Detroit dispensary was selling cannabis vape cartridges tainted with potentially deadly vitamin E acetate 

Cannabis vaping cartridges.
A medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit was selling cannabis vape cartridges that were tainted with vitamin E acetate, the potentially deadly chemical additive linked to the vaping-related lung illness.
The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), which banned vitamin E acetate on Nov. 22, announced a recall Wednesday on four varieties of vaping cartridges sold at Plan B Wellness on Eight Mile Road.
It’s the second time the state has recalled cannabis cartridges tainted with vitamin E acetate, a substance that is used to "cut" or dilute cannabis oil to maximize profits. On Dec. 17, the MRA recalled tainted cartridges
that were sold at Elite Wellness in Mount Morris.
On Nov. 22, dispensaries were required to remove tens of thousands of vape cartridges from their shelves for testing. It has been a laborious process because only one of the state’s six licensed labs — PSI Labs in Ann Arbor — has been approved to do the testing.
The lung illness linked to vitamin E acetate has caused the deaths of at least 60 people and sickened more than 2,600 others nationwide. Two of those deaths were in Michigan.
The state is not requiring cartridges to be tested for vitamin E acetate if they were made after the Nov. 22 ban.
These products were recalled with the following METRC number:
• Savage Stick Concentrate
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000015
• Savage-Blackberry Kush Cartridge
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000743
• Savage-GG#4 Cartridge METRC
# 1A405010000426A000000744
• Savage-Runtz Cartridge METRC
# 1A405010000426A000000746
