Horoscopes (Nov. 20-26) 

James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: This is a pivotal moment. As you go about your business, be aware that what you're laying down is setting the stage for things to flower in the course of the next nine months. Any resistance you feel is just life testing the limits of what you're able to accomplish. Don't take anything or anyone for granted. Keep your mind on what matters. Don't lose yourself to the games that the ego plays when we reach the start of something big. People who are in a position to help you are close at hand. Some of them mean well; some of them don't. Have enough sense to know the difference.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: You have lots of questions about a lot of things. Finding the answers will require you to look outside of the box. Up until now you were pretty sure you had it all figured out, but you're at a bend in the road that won't take you where you need to go if you don't lose the need to go along with the program. Issues of codependence are so strong for some of you, you'd do well to look at the extent to which you put on a happy face just to avoid confrontation. This stopped working for you a while ago. It's time to come out from behind the door and let who you really are shine through.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: Well, you've got your hands full. Do your best to remain connected to the piece that knows that all of this is divinely ordered. For the next week or two, what shows up on the screen will make it seem as if you're losing ground. David and Goliath themes are all over this. You will soon find out that everything is the opposite of what it appears to be! Our faith gets tested in moments of doubt and trepidation. Play your cards close to your chest and watch and wait as the business of surmounting these obstacles gives way to what happens when we finally make it through the gauntlet.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: Harsher truths are always hard to reckon with. You've had enough stuff come raining down on you to see the difference between the rough stuff and the things that can easily be put aside. Staying where you are long enough to know if it's worth it to continue has shown you that, at the end of the day, it'll be your job to be the steward for whatever comes out of this. If the bigger part of you would love to be anywhere but in this position, know this: What you do about it matters more than anything. Be as patient as you can in a situation that'll take time to bear fruit.

LEO | July 21 – August 20: If you told the truth, you'd be able to admit that you don't know what's going on. From one day to the next, all you can do is look at what's in front of you and deal with it. No one tells us that there's no such thing as a fairy tale and that our experience is really nothing more than the straw we get to spin into gold every day — or not. Looking at what's in front of you now, even if you can't see over the pile, keep in mind that all of it is worth its weight in gold. The magic that we've been taught to long for lives in everyday things. Your gift lies in knowing enough to look for it there.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: You keep breaking the mold for all kinds of reasons. Many of you just don't fit, some of you need more space, and the rest of you are on a totally different bandwidth than the rest of humanity. Don't be so hard on yourself; it's totally OK to not be like everyone else. In the ways that this applies to your relationships, maybe now you can see why your love affairs have never looked the way they were supposed to. Instead of seeing yourself through other people's eyes, know that there is perfection in your uniqueness and stop trying to be anything but true to yourself.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: How you wound up here is hard to say. It could be that you were too naïve. It could also be that you got swept away. At the moment, there's a huge need to cast blame on whoever led you down the bunny trail. Whenever two people get involved, both parties are there to learn from the experience. If you're dealing with the short end of the stick, it's time to wake up to the fact that this saga has exhumed all of your primary issues and blessed you with a valuable lesson. This was your Ph.D, my friend. Give yourself time to process it, and thank God that you're now free to move on.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: You're in the middle of a transformative experience. There has been a need to soft-pedal the experience just enough to get through it; either that, or part of you needs to diminish its impact because the emotional component is overwhelming. In some cases, you're 100% "on" to the fact that you're processing some of your most gut-wrenching issues. In that case, you understand that the only way out is in. Once you come out on the other side of all of this, you'll have more wisdom and a level of understanding that includes the idea that God is everywhere — even in the dark stuff.

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: Before you make any decisions about where to go or what to do next, settle down and get simple enough to see what's going on. There have been so many things coming at you all at once, you're playing virtual kung-fu trying to juggle what appears to be a lot of stress and high levels of interference. Haul back and reconnect with what's basic to your sense of wholeness. Find your center, and settle in to the strength that comes from knowing that "home is where the heart is." Make that your base of operations, and it will be easier for you to see what to do about the rest of it.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: One way or another, it feels like you're losing your grip. In some cases, you're "in the weeds" and completely deluded about what's going on. Those of you who haven't 86'd your integrity are way better off than the ones who wound up at the mercy of the ego's need to excuse all kinds of bad behavior. The sense that you've lost it implies that you'll "find it" again at some point, so hold steady and start by accepting whatever can't be changed. Sooner or later, things will come around. As for those of you who are too far gone to get real? WTF happened? All I can say is "good luck."

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: Lots of things have gotten stirred up in the last two weeks. You're in the middle of something that is due to gel into prospects that could totally change the scenery. Don't make the mistake of trying to push the river, because whatever this is about will come into being on its own steam. At times like this, the wise person sits and waits. By early next year, you will be faced with a choice that will call you to decide between the bird in your hand and the one in the bush. Don't let other people and their advice have too much to say about a situation that will flower in the light of radical moves.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: You are walking such a fine line. In the midst of a lot of stress and pressure, the frost on the window pane is melting just as your options appear to be opening to other things. It's time for whatever's got to give to create the impetus for your next move. Feeling torn about it is understandable. At the same time, all good things must come to an end. We don't stay in Never Land forever. Whatever is about to come knocking has already been on the screen long enough for you to know where the signs are taking you. If you're ready for a change, you will love this!

