Highland Park detective convicted of dealing fentanyl-laced heroin while on duty 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A bag of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid.

A Highland Park detective pleaded guilty Thursday to dealing fentanyl-laced heroin while on duty.Tiffany Lipkovitch, 46, faces up to 40 years in prison.Prosecutors say Lipkovitch sold drugs in Wayne and Oakland counties in 2018 and was finally brought down after setting up a drug deal with a confidential FBI source.The FBI recorded numerous calls between the source and Lipkovitch, a 10-year veteran of the Highland Park Police Department. At one point, Lipkovitch provided pictures of heroin and explained that the prices ranged between $80 and $100 a gram.Lipkovitch eventually introduced the source with Amber Bellamy, 38, of Detroit, who also pleaded guilty to distributing heroin on Thursday. Bellamy sold the source 45 grams of the fentanyl-laced heroin, according to the federal complaint.In return for setting up the drug deal, the source met Lipkovitch, who was on duty and in her police uniform, and gave her $300, authorities allege.Lipkovitch is just the latest local cop busted for alleged wrongdoing.Four current or former Detroit cops have been charged with bribery in connection with the investigation into a towing scandal.In a separate towing scandal , six Detroit cops were sentenced to jail in an extortion scheme.In December, a former Detroit police sergeant was charged with embezzling more than $30,000 using prisoner ATC cards at the Detroit Detention Center. Derek Michael Loranger, 46, is accused of stealing more than 10 ATM cards and loading them up with money from a Detroit Police Department bank account between Jan. 14 and Aug. 4.