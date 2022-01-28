January 28, 2022 News & Views » Detroit News

Email
Print
Share

Highland Park detective convicted of dealing fentanyl-laced heroin while on duty 

By
click to enlarge A bag of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • A bag of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid.

A Highland Park detective pleaded guilty Thursday to dealing fentanyl-laced heroin while on duty.

Tiffany Lipkovitch, 46, faces up to 40 years in prison.



Prosecutors say Lipkovitch sold drugs in Wayne and Oakland counties in 2018 and was finally brought down after setting up a drug deal with a confidential FBI source.

The FBI recorded numerous calls between the source and Lipkovitch, a 10-year veteran of the Highland Park Police Department. At one point, Lipkovitch provided pictures of heroin and explained that the prices ranged between $80 and $100 a gram.

Lipkovitch eventually introduced the source with Amber Bellamy, 38, of Detroit, who also pleaded guilty to distributing heroin on Thursday. Bellamy sold the source 45 grams of the fentanyl-laced heroin, according to the federal complaint.

In return for setting up the drug deal, the source met Lipkovitch, who was on duty and in her police uniform, and gave her $300, authorities allege.

Lipkovitch is just the latest local cop busted for alleged wrongdoing.

Four current or former Detroit cops have been charged with bribery in connection with the investigation into a towing scandal.

In a separate towing scandal, six Detroit cops were sentenced to jail in an extortion scheme.

In December, a former Detroit police sergeant was charged with embezzling more than $30,000 using prisoner ATC cards at the Detroit Detention Center. Derek Michael Loranger, 46, is accused of stealing more than 10 ATM cards and loading them up with money from a Detroit Police Department bank account between Jan. 14 and Aug. 4.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Detroit News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Detroit News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Grosse Pointe mom hurled N-word at school board meeting after son was kicked out for using the same racial slur Read More

  2. As pandemic rages on, Michigan is giving us all one (1) free disposable KN95 mask Read More

  3. Federal prosecutors are investigating fake electors in Michigan, six other states Read More

  4. Whitmer proposes cutting taxes, insulin costs in 4th State of the State address Read More

  5. Parents sue Oxford High School officials, Crumbleys over deadly shooting Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation