October 19, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

House of Dank opened its sixth location in Southwest Detroit 

Michigan cannabis company House of Dank is expanding. The company opened its sixth location in Southwest Detroit on Friday.

The new store is located at 2710 Livernois Ave., Detroit. Since Detroit City Council has not yet authorized recreational marijuana sales, it serves medical marijuana customers only at this time.



The company also has locations in Detroit on Eight Mile Road, Gratiot Avenue, and Fort Street. It also has a Traverse City location. More information is available at shophod.com or by calling 313-305-4040.

