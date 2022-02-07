Burn Rubber Sneaker Boutique expands into Detroit with sister store Two18 

click to enlarge Ray "Trilogybeats" Rogers

Roland "Ro Spit" Coit, owner of Burn Rubber and Two 18.

Roland “Ro Spit” Coit is a real renaissance man. The Pontiac native is a rapper, DJ, husband, father, and most known as the owner of Burn Rubber Sneaker Boutique in Royal Oak.

For years, Burn Rubber has cemented itself as one of the must-know establishments in Detroit sneaker culture. On a larger scale it’s one of the few Black-owned sneaker stores in the world — not even the United States.

Now, the Burn Rubber family is expanding into Detroit city limits with its new sister store Two18.

Coit says Two18 is a result of Burn Rubber’s growth and elevation over the years, and while the store will be similar in luxe streetwear concept, he hopes that it reflects the growth Burn Rubber has had over the years.

“I want people to see that it’s the same concept, just that it’s grown and has elevated,” said Coit. “I want people to see authenticity, I want people to see Blackness, I want people to see truthfulness, and I want people to see growth.”

The decision to expand into Detroit was one Coit says he had been considering for quite some time, but for a while the timing was never right. It was a conversation with Nike and Jordan that made Coit re-think expansion.

“Nike and Jordan reached out to me to talk about expansion and wanting to grow business in Detroit, and they wanted to give me an early opportunity, like a first right of refusal,” said Coit. “And when Nike comes calling, you answer.”

The grand opening for Two18 will be Feb. 18 (or 2/18, get it), and is located at 1400 E. Fisher Fwy., Detroit (the former location of Detroit Wick). For more information, including updates on the opening, follow Two18 on Instagram @shoptwo18.