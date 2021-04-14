April 14, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Green Maeng Da Kratom is one of the most popular kratom strains in the market. Although green vein maeng da is generally recommended for new kratom users, there are also some kratom enthusiasts that consider Maeng Da Green to be too powerful for their tastes.
One of the most preferred strains available today, the green vein maeng da is thought to have the potential to benefit a variety of conditions. It is a strain originating from Southeast Asia and can be found in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, West Kalimantan, and Bunut. Green maeng da is thought to be the purest and least tampered form of kratom.
Commonly found in different regions of Thailand, the green vein maeng da is often used as green tea in Thai culture. Farmers also use the leaves to improve cognitive skills, cure ailments, and relieve pain by chewing the leaves.
Although green veined kratom is not as popular as the white and red strains, the green maeng da kratom is an exception. It is one of the best strains in the market due to its many benefits and mildly bitter taste. The lower alkaline content makes it easier to digest and has fewer side effects. Compared to other strains, green maeng da has higher levels of mitragynine, mitraphylline, and 7-hydroxymitragynine.
Touted as one of the best kratom strains, the effects of Green Maeng Da Kratom are long-lasting and can keep the user alert and stimulated for several hours before waning. Many users have also stated that this strain is recommended for those looking to avoid the side effects associated with Kratom as it has a more moderate level of mitragynine. When taken regularly, many users have reported the following benefits:
• Increased Energy
Green Maeng Da is thought to be the most beneficial strain to increase energy levels as users are able to feel its effects at a steadier pace without peaking or crashing abruptly. Its effects last about 6 hours or more.
• Relaxation
Excellent for those with anxiety, green maeng da has minimal side effects and is suitable for those new to kratom. Due to its moderate levels of mitragynine, it helps balance out anxiety and stimulation.
• Mood Booster
Although the red and white Kratom strains have more mood boosting properties, the green maeng da can also do this but with more balance. This is why it is believed to be ideal for those looking to boost mood and confidence without being excessive, making it suitable for those experiencing depression. It can also be a helpful supplement for introverts who need some help before a nerve-racking situation such as job interviews.
• Improved Cognition
Many users also use green maeng da kratom to improve cognition. The alkaloids available in this strain is thought to interact with brain receptors which help improve focus and concentration. It also benefits those who want to think clearer as it helps individuals who tend to overthink. This in turn, helps decrease distractions and boost productivity.
• Pain Relief
A great favorite among those who experience chronic pain, green maeng da is able to reduce pain while improving energy and mood. It is especially suitable for those with aches, pains, and general discomfort.
This is a game changer for many patients as it greatly improves quality of life. As a testament to its pain-relieving properties, it has been used by indigenous people for centuries before it gained popularity.
Green maeng da kratom can also be used as a general supplement or for other common ailments as it is a natural traditional herbal remedy with minimal side effects that are comparatively milder than the red and white Kratom strains. Those who use the green maeng da in regulated doses have rarely reported any side effects. However, in those who use in in large doses may experience some of the following side effects:
• Muscle pain
• Weight loss
• Dry mouth
• Nausea and vomiting
• Chills
• Changes in bowel movement and urination
• Liver damage
The correct dosage for green vein maeng da kratom depends on the user (age, weight, health status, etcetera) and on the form the product comes in.
Beginners should start with a small dose, about 2-3 grams and the effects can soon be felt in about 30 minutes. Those who are very small or slim may start with an even lower dose about 1-2 grams.
Users who require a stronger sedating effect can take an additional 1 to 3 grams (it’s all about testing to find the right dose for each individual. Always start with a lower dose and gradually scale up until you find the dose that fits you best).
Give it another 30 minutes for it to take effect. Unless the user is very resistant to the kratom, no additional doses should be required. Kratom effects last 4 to 5 hours.
Users can repeat this process in about 5 hours. However, this is not recommended unless it is for pain-relief. To avoid tolerance, try to rotate the strains regularly.
The best way to take green maeng da is to consume it directly on an empty stomach. Many users prefer this as it is convenient and cost effective. The powdered form is usually stronger and preferred by kratom veterans as the effects are stronger and last longer.
Those who dislike the taste can mix the powder into food, beverage, or purchase the capsule form (each capsule from New Dawn has 0.5g of kratom). The capsules can effectively mask the taste while offering a more accurate dose of green maeng da, making it the best choice for beginners.
It is extremely important to shop from the best and most reliable kratom vendors. Although most online kratom vendors are genuine and offer premium grade kratom, there are also vendors who try to pawn off low-quality products. To look for the best green maeng da kratom vendors, consider the following factors:
• Quality Product
• Reliable Source
• Variety
• Reasonable Prices
• Great Customer Support
• Good Vendor Reputation
After receiving your green maeng da kratom, you can assess it by looking at the color. Old kratom usually turns brown. Instead, fresh products can appear green. It should also have an earthy smell and taste. The product should also be dated and have a long shelf life.
Compared to green maeng da that has a nice balance between stimulating and sedating properties, red maeng da has a more sedative effect making it more suitable for those who are looking for anxiolytic effects.
On the other spectrum, the white maeng da delivers more stimulative effects compared to the green maeng da. Although both white and green maeng da have analgesic properties, the green maeng da is thought to be more effective due to the higher levels of 7-hydroxymitragynine.
Green kratom is made by drying the leaves in an air-conditioned room with little to no light. Once it is almost completely dry, it is moved outside to complete the drying process. Generally, green vein kratom is euphoric, brings positivity, and decreases inhibitions.
Like other green kratom, green maeng da shares these traits. However, the term “maeng da” can be literally translated to “pimp grade” which makes it of a higher quality compared to other green kratom. This also means that green maeng da has a higher alkaloid content compared to other green kratom strains.
• What Forms does Green Maeng Da Come In?
It comes in powdered and capsule forms.
• Can You Make Green Maeng Da Kratom Tea?
Yes, you can make green maeng da tea using kratom tea bags, kratom powder, or crushed kratom leaves. Mix either one with hot water and allow it to steep for at least 5 to 10 minutes and strain before drinking. You can also add honey or lemon for better flavor.
• Does Green Maeng Da Kratom Contain Caffeine?
Green maeng da does not contain caffeine. However, the alkaloids it contains have similar properties seen in caffeine.
• Is Green Maeng Da Vegan?
Usually, both the powdered form and capsules are vegan-friendly. However, some capsules are made from gelatin and would not be suitable for vegans.
• Is Green Maeng Da Kratom Tested Before It Is Sold?
Although most reputable vendors test their product before selling it, this policy may differ from vendor to vendor. At New Dawn Kratom, each batch undergoes extensive safety testing to ensure every product is pure.
• Is Green Maeng Da Legal?
Since green maeng da is a specific strain of kratom, it is legal in states where kratom is legal. While legalized by the state, it may not be in certain localities such as San Diego (California) and Sarasota County (Florida) due to local ordinances.
• Can I Mix Green Maeng Da with Other Strains?
Generally, it is not recommended to mix the strains as it could result in tolerance which decreases the effects the user experiences. The best approach to avoid this issue would be to switch between different strains
Yes, definitely! Green maeng da kratom is a traditional herbal supplement that has been used by indigenous people for many centuries. It can be a potential solution for many individuals seeking a natural remedy as green maeng da kratom effects are balanced between the red and white strains. It improves the quality of life by creating a desired balance between relaxation, pain management, energy boost, and mental clarity.
