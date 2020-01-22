January 23, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Detroit dispensary was selling cannabis vape cartridges tainted with potentially deadly vitamin E acetate 

By
click to enlarge Cannabis vaping cartridges. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • Cannabis vaping cartridges.

A medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit was selling cannabis vape cartridges that were tainted with vitamin E acetate, the potentially deadly chemical additive linked to the vaping-related lung illness.

The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), which banned vitamin E acetate on Nov. 22, announced a recall Wednesday on four varieties of vaping cartridges sold at Plan B Wellness on Eight Mile Road.



It’s the second time the state has recalled cannabis cartridges tainted with vitamin E acetate, a substance that is used to "cut" or dilute cannabis oil to maximize profits. On Dec. 17, the MRA recalled tainted cartridges that were sold at Elite Wellness in Mount Morris.

On Nov. 22, dispensaries were required to remove tens of thousands of vape cartridges from their shelves for testing. It has been a laborious process because only one of the state’s six licensed labs — PSI Labs in Ann Arbor — has been approved to do the testing.

The lung illness linked to vitamin E acetate has caused the deaths of at least 60 people and sickened more than 2,600 others nationwide. Two of those deaths were in Michigan.

The state is not requiring cartridges to be tested for vitamin E acetate if they were made after the Nov. 22 ban.

These products were recalled with the following METRC number:
• Savage Stick Concentrate
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000015
• Savage-Blackberry Kush Cartridge
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000743
• Savage-GG#4 Cartridge METRC
# 1A405010000426A000000744
• Savage-Runtz Cartridge METRC
# 1A405010000426A000000746

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

More Marijuana News »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's recreational marijuana sales are off to a sluggish start Read More

  2. Wayne County's first recreational marijuana dispensary opens to high demand Read More

  3. Sorry, stoners: Detroit extends moratorium on recreational marijuana dispensaries Read More

  4. Marijuana businesses are ready to open in Detroit, but city council is keeping them waiting Read More

  5. Second recreational marijuana dispensary in Wayne County to open soon Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...