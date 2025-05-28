Metro Detroit 2025 Pride Guide

Summer’s heating up, and Pride Month is nearly here — a time to be loud, proud, and full of love with festivals, parades, and parties popping off all summer long. We’ve rounded up some can’t-miss events where you can show your true colors and celebrate exactly who you are. (If we forgot something, shoot us an email at [email protected] and we’ll gladly add it to the online version of this article.) Now go out there and slay.

Necto Pride

Since 1984, Necto has hosted inclusive Pride nights on Fridays open to everyone ages 18 and older. The Maestro DJ and DJ DigiMark play club and pop hits in two rooms, while Chanel Hunter and Perry Dox host special events planned throughout the summer including fabulous drag performances.

Starts at 9 p.m. every Friday at Necto, 516 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; necto.com. Cover is $10.

7th Annual Interfaith Ceremony

People of all spiritualities are welcome to this interfaith service, with the theme of “transcendence” this year.

Starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28 at Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; ferndalepride.com.

Ferndale Pride

Billed as the largest free-to-the-public LGBTQ+ festival in Michigan, the Detroit area’s long-standing gayborhood goes all out for Pride with multiple stages with live entertainment, dozens of vendors, community resources, and events including drag from newbies and a DJ set by Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale, among many others.

From 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, May 31 in downtown Ferndale; ferndalepride.com. No cover.

Lesbian Social: Ferndale Pride

Since 2017, this pop-up series has hosted gatherings for queer women ages 21 and older.

Starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 31 at the Syndicate Ferndale, 140 Vester Ave., Ferndale; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $17.85.

Lesbian Social: Sunset Thursday

A more upscale version of Lesbian Social’s pop-ups, held on a rooftop bar with music from Miss Alchemist.

Starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 5 at Mati’s Avli; 501 Monroe St., Detroit; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $23.18.

Ypsi Pride

Details have not yet been announced for Ypsilanti’s Pride event, but expect lots of fun in Depot Town.

From 5-10 p.m. on Friday, June 6, Depot Town, Ypsilanti; firstfridaysypsi.com/ypsi-pride. No cover.

Courtesy photo Motor City Pride brings Michigan's largest Pride event to Hart Plaza.

Motor City Pride

Michigan’s largest pride celebration draws tens of thousands of attendees to Hart Plaza each year over the course of two days, with a parade on Sunday, June 8 starting at noon near Fort and Griswold Streets.

From 1-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, and 12:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 8 in Hart Plaza; motorcitypride.org. Cover is $5 for the festival each day.

Village Pride Detroit

A Pride celebration for Detroit’s Villages neighborhoods includes DJ sets by Amino808, Kindle, John Collins, and Boyfriend Dick.

From 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 7 at The Villages Biergarten, 1420 Van Dyke St., Detroit; more information is available on Instagram at @village_pride_detroit.

The Lesbian Social Pride: Godfrey Rooftop

This edition of the Lesbian Social pop-up series sees a takeover of the marvelous I|O Rooftop Lounge.

Starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 8 at the Godfrey Detroit, Curio Collection by Hilton, 1401 Michigan Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $23.18.

Warren Pride

This family-friendly event includes a parade, live entertainment, and vendors, and more.

From noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, at Warren City Square; warrencitypride.com. No cover.

Downriver Pride

Downriver’s annual Pride festivities. An official after party will be held starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 21 at the Brickhouse (2935 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte) featuring Jessica Wild from RuPaul’s Drag Race and performances by Aria Hard, Lotipha Renee Hunter, Victoria Sanchez, and La Bubbleina Latinx, with a DJ set by Whitney Naomi. Tickets for the after party are $20 general admission or $40 for VIP which includes a meet and greet with Jessica Wild and the other drag queens.

From noon-11 p.m. on Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21; downriverpride.com. No cover for festival, after party tickets are $20-$40.

Livonia Pride

Livonia Pride Hosted by Schoolcraft College, this Pride event features live entertainment, activities, local organizations, and more.

From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 21 at Schoolcraft College (greenspace between Liberal Arts and Forum Buildings); 18600 Haggerty Rd., Livonia; schoolcraft.edu. No cover.

Grosse Pointe Pride

A family-friendly event that includes a parade, drag performances, activities for children, and more.

From noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 21 at the corner of Kercheval and St. Clair Avenues in the Village of Grosse Pointe; wegp.org. No cover.

Viola Klocko Howdy Fest returns with a “y’all-inclusive” hoedown at The Old Miami.

Howdy Fest

This hoedown features country- and western-themed fun in a “y’all-inclusive” space with performances by Tumbleweed, Winestoned Cowboys, and others; line dancing and two-stepping; burlesque and drag shows; a mechanical bull; and plenty of barbecue.

From 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday, June 21 at The Old Miami; 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $23.18 advance or $25 at the door.

Sobrietea Tea Dance

This alcohol-free dance party features mocktails, music from DJ Reezy, and performances by drag queens Laila Grace Couture, Emma Sapphire, and Sirinity Sapphire. It’s hosted by McMillian Behavioral Health and Addiction Services.

From 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 22 at 215 West, 215 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; ferndalepride.com. Tickets are $10.

Canton Pride OUTside

Family-friendly event includes activities, guest speakers, musical performances, community resources, vendors, and food.

From 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 26 at Heritage Park, 1150 S. Canton Center, Canton. No cover.

Lansing Pride

This year’s pride event in Michigan’s capital is headlined by RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Adore Delano. VIP tickets are available for $25 and offer a photo op with Delano in the Matthew Ryan Salon & Garden.

From 1-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, Old Town Lansing; lansingpride.org. No cover.

2025 Ferndale Pride Golf Scramble

A benefit that raises funds for Ferndale Pride includes an 18-hole shotgun start golf tournament with games like longest drive, closest to the pin, and a Vegas hole. Tickets include a deli lunch and a clubhouse dinner. There will also be prizes for the golf winner, a tin can raffle, 50/50 drawing, and more.

Starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 29 at Maple Lane Golf Club, 33203 Maple Ln Dr., Sterling Heights; ferndalepride.com. Tickets are $130 per golfer.

Courtesy photo Be you!

Hotter Than July

Detroit’s annual Black LGBTQ+ Pride event is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a week of activities including a candlelight vigil at Palmer Park on Tuesday, July 22; a mixer at Griot Music Lounge on Wednesday, July 23; a film festival at the Northwest Activities Center Paul Robeson Theater on Thursday, July 24; a mayoral candidate forum at the University of Michigan Detroit Center on Friday, July 25; a Palmer Park picnic and opening party at Pandora’s Boxx on Saturday, July 26; and worship service at One Church Detroit and brunch with the Billionaire Boys Club at Phoenix of Detroit Fire Station on Sunday, July 27.

Various venues from Tuesday, July 22-Sunday, July 27; see hotterthanjuly.org for full schedule of events.

Pride Royal Oak

No information has been announced yet, but Pride festivities are expected to return to downtown Royal Oak.

From 1-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, Downtown Royal Oak; prideroyaloak.com.

Ann Arbor Pride

Ann Arbor Pride is set to expand to two stages of entertainment, expecting to draw as many as 20,000 for its biggest festival ever. RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Detox and Lucky Starzzz. There will also be a kids zone, a drag story hour, food trucks, and dozens of vendors.

Hours TBA for Saturday, Aug. 2; more information available at annarborpride.com.

Macomb County Pride

Macomb’s County’s pride event is set to include live entertainment, vendors, community resources, and family-friendly activities.

Hours TBA for Saturday, Aug. 16 in downtown Mount Clemens; macombcountypride.com.

Transgender Pride in the Park

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, this annual picnic offers networking for transgender people and allies.

From noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Martin Road Park, Ferndale; transgendermichigan.org/transgender-pride. No cover.