November 18, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

Cannabis dispensary made out of shipping containers opens in Michigan 

By
click to enlarge The Grassy Knoll dispensary in Muskegon is made out of repurposed shipping containers. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • The Grassy Knoll dispensary in Muskegon is made out of repurposed shipping containers.

A new dispensary in Muskegon claims to be the first in Michigan to be made from repurposed shipping containers.

Named Grassy Knoll, the dispensary will have a grand opening from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.



Co-owner Janet Tombrey says they chose to build it out of shipping containers because her stepson's construction company specializes in using repurposed shipping containers for construction.

"We had always kind of talked about that, so it was kind of a family deal," she says. "Plus, we'd like how they looked, and they're made out of steel, and we just kind of want that wanted that modern vibe as well."

Tombrey says the company started with a CBD boutique in Grand Rapids and soon decided to apply for licenses to sell recreational and medical marijuana.

She says the company wound up moving to Muskegon Heights due to what she describes as easier to navigate cannabis laws there.

Regarding the name, Tombrey admits she doesn't quite remember how they decided on it, but acknowledges that for many people it might evoke the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

"It fits our Muskegon store really well right now because we are kind of on a hill and then our new logo looks like hills," she says. "So many people come in are like, 'Are you is this associated with Kennedy and Texas?' We're like, 'No, not really.'"

The company plans to hold a ribbon-cutting on Saturday. It also says festivities will include food, music, and deals. The company is also partnering with The Noah Project with a pet adoption event, which will pay to spay or neuter any pets adopted that day.

Grassy Knoll is open for adult-use customers and medical marijuana patients and is located at 2125 Lemuel St., Muskegon Heights. More information is available at ohgrassyknoll.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Canna-Business »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. How Common Citizen is aiming to be an uncommon cannabis company Read More

  2. October was another record-breaking month for weed sales in Michigan Read More

  3. White Boy Rick's new cannabis line, 'The 8th,' is available at Pleasantrees this week Read More

  4. Eaze expands recreational cannabis delivery to Detroit Read More

  5. Senators call on Biden to pardon all nonviolent cannabis offenders Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation