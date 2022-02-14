February 14, 2022 News & Views » Michigan News

Email
Print
Share

Ambassador Bridge reopens after blockade caused tens of millions of dollars in lost wages for Michigan autoworkers 

By
click to enlarge Anti-vax protesters closed Ambassador Bridge over the weekend. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Anti-vax protesters closed Ambassador Bridge over the weekend.
The reopening of the Ambassador Bridge following seven days of protests “is a win for Michigan’s working families,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Monday.

The bridge reopened late Sunday after police broke up the blockade that had disrupted already depleted supply chains and forced some automakers to cut shifts and shut down plants.



Michigan auto workers lost an estimated $51 million in wages as a result of the protests over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other quarantine requirements, according to the Anderson Economic Group.

About 10,000 commercial vehicles hauling an estimated $325 million use the bridge daily, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. About $50 million is from auto parts.

“This is a win for Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs and for businesses who can get back to shipping their products and produce,” Whitmer said in a statement. “It’s time to get traffic and trade moving across North America’s busiest land border crossing again. I will always stand with every hardworking Michigander and do whatever it takes to ensure that our businesses can keep humming along.”

Last week, Whitmer called on Canadian authorities to reopen the bridge.

“My message is simple: reopen traffic on the bridge,” Whitmer said. “The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs. Our communities and automative, manufacturing, and agricultural businesses are feeling the effects. It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.”

On Saturday, Canadian police began enforcing a court order to restore traffic to the bridge. Multiple arrests were made, but most protesters left after police began closing in on the blockade.

On Monday, Matt Moroun, chairman of the bridge company, called on U.S. and Canadian authorities to “come up with an actionable plan that will protect and secure all border crossings in the Canada/U.S. corridor and ensure that this kind of disruption to critical infrastructure will never happen again.”

“Meanwhile, we at the Detroit International Bridge Company look forward to getting back to work and ensuring the goods we all rely on are transported safely between our two nations, supporting our shared economies, for years to come,” Moroun said.

During the protest, the bridge company provided meals and coffee to truck drivers “to keep them going during the unpredictable wait time,” company spokeswoman Esther Jentzen said in a statement Sunday.

Whitmer agreed about the importance of avoiding a similar blockade bus stopped short of proposing a solution.

“It’s important to ensure that this does not happen again,” Whitmer said. “I will work to protect the economic freedom and well-being of families and businesses in Michigan. We’ve made incredible progress to grow Michigan’s economy together, adding 220,000 jobs year over year. I know we can keep this momentum going, create good-paying jobs, and lower costs to help families and businesses thrive.”

News about a potential blockade during the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday came and went without any disruptions. But following the game, the Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly and used force against unruly football fans who took to the streets in celebration.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Michigan News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Michigan News

Most Popular

  1. James Craig, who brutalized BLM protesters as Detroit's Police Chief, says he supports Canadian truckers Read More

  2. Remembering Lottie the Body, potent pot, and James Craig's hypocrisy: the top headlines in Detroit this week Read More

  3. How Medicare is quietly being privatized Read More

  4. Metro Detroit’s drinking water is unsafe, and it’s not just lead Read More

  5. What a used car can teach us about America Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation