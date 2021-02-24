Detroit's Anqunette 'Q' Sarfoh launches 'tea parties' to explain cannabis wellness 

click to enlarge
When you put "Q" and "tea party" together, there are a lot of people who would put that on the continuum of absurdist right wing behavior and conspiracy theories about government.
That's not the case here with our own Anqunette Sarfoh — popularly known around here as Q. She's started a series of "tea parties" to help people understand cannabinoids and medical marijuana better.
Q is the former Fox 2 news anchor who gave it up to pursue business related to medical marijuana. She and her husband Richard Sarfoh were co-owners of the Botaniq provisioning center in Detroit. That enterprise has been sold to a new owner, and now Q is rolling out a new line of medical products featuring the cannabinoids CBD, CBG, Delta-8-THC 9 (which is different from the Delta-9-THC that is more widely known), THCV, and others.
Due to the pandemic, the tea parties are online for now, and feature discussions with Q and Cathleen Graham, a longtime cannabis nurse. Among the issues discussed is how to best use cannabis products to achieve the best outcomes. The tea parties take place at noon the first Sunday of each month (the next one is March 7) under the moniker "Self-Care Sundays." The first month is focused on multiple sclerosis awareness (which Q was diagnosed with, and credits cannabis for helping her manage
) and autoimmune diseases.
Sarfoh says it's difficult to talk candidly about the subject matter on social media.
"Within an hour I try to have a dialog about a health or wellness issue that cannabis can sometimes help with, how to use it safely effectively," she says. "We can't talk about things on Facebook, or they'll take us down. The tea parties are a chance to get questions answered by a medical professional. There is an open dialog with medical professionals; we want people to feel comfortable."
You can sign up for them through a link in the events section on Q's website Qultureclub.com
. The site also features the line of products that Q has developed, including tinctures, gummies, bath bombs, pain rubs, a roll on, and a pet tincture. The products won't be available to order through the website for another several days, but in the meantime there are 16 dispensaries across the state where Qulture Kits with can be purchased. It includes a grinder, a chillum (sort of a pipe), some edibles, CBD tea, and other samples.
Beyond the products, Q is trying to advance understanding and knowledge about cannabinoids, with a particular focus on THCV and Delta-8 THC. Delta-8 is attracting interest because it has sedative properties and less of the typical Delta-9 buzz. THCV seems to be helpful with metabolic conditions such as diabetes and high cholesterol.
"We're trying to get folks at Wayne State University to study it," Sarfoh says.
One way or the other, Q seems to be in the marijuana business for the long haul. She has interest in a 40,000 square-foot grow facility in Warren and hopes to have a dispensary storefront in the same city.
This Q is not anonymous, and seems to be seeking knowledge and understanding rather than spreading conspiracies.
Southeast Michigan location where Qulture kits are available include Green Genie, Utopia Gardens, and Sticky Detroit in Detroit; Huron View, The Om of Medicine and Herbology in Ann Arbor; Sticky Ypsi in Ypsilanti; and at Michigan Organic Solutions and Bacco Farms in Flint.
