January 09, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Green Peak Innovations' Ann Arbor Skymint recreational marijuana store is now open 

By
click to enlarge The interior of Skymint's new recreational marijuana store in Ann Arbor. - COURTESY OF SKYMINT
  • Courtesy of Skymint
  • The interior of Skymint's new recreational marijuana store in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor is continuing to lead the way for recreational marijuana sales in Michigan with another new option for buying legal weed. Green Peak Innovations, Michigan’s largest vertically integrated marijuana company, opened its first Skymint-branded store on Thursday.

"This is a historic moment for our company, but more importantly, it’s another step towards destigmatizing and legitimizing our industry," Jeff Radway, GPI co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to offer patients and recreational consumers a full range of premium marijuana products through a safe and secure supply chain."

The store sells both recreational and medical marijuana, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and accessories and devices. The company plans to open other Skymint stores in 2020, including locations in White Cloud, Flint, Hazel Park, Lansing, and Traverse City.

Skymint Ann Arbor is located at 1958 S. Industrial Hwy. Suites A & B, Ann Arbor. More information is available at skymint.com.

