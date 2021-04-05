Cannabis delivery service Eaze expands to Michigan, partners with former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson 

Eaze, a cannabis delivery service founded in California in 2014, is expanding into Michigan later this month.
“We’re honored to partner with Calvin Johnson, Rob Sims, and other highly-respected Michigan cannabis entrepreneurs to expand consumer access statewide,” Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy said in a statement. “Our goal is to bring lower prices and greater convenience to Michiganders who want fast, legal delivery while also creating good-paying jobs and supporting social equity.”
“Primitiv’s mission is to promote cannabis’ incredible health benefits, especially as a pain relief alternative to deadly opioids,” Johnson said in a statement. “We want to reach as many customers as possible with the highest-quality products, and partnering with Eaze will help us achieve that.”
Customers can order cannabis online at eaze.com and have it delivered to their home. The service will be available in Detroit and Ann Arbor in April and is expected to expand to Grand Rapids in May.
Michigan residents age 21 and older can sign up for the service; all that's necessary is a valid U.S. ID or passport. Michigan residents who register on eaze.com will get $30 off each of their first two orders.
As part of its commitment to social equity initiatives to help right the wrongs of the war on drugs, Eaze has provided a $50,000 Momentum grant to Detroit native Tre Hobbs, who has started a cannabis company called Neighborhood Essentials to help people from the cannabis "black market" enter Michigan's new legal cannabis industry.
Eaze will also sell products from Michigan cannabis companies including the Detroit Edible Company, Cannalicious Labs, Fluresh, Pleasantrees, Common Citizen, Terpene Tanks, MKX, Viola, and more.
