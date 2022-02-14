Ambassador Bridge reopens after blockade caused tens of millions of dollars in lost wages for Michigan autoworkers 

click to enlarge
- Anti-vax protesters closed Ambassador Bridge over the weekend.
The reopening of the Ambassador Bridge following seven days of protests “is a win for Michigan’s working families,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Monday.
The bridge reopened late Sunday after police broke up the blockade that had disrupted already depleted supply chains
and forced some automakers to cut shifts and shut down plants.
Michigan auto workers lost an estimated $51 million in wages
as a result of the protests over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other quarantine requirements, according to the Anderson Economic Group.
About 10,000 commercial vehicles hauling an estimated $325 million use the bridge daily, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. About $50 million is from auto parts.
“This is a win for Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs and for businesses who can get back to shipping their products and produce,” Whitmer said in a statement. “It’s time to get traffic and trade moving across North America’s busiest land border crossing again. I will always stand with every hardworking Michigander and do whatever it takes to ensure that our businesses can keep humming along.”
Last week, Whitmer called on Canadian authorities to reopen the bridge.
“My message is simple: reopen traffic on the bridge,” Whitmer said. “The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs. Our communities and automative, manufacturing, and agricultural businesses are feeling the effects. It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.”
On Saturday, Canadian police began enforcing a court order to restore traffic to the bridge. Multiple arrests were made, but most protesters left after police began closing in on the blockade.
On Monday, Matt Moroun, chairman of the bridge company, called on U.S. and Canadian authorities to “come up with an actionable plan that will protect and secure all border crossings in the Canada/U.S. corridor and ensure that this kind of disruption to critical infrastructure will never happen again.”
“Meanwhile, we at the Detroit International Bridge Company look forward to getting back to work and ensuring the goods we all rely on are transported safely between our two nations, supporting our shared economies, for years to come,” Moroun said.
During the protest, the bridge company provided meals and coffee to truck drivers “to keep them going during the unpredictable wait time,” company spokeswoman Esther Jentzen said in a statement Sunday.
Whitmer agreed about the importance of avoiding a similar blockade bus stopped short of proposing a solution.
“It’s important to ensure that this does not happen again,” Whitmer said. “I will work to protect the economic freedom and well-being of families and businesses in Michigan. We’ve made incredible progress to grow Michigan’s economy together, adding 220,000 jobs year over year. I know we can keep this momentum going, create good-paying jobs, and lower costs to help families and businesses thrive.”
News about a potential blockade during the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday came and went without any disruptions. But following the game, the Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly and used force against unruly football fans
who took to the streets in celebration.
