourt’s Music
3063 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; 248-546-4300; mccourtsmusic.com
; $
Mike Carey Music
1673 Fort St., Wyandotte; 734-283-4550; mikecareymusic.net
; $
Motor City Guitar
1565 Crescent Lake Rd., Waterford; 248-673-1900; motorcityguitar.com
; $
Music Go Round
376 John R Rd., Troy; 248-585-9441; musicgoround.com
; $
Psarianos Violins
79 E. Maple Rd., Troy; 248-689-8424; psarianosviolins.com
; $$
Rock City Music Co.
33425 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-744-5462; rockcitymusicco.com
; $
Third Wave Music
-
Courtesy of Third Wave Music
-
If 2020 were a musical genre, it would absolutely be nu metal. Isolation, loneliness, and, well, not to be morbid, but we are in fact “Down with the Sickness.” For those wishing to change their tune, there’s Detroit’s friendly neighborhood music shop Third Wave Music. Third Wave owner Jen David has spun her passion into a place where music nerds can fight over a vintage synth and where newbies can discover that, with a little practice, they too can play the opening lick from “Smoke on the Water.” They have budget-friendly accessories, as well as an ever-changing selection of new, used, and vintage instruments, gear, and accessories. The shop also offers consignment, repairs, and, for pandemic times, virtual guitar, piano, and voice lessons.
4625 Second Ave., Detroit; 313-312-0995; thirdwavedetroit.com
; $
Records
Blast in the Past
28071 Gratiot Ave., Roseville; 586-775-3289; facebook.com/blastinthepastmichigan
; $
Detroit Music Center
7324 W. Seven Mile Rd., Detroit; 313-638-4400; detroitmusiccenter.com
; $
Dearborn Music
22501 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-561-1000; dearbornmusic.net
; $
Detroit Record Club
28834 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-565-8683;
thedetroitrecordclub.com
; $
Detroit Threads
10238 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; 313-872-1777; $
Electric Crown
5225 S. Saginaw Rd., Flint; 810-293-1727; electric-crown-records.business.site
; $
Encore Records
208 N. Fourth St., Ann Arbor; 734-662-6776; encorerecordsa2.com
; $
Flat, Black, and Circular
541 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing; 517-351-0838; flatblackandcircular.com
; $
Flipside Records
41 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson; 248-585-4090; shopflipsiderecords.com
; $
Found Sound
234 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-565-8775; foundsoundvinyl.tumblr.com
; $
Hello Records
1459 Bagley St., Detroit; 313-300-5654; hellorecordsdetroit.com
Media Reload
4231 E. Court St., Burton | 4365 Miller Rd., Flint | 3277 Tittabawassee Rd., Saginaw; mediareload.net
; $
Melodies & Memories
-
Steve Neavling
-
A visit to Eastpointe's Melodies & Memories should come with a warning: Time is but a construct when entering this family-owned music museum/music-lover’s paradise. Oh, and you should set a budget. Not just for those lucky record gift recipients you should be exclusively shopping for, but for your damn self because we know you’re looking for a copy of The Doors’ L.A. Woman with that yellow cellophane window on the cover. Since 1988, Melodies & Memories has solidified its rightful place on the must-visit map for allegedly having more than 100,000 records in stock. They also made headlines twice in recent years: Once for selling the rarest 45 in the world, a copy of Frank Wilson's 1965 soul song "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" to rock star Jack White, and again for scoring a rare test pressing of Aretha Franklin's 1967 hit "Respect" just before the singer's death in 2018 — which they later loaned to the Detroit Historical Museum. What we’re saying is, you just never know what you might find here.
23013 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe; 586-774-8480; melodies-memories.business.site
; $
Musical Memories
425 S. Dort Hwy., Flint; 810-238-5575
facebook.com/PeteFatCatFlanders
; $
Record Graveyard
2610 Carpenter St., Hamtramck; 313-870-9647; $
Ripe Records
15212 Charlevoix St., Grosse Pointe Park; 313-469-7479; riperecordsdetroit.com
; $
Slick Disc Music
1625 West Rd., Trenton; 734-692-1881;
facebook.com/slickdiscmusic
; $
Solo Records
30118 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-549-0581;
solorecords.weebly.com
; $
Street Corner Music
26020 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park; 248-967-0777;
streetcornermusic.com
; $
Third Man Records
441 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-209-5205; thirdmanrecords.com
; $
Trax 'N Wax
26535 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-218-8188; facebook.com/traxnwaxstore
; $
UHF Records
512 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-545-5955; facebook.com/UHFRecords
; $
Underground Sounds
255 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-327-9239; ugsounds.com
; $
Village Vinyl
5972 Chicago Rd., Warren; 586-838-4992; $
Wazoo Records
336 S. State St., Ann Arbor; 734-761-8686; wazoorecords.blogspot.com
; $
Weirdsville Records
61 Macomb Pl., Mount Clemens; 586-468-2665;
weirdsvillerecords.com
; $
Toys
Adventures in Toys
250 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-646-5550; adventuresintoys.com
; $
Children’s Orchard
various locations; childrensorchard.com
; $
Genuine Toy Co.
550 Forest Ave. Suite 8, Plymouth; 734-414-9500; genuinetoyco.com;
$
HobbyTown
21770 W. 11 Mile Rd., Southfield; 248-864-5277; hobbytown.com/southfield
; $
Great Lakes Hobby & Toys
43055 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; 586-254-1600; greatlakeshobby.com
; $
Michigan Toy Soldier & Figure Co.
1400 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-586-1022; michtoy.com
; $
Throne of Toys
8481 N. Lilley Rd., Canton; 734-335-0445; throneoftoys.com
; $
Toyology Toys
various locations; toyologytoys.com
; $
Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy Shop
-
Courtesy of Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy
-
All aboard the crazy train, y’all. OK — so maybe 2020 was the craziest train, but that doesn’t mean all hope, dreams, and whimsy go out the window. We know you’ve got little ones on your list and while big-box toy stores have mostly shuttered — which has left icons like Geoffrey the giraffe unemployed — mom-and-pop shops are keeping toy-giving on the rails with their curated selection of must-have toys, games, and the classics. St. Clair Shores’ family-operated Whistle Stop Hobby & Toy shop has been serving metro Detroit since 1970, offering an array of model trains, dolls, books, musical instruments, fun educational tools, and, yes, Legos.
21714 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores; 586-771-6770; whistle-stop.com
; $
Beauty + Wellness
Beach House Day Spa
34645 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-220-4485; beachhouse-dayspa.com
; $
CryoSpa Detroit
32828 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-591-4418; cryospadetroit.com
; $
Ilera Apothecary
sold in various locations; ileraapothecary.com
; $
The Lip Bar
-
Courtesy of The Lip Bar
-
Bawse Lady, liquid matte, $13. The Lip Bar in Detroit is not just a place to snag a vegan, cruelty-free, long-lasting, totally moisturizing lipstick in a color flattering to all skin tones — it’s a lifestyle. Launched in 2012 by Melissa Butler, who started the company from her kitchen table while working on Wall Street, and later, was turned down by the sharks of Shark Tank, the Lip Bar touts its pout as being one that is inclusive to all. Oh, did we mention it’s perfect for the budget-conscious beauty-lover on your list? More than a dozen shades of lip color in matte, gloss, and liquid, each one pictured on the site in various skin tones. Pro-tip: Do not sleep on their $99 Fast Face kits.
1435 Farmer St., Ste. 122, Detroit; 313-506-9679; thelipbar
; $
Margot European Spa
101 Townsend St., Birmingham; 248-642-3770; margots.com
; $
Michigan Advanced Aesthetics
924 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak; 248-542-3700; michiganadvancedaesthetics.com
; $$
Michigan Massage & Wellness
330 E. Maple Rd., Troy; 248-795-5196; michiganmassageandwellness.com
; $$
Om Spa
22070 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-9686; omdayspa.com
; $$
Rivage Day Spa Birmingham
210 S. Old Woodward Ave. #250, Birmingham; rivagedayspa.com
; $
Rouge
23337 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-439-6012; rougemakeupandnails.com
; $
Sfumato Fragrances
3980 Second Ave., Detroit; 313-305-1442; sfumatofragrances.com
; $
Spa-A-Peel
19025 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-272-7335; spaapeel.com
; $
Tantra Aveda Spa
23059 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-582-6872; tantra-spa.com;
$
The Great Escape
22266 Michigan Ave. Suite 201, Dearborn; 313-792-1750; thegreatescapespa.com
; $
The Schvitz
8295 Oakland Ave., Detroit; 313-724-8489; schvitzdetroit.com
; $
The Ten
1215 Griswold St., Detroit; 313-315-3010; 6541 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-462-4517; thetennailbar.com
; $
Woodhouse Day Spa
1447 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-965-6270; detroit.woodhousespas.com
; $$
