Detroit's Taqueria El Rey launches GoFundMe after fire closes restaurant 

Fire damage at Taqueria El Rey.

Over the weekend, Taqueria El Rey, a Southwest Detroit staple, was forced to close after the family-owned restaurant was destroyed in a fire. GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the small taqueria repair damages and support its employees during this time.According to Eater , on Jan. 29, a fire started in the restaurant's grilling shack before spreading to the dining area, damaging much of the interior.Daniel Fuentes, Taqueria El Rey's manager and son of owner Eliseo Fuentes, told the Detroit Free Press that he was grateful for the support of the restaurant's staff and family members who showed up after the fire happened."I was just grateful that we had a lot of our employees show up, even the ones that weren't scheduled to work that day," Fuentes told the. "And a lot of my family members, cousins, uncle, they all showed up to help us handle the situation, so that made it a little easier."Taqueria El Rey released a statement on Facebook after news spread of thefire.