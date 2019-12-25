Horoscopes (Dec. 25-31) 

click to enlarge James Noellert

ARIES | March 21 – April 20: Close others may have too much to say about what you "ought" to be doing. It's not in your nature to be beholden to anyone. Still, the feeling that you need to bow down to those who think they know what's best for you is filling up your life right now. Are you overcompensating; do they really run the show? Who you really are is on the line. The clock is ticking, and your higher self is waiting for you to snap out of it. The expectations of others shouldn't dictate any of your choices. Get wise enough to see that those who love you need to want for you what you want for yourself.

TAURUS | April 21 – May 20: You put too much stock in what other people think. All of us have been heavily programmed to believe that these things matter. It does no good to focus on others because it takes us too far away from ourselves and leaves us no peace. You need to remind yourself what you're worth and forget about who knows it. While you're at it, enough with the arrested development. You'd do better to bring all of this intensity and analysis to things that create unity and harmony in your life. Stay open. Much of what gives you shelter will come from new and different channels.

GEMINI | May 21 – June 20: Your head and your heart are at cross purposes. Part of you is all logical and on top of things, but your feelings are anxious and vulnerable. If you've figured out how to function in spite of this disparity, God bless you! Old stories keep cropping up. Long forgotten issues, along with "stuff" you've never openly acknowledged, is rising to the surface for the first time. It's time to deal with it. As you press forward with your outer goals, the deeper things are bound to interfere with your progress — that is unless you hold all of it up to the light and make the darkness conscious.

CANCER | June 21 – July 20: You're in one of those situations where the ball is in the other person's court. This will require just a little more patience and a little more time. You need to remember that they have their own story, and they have to find a way to come to terms with it before they can reckon with you. On some level, they're as ready to go for it as they'll ever be. Trust yourself enough to know that you've done everything in your power to make things work. What happens next will depend on how willing people are to stop messing around and get real about what's important to them.

LEO | July 21 – August 20: Don't be too quick to shut people off just because you don't want to hear it. The enlightened soul never shiess away from what they don't want to hear. More often than not, the message exposes a blind spot. At this point, none of us can afford to close our eyes to anything. So take a look around and welcome any opportunity to clean up your karma, tie up loose ends, or get closure on people and things that remain to be dealt with. The rest of your life is about to open up — and if you want the future to expand into a dream come true, you've got to be big enough to release the past.

VIRGO | August 21 – Sept. 20: You might not know what to do next, but at least you're aware that something needs to change. Reviewing the last few months, let me remind you that nothing has been easy. The reason you're obsessed with moving on to something new and different is because you've had to give up everything just to hang in there and do it. Give yourself a month or two to reflect on your motives, and don't shift directions until you know for sure that you can't get any satisfaction out of this. Bold moves won't work right now; stay cool, keep your nose to the grindstone and wait.

LIBRA | Sept. 21 – Oct. 20: You're feeling a little confused. It's hard to know what's going on when you can't see yourself clearly. Part of you clings to the past, when in fact you bear no resemblance to whoever you were a year or so ago. Getting up to speed will require you to stop and look at what has changed. Until that happens, you'll find yourself feeling like a split personality. For the next few months, the two of you will be all over the place trying to figure out if the you that has been born out of all of this is ready to hatch, or if the old you needs more time to get with the program.

SCORPIO | Oct. 21 – Nov. 20: Things couldn't have come at a better time. After a long wait, you now see why there had to be a delay. Without having to give it too much thought, whatever it is that finally showed up at the end of the rainbow is giving you a chance to start all over again. Along with this, the idea that it's safe to make plans and that others might even want to go along with them is giving you hope that the next phase of your life will include a clearer sense of what life and love are all about. If you can maintain your balance and stay honest, the next few months could yield something totally awesome!

SAGITTARIUS | Nov. 21 – Dec. 20: You can't be expected to handle all of this on your own. Stop for a minute and try to figure out why you always end up in this position. It's great to be the soul of generosity, but when it sucks you dry, it's time to haul back and get a grip on what you're doing to yourself. Others make it seem as if they're there for you, but you've just woken up to the fact that none of your needs are getting met. Hello! It's great to be so all loving and all giving, but there's something to be said for drawing a boundary or two — just enough to raise your hand and get what you want out of this.

CAPRICORN | Dec. 21 – Jan. 20: The way is clear. It's been a long time since you've had an opening. As you tie up loose ends and try to figure out where you want to go from here, many of you have no idea who you want to be when you grow up. Something has been germinating in the turmoil of the last several years. You know better than anyone what it means to have everything stripped away. Those of you who haven't buckled under the weight of loss and humiliation are getting ready to start all over again. Changes in relationships and/or changes in location are bound to be part of whatever happens next.

AQUARIUS | Jan. 21 – Feb. 20: It's pretty clear that you have some choices to make. A lot is at stake, so do your best to slow down and look at what's really going on here. What has come to fruition in the last few years is now at the point where it needs to be redefined just enough to include the "You," and the new dynamics that have grown out of the experience. Numerous adjustments will call you to place yourself in a new role. Stop babysitting. Sever ties with anything or anyone that keeps you stuck. Find ways to speak your truth without negating other people's right to speak theirs and be who they are.

PISCES | Feb. 21 – March 20: You've got a full-on load of energy sweeping over the main frame of your life. God knows how it's showing up in your everyday affairs, but the thrust of the lesson has to do with surrendering to forces that are bigger than you are. At the end of the day, all of this will mold you into a finer version of yourself. The way it feels isn't always comfortable, but you've figured out how to handle the feelings of "overwhelm" and intensity that keep taking you back to square one. Stay open, keep the faith, and remember how to remain true to what you know about love and kindness.

