May 28, 2021 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Marijuana legalization has not spurred an increase in use among youth, contradicting prohibitionists 

By
click to enlarge Marijuana use among high school students has not increased, even as states legalize recreational cannabis. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Marijuana use among high school students has not increased, even as states legalize recreational cannabis.

Prohibitionists have long claimed that marijuana legalization would precipitate a rise in cannabis use among young people.

A new federal report shows otherwise.



The U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) surveyed high school students from 2009 to 2019 and found there’s “no measurable difference” in the rate of cannabis consumption.

About 22% of high school students reported using marijuana in the past 30 days in 2019, compared to 21% in 2009.

That’s a significant finding because recreational marijuana wasn’t legal anywhere in the U.S. in 2009. California and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational cannabis in 2012.

Today, recreational marijuana is legal in 17 states and Washington, D.C.
Michigan legalized recreational marijuana in 2018.

Similar results were found in a 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study. It showed that lifetime marijuana consumption among youth “increased during 2009–2013 and then decreased during 2013–2019.”

“We are reassured by the latest results from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey because they show that youth marijuana use has not increased over the past decade, even as more states across the country have passed progressive marijuana laws," said Sheila Vakharia, deputy director of the Department of Research & Academic Engagement for the Drug Policy Alliance. "These results affirm that we must continue to promote marijuana legalization and regulation for its public health and community safety benefits, especially in regards to limiting youth access.”

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

Savage Love: My partner of 27 years has been sleeping with my best friend
Free Will Astrology (May 26-June 1)
That inconvenient insurrection
The 2021 Detroit Metro Times Fiction Issue
Hamas To Bibi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Most Popular

  1. Hamtramck adult-use marijuana dispensary bills itself as one of the closest to Detroit Read More

  2. New marijuana grow facility that bills itself as Michigan's first fully Black-owned breaks ground Read More

  3. Cannabis park and grocery store coming to Pontiac after legal victory Read More

  4. Michigan woman denied chronic pain medication due to cannabis use Read More

  5. New Hazel Park dispensary offers personalized cannabis care from an in-house nurse Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 26, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
The 420 Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation