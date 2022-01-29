January 29, 2022 Music » Local Music

Email
Print
Share

Icewear Vezzo releases new video, plans to be first rapper with a metaverse 

By
click to enlarge Icewear Vezzo's new video, "Richer Than My Opps." - SCREENGRAB, ICEWEAR VEZZO / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab, Icewear Vezzo / YouTube
  • Icewear Vezzo's new video, "Richer Than My Opps."

Icewear Vezzo’s flair for crafting street anthems continues with his new song, “Richer Than My Opps.” The Rich off Pints rapper is dressed in a red puffer jacket surrounded by an equal amount of stacks of cash and homeboys. Just like his 2021 video “Up the Score,” the cut has an infectious hook that repeats four times between his tales of stuntin’ and trap house flexin’.

“Bustdown in my pieces, I’m with steppers and the tweakers/ Know some crips out in Gardena and some bloods that be on Beecher,” he raps.

The Detroit rapper says he's also planning to emerge as Detroit’s hip-hop leader in NFTs, and aims to launch his own metaverse this spring. The Detroit-bred MC says he's designing thousands of NFTs that will give fans exclusive access into "Vezzo World," an exclusive virtual world that will be full of Icewear Vezzo’s products and unique experiences past, present, and future.

"We stuck on jewelry, we stuck on cars, we stuck on fashion and clothing," he says. "We're not really connected to the future and seeing something before it happens."

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have exploded in popularity over the last 12 months, which advocates believe will be the next wave of revenue for the new generation.

You can watch the video below.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Local Music »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Local Music

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Doughboyz Cashout: Detroit’s hottest street rap group plots a comeback Read More

  2. Longtime drummer Johnny ‘Bee’ Badanjek releases first album of original songs Read More

  3. Detroit Cobras frontwoman Rachel Nagy has died, according to band Read More

  4. Jam band kings Umphrey's McGee to play back-to-back shows at Detroit's Fillmore Read More

  5. Kid Rock announces Pine Knob dates for what could be his final tour Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation