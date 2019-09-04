September 04, 2019 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Chocolate in marijuana edibles is skewing potency levels in tests 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Be careful the next time you devour a pot brownie.

A new study suggests that chocolate is throwing off potency results of cannabis in tests, appearing to suppress the levels of THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. That means the THC levels listed on packaging labels for edibles may be lower than they actually are in the edible, according to new research presented at the American Chemical Society Fall 2019 National Meeting & Exposition.



The study referred to the suppression as "a matrix effect," which means the more chocolate in an edible, the less THC that is detected.

Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency requires dispensaries to list THC levels on packaging labels.

Researchers have not yet determined what in chocolate is causing the inconsistent readings, though they suspect it may be the fats. After all, THC is fat-soluble.

The edible marijuana industry is blossoming, raking in $1 billion a year. By 2022, it's expected to reach $4.1 billion, according to Arcview, which studies the cannabis market.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

More One Hitters »

Most Popular

  1. Cannabis use enhances sex, according to new survey Read More

  2. Nearly half of Michigan’s communities have banned recreational pot businesses — and they may regret it Read More

  3. Here are the winners of the 2019 High Times Detroit Cannabis Cup Read More

  4. Amid marijuana drought, Michigan provisioning centers look to CBD sales Read More

  5. 3 Michigan communities to decide if they want recreational marijuana businesses Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...