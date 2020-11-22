See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

November 22, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Common Citizen marijuana dispensary is now open in Hazel Park for rec and medical sales 

By
Hazel Park now has (another!) marijuana dispensary.

Common Citizen opened for recreational and medical sales on Friday. Beyond retail sales, the site is also home to a cannabis processing center, and an indoor cannabis grow operation is under development.



"Hazel Park is a welcoming, vibrant community and we're proud to be part of it," Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias said in a statement. "We are excited to provide safe, high-quality cannabis products to our patients and adult-use customers in Hazel Park and throughout the Detroit area. We look forward to creating jobs at our new facility and helping boost the local economy during these challenging times."

The company plans to hire 100 employees for the operation. Those interested in applying can do so at commoncitizen.com/careers.

Common Citizen is located at 877 E. Eight Mile Road, Hazel Park.

Hazel Park is becoming one of metro Detroit's most dense cannabis shopping hubs. There, you can buy recreational marijuana at Breeze, New Standard, and Skymint. Head shop BDT opened its first location in Hazel Park in 1973.

Common Citizen also has retail locations in Flint, Battle Creek, and Detroit, with more throughout Michigan on the way.

