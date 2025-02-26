Metro Detroit 2025 local music roundup

Wow! When we put out a call for local artists to send us their music, we had no idea what kind of response it would get. Nearly 300 of you sent us your tracks, ranging from rap, rock, techno, country, and more genres than we could even imagine. Rather than sort through it all, we figured we’d just give the artists the spotlight and let them describe themselves in their own words. Without further ado… —Lee DeVito

#CoOwnaz

Portrait of a Prince (hip-hop)

Key track: “Breeze of Darkness”

“A sculpture garden of earthly delights. A flaky conglomerate of wuthering heights.”

Link: bandcamp.com

3 the Hardway

Hwuah (proto punk)

Key track: “cost of living”

“Back to the basics proto punk with influence from ’90s female grunge bands.”

Link: bandcamp.com

42itous

Unknown Forevers (alternative rap/rock)

Key track: “1989”

“I write/perform/produce everything, and my songs are inspired by the genre-breaking music of the 1990s.”

Link: bandcamp.com

800cc

eight hundred cubic centimeters (art, indie, psych)

Key track: “color of water”

“Kevin Kline’s latest project 800cc is an exploration of texture, art, and emotion that looks ahead, behind and all around.”

Link: spotify.com

904Matcha

Planet Matcha (industrial rap)

Key track: “Demure”

“Straight vibes and ragers. Get in touch with your feelings and really feel the music!”

Link: gridlnk.com

92euce

“32” (hip-hop, rap)

Key track: “32”

“All in my head.”

Link: linktr.ee

A Modern Armada

Retaliation is Newtonian (rock, punk)

Key track: “Annihilation”

“Throwback to ’90s rock. Guitar-driven rock with catchy verses and soaring choruses.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Abuse Repression

Abuse Repression (screamo, hardcore, anti-fascist black metal)

Key track: “This Actually Is My First Rodeo”

“Emotionally rich and soul-baring screamo with black metal and noise influences.”

Link: bandcamp.com

ACID WHIPLASH

2 Tired 2 Sleep (psychedelic rock)

Key track: “WONDERLAND FALLS” (feat. Covier)

“Solo project from b1gh4nk of Don’t Wait Until Tomorrow. Genre-bending raw production clouding personal lyrics make 2 Tired 2 Sleep a three- part trip in and out rock, folk, trip hop, soul, and jazz.”

Link: instagram.com

ADMN and Oliver Dollar

“Before You” feat. Apropos (house)

Key track: “Before You” feat. Apropos

“If you tried to put ADMN’s body of work into a box, you’d be hard pressed. If you’d like a peek behind the proverbial veil, just close your eyes and imagine this fantastical concoction: a nearly all-original production peppered with creations from his own label, that results in what can only be described as minimal ghetto sludge.”

Link: linktr.ee

Adrian George

“Favorite” (R&B, hip-hop)

Key track: “Favorite” feat. Finessa B and “Purple Flowers & Rain”

“Adrian George is an artist who creates music in the alternative space of R&B and pop. While his music could be ‘radio friendly,’ his songs are hidden gems.”

Link: adriangeorge.net

Airjob and BG_______

A Priori (jazz, hip-hop, loops)

Key track: “the seeds glow”

“Dream like memories.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Aisha Ellis

Luck or Favor (hip-hop, jazz, instrumental)

Key track: “In Order”

“Aisha Ellis is a dynamic and versatile drummer/percussionist whose music blends influences from jazz, soul, and hip-hop. With a foundation built from studying with Motown’s Ernie Rodgers, she brings a unique perspective to Detroit's vibrant music scene. She is deeply rooted in Detroit’s music scene and dedicated to empowering women in music.”

Link: aishaellismusic.com

All Over The Shop

Every Ounce Of Energy (hard rock)

Key track: “Anutha Night”

“Stripped-down rock trio carries on the spirit of 1987, mixing the brevity and warmth of the Replacements with the anthemic guitar swagger of the Cult.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Already Legends

Smooth Water River (hip-hop, jazz)

Key track: “Talm Bout”

“Over the course of several full-length solo and group projects, ALE has established themselves as an underground supergroup with a distinct sound and vision — synthesizing Detroit’s modern street flows and rhythms with the jazzy, soulful instrumentation and imagery.”

Link: alreadylegendsent

Andrés Soto

“Above Thinking” feat. Eric Bressler (indie folk)

Key track: “Above Thinking”

“Andrés Soto is an Ann Arbor-based solo musician who creates experimental music that draws inspiration from genres such as electronic, indie, jazz, salsa, R&B, folk, and many others. His music includes both lyrical and instrumental tracks, and it explores some of the many possibilities of sound while venturing beyond typical genre boundaries.”

Link: instagram.com

Angel Of Mars

“Devlin” (sludge, doom, goth)

Key track: “Devlin”

“Strong, Rich, female fronted vocals paired with sonorous riffs driven by titanic rhythms.”

Link: angelofmarsmusic.com

Angela Davis

Alexander Goss Presents Angela Davis Vol. 1” (R&B)

Key track: “Night Breeze”

“My music blends rich, soulful vocals with heartfelt storytelling, creating an R&B sound that’s both timeless and deeply personal. Each song is a journey through love, growth, and life’s emotions, delivered with passion and authenticity.”

Link: linktr.ee

Anna Toma

“I Break Everything I Touch” (electronic, drum and bass)

Key track: “Siren Song”

“I aim to make highly melodic and tightly rhythmic synthesized ear candy.”

Link: annatoma.com

ANNEX VOID

Will I Dream (progressive metal)

Key track: “Past Future Illusion”

“ANNEX VOID, hailing from Detroit, is a boundary-pushing progressive metal band, blending harmonic sophistication, intricate grooves, and raw intensity. ANNEX VOID weaves an audacious tapestry of sound that defies musical constructs.”

Link: annexvoid.com

Anthony Lucido

“Sober Weekends” (R&B, pop)

Key track: “Sober Weekends”

“Nostalgia, dreamy, and refreshing, it’s music coming from a flow state.”

Link: spotify.com

Arct1c

Metamorphosis (electronic, techno)

Key track: “Grow Your Wings (Take My Time)”

“Arct1c is an ambient, electronic instrumental music artist who can be put simply as, ‘No vocals, just synths.’”

Link: arct1csigloo.com

Ari B

“Long Way” (R&B)

Key track: “Long Way”

“Solo artist.”

Link: instagram.com

Ari Quesada

The Bee Room Sessions: Ari Quesada & Jordan Blanchard (folk)

Key track: “Whole Lotta”

“Feel good folk artist with a background in Detroit rock. OSHA-certified with a great smile.”

Link: spotify.com

Arrogant Assassin

The First (rap beats)

Key track: “Yakuza Turf War”

“Ninja rap.”

Link: bandcamp.com

ARTIFICIAL AGENT

Pop Culture Disruptor (rock, metal)

Key track: “Pop Culture Disruptor”

“Intense, colorful and dramatic, disciples of rock ’n’ roll.”

Link: facebook.com

Asaka The Renegade

“NO BBL” (hip-hop)

Key track: “NO BBL”

“Solo artist.”

Link: instagram.com

ATACAMA

Tenebrous Lux (lo-fi indie rock)

Key track: “Diseases in the headhole”

“Fuzzed out and confidently its own thing.”

Link: bandcamp.com

AZARIAH

“She Got That Thang” (R&B)Key track: “She Got That Thang”“Sensual.”Link: spotify.com

Babies R Stupid

“Steal From Self-Scan” (synth punk)

Key track: “Steal From Self-Scan”

“Anti capitalist synth punk.”

Link: soundcloud.com

Bccording

Possessions for Dolby Atmos (electronic)

Key track: “ToastTab”

“Working primarily in the medium of sound, Bccording’s practice focuses on intersections of technological micro-culture and (in)tangible experience. Through a realm that melds folk sensibilities with a performance art-minded approach, the artist aims to unearth a method which can reject the popular music landscape while continuing to engage with its hallmark traits — doing so in hopes of achieving peak emotional intensity.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Bee Tyler

“the single.” (pop)

Key track: “the single.”

“Dance club music you can hook up to. Fantasies, freedom are my vision.”

Link: spotify.com

Bèga

“It’s Gonna Be Okay” (roots soul)

Key track: “It’s Gonna Be Okay”

“Bèga was grown on Motown, classic rock, and soul which comes to life through the love and dedication of some of Detroit’s fantastic local players. The hope is to spread love and connection through a fresh look at nostalgic sounds.”

Link: spotify.com

Beletrie

Fictionation (progressive rock, eclectic rock)

Key track: “Attempting”

“Beletrie is a blending of ’60s psychedelic surf, ’70s progressive, and ’80s new wave sound. The music is primarily instrumental soundscape with occasional vocal passages inspired by dystopian literature, and has been featured on several WDET 101.9 FM music shows since releasing our debut EP, Fictionation.”

Link: linktr.ee

Ben Gallardo

Rough Drafts (indie rock)

Key track: “January”

“Mostly unfinished music made in the bedroom of some guy without enough time on his hands while he was completing his undergrad and starting full-time work.”

Link: linktr.ee

Better Unsaid

Better Unsaid (pop)

Key track: “Waist Down”

“High energy pop/rock band that can move a crowd on their feet or weep in their seat.”

Link: betterunsaidmusic.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Big Life, If You Like Bad Ideas, It’s a Very Exciting Time.

Big Life

If You Like Bad Ideas, It’s a Very Exciting Time (hardcore)

Key track: “Bad Ideas”

“Melodic hardcore punk from the suburbs... If Hüsker Dü was from D.C.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Big Mess

...from Sheldon Hall to Wonderland Mall (dirty pop)

Key track: “‘I am loved’ by The Losers”

“One father/son duo and three brothers from Livonia. First release in over a decade, still havin’ fun.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Big WestXide

“Realism” (rap)

Key track: “Realism”

“Different and energetic.”

Link: youtube.com

Biig Juan

“Got One” (rap)

Key track: “Got One”

“Biig Juan is a Detroit-based independent rap artist blending raw lyricism with high-energy beats, creating music that captures both the grind and the glory of his journey. With a DIY approach to recording, filming, and performing, he’s building his brand from the ground up, delivering authentic storytelling and club-ready anthems.”

Link: linktr.ee

billy winters

billy winters (smooth water jazz)

Key track: “soul samples on stanton”

“smooth soulful music with a little bop in it.”

Link: billywintersaudiovisual.com

Blaktony

QLine EP (deep house, jazzy house, Detroit house)

Key track: “Eastern Market (shed3)”

“Emotional body music for your mind as well as your feet. Romantic, deep dancefloor groove.”

Link: facebook.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Bogue, How’d You Feel About Talkin’ to Me.

Bogue

How’d You Feel About Talkin’ to Me (rock ’n’ roll)

Key track: “Congolene”

“With all the raw power of Detroit’s gritty rock legacy and a deep, intricate sound that drew from punk, soul, and heavy blues, Bogue had the guts, the swing, and the punch. It was the proverbial favorite band of your favorite band.” —Chris Handyside, Metro Times

Link: bandcamp.com

BPMTronic

Techno Funk, Vol.2: (techno funk)

Key track: “What’s up Is Down”

“BPMTronic is a techno-electronic-dance music project from BPMusic-Detroit. The project specializes in funky, driving beats written and produced by PapaSean.”

Link: youtube.com

bRADFORd

“Don’t Take Me” (indie rock, dream pop)

Key track: “Don’t Take Me”

“bRADFORd brings music to life with vivid storytelling and feel-good vibes, crafting every song from the ground up in a little basement studio. From writing and recording to producing, it’s all about creating music that resonates and stays with you.”

Link: instagram.com

Brittney B Hayden

“Grand River” feat. King Kvll (soul, R&B)

Key track: “Grand River” feat. King Kvll

“A fresh, soulful vocalist with a unique ability to captivate through freestyle singing. Her voice effortlessly blends emotion and technique, leaving a lasting impression with every note.”

Link: bbh-music.com

Bryce The Third

For Colder Weather (hip-hop, alternative)

Key tracks: “Icarus (Skyfall Serenade)” or “RE: Open Letter”

“Inkster alum Bryce The Third is the kind of artist who makes you feel. What started as a kid trying to rap like his idols grew into a lifelong love for the emotions music can pull out of you. With a pen full of raw, thought-provoking lyrics and a sound that dances between hip-hop, soul, house, and pop, Bryce brings a depth that’s as real as it gets.”

Link: brycethethird.com

Butch Baxter

“Detroit” (techno)

Key track: “Detroit”

“Detroit Techno.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Butterbeets

Nevastatic (instrumental hip-hop)

Key track: “Nevastatic”

“butterbeets is a producer and beatmaker who specializes in the art of sampling and is inspired by the era of golden age hip-hop. If you like artists like J Dilla, Madlib, and A Tribe Called Quest, you’ll love butterbeets!”

Link: linktr.ee

Camo K

“Message In A Bottle” 1/6/2025 (hip-hop)

Key track: “Message In A Bottle”

“Different. Lyrical without swear words. Always ready for radio.”

Link: linktr.ee

Carbon Decoy

Superstition Plagues the Purity of All (stoner rock)

Key track: “Convince the Blind”

“Heavy, Psychedelic, Rock and Roll.”

Link: instagram.com

Carley Lusk

LUSK (R&B, pop, soul)

Key track: “PRAY”

“Carley Lusk is a singer-songwriter from Detroit. She touches on topics such as women empowerment, relationships, and spirituality.”

Link: linktr.ee

Carmel Liburdi

“The Truman Show” (indie rock)

Key track: “Hell’s Bathroom Floor”

“Carmel Liburdi’s music is conversational, fun, moving, and catchy.”

Link: armelliburdi.com

Carolyn Striho & Scott Dailey

14 Miles of Bad Road (indie pop, rock)

Key track: “Piano Moon”

“Singer/guitarist/pianist/songwriter Carolyn Striho’s poetic lyrics and haunting rock and roll folk baroque amassed over decades of captivating audiences here and overseas, join up fiery melody and exciting energy with guitarist Scott Dailey and their band.”

Link: carolynstriho.com

Cascade Riot

New Disguise (alt rock)

Key track: “Maybe Tomorrow”

“Never know what your gonna get 🤷‍♂️”

Link: youtube.com

chandra

“apricty” (alternative)

Key track: “apricity”

“Dreamy chaos.”

Link: spotify.com

Chase Alan

The Art Of Letting Go (R&B, soul)

Key track: “ARCADE”

“I would best describe my music and artistry as refreshing, compelling, fun, and beautifully colored like a painting. I think there’s a lot of inspirations not just from R&B, but from pop music, folk, hip-hop, gospel — they all oddly enough blend together in a beautiful way when listening to my music.”

Link: spotify.com

Chase Carter

“Feel The Vibe” (tech-house, techno)

Key track: “Feel The Vibe”

“Bumping club music made for Detroit warehouses.”

Link: spotify.com

Checker

WHAT’S IN THE ATTIC? (rock)

Key track: “HOT DAMN!”

“An electric duo infusing their love for stadium-level rock ballads with underground indie rock and ’90s hip-hop from their childhoods to create wall-shaking lullabies they believe will inspire the future.”

Link: checkerworldwide.weebly.com

CHOFF

Tush Tunes (suburban techno)

Key track: “Left 2 Right”

“Known to many as the smile enthusiast, CHOFF is an internationally acknowledged producer, DJ, radio host, and overall musical genre assassin. His modern take on classic styles of music bring an unmatched energy at his performances and his studio productions work to package the fun into bite-size pieces for all to enjoy at their own pace.”

Link: heychoff.com

Chrissy Morgan

Simple Love Songs (vocal pop)

Key track: “Simple Love Song”

“The most talented all-star backing band in Detroit with a resume as long as the Detroit Riverwalk fronted by a genre-bending vocalist sharing her love of stage and the art of song.”

Link: bandcamp.com

CLEEN

Excursion (heavy rock)

Key track: “A Means To an End”

“Heavy/spiritual.”

Link: cleenband.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Coashin describes her sound as “theatre music with grunge aspects.”

Coashin

“Jibaro” (theatre music with grunge aspects)

Key track: “Jibaro”

“I would best describe my musical act as an intentional avoidance to commodification and a closeness to what is naturally reciprocal.”

Link: instagram.com

Coffin Jockeys

Stay a Ghost (Halloween-themed rock ’n’ roll)

Key track: “Motor City Monster Hop”

“A rock ’n’ roll celebration of the Halloween spirit.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Conor Lynch

Slow Country (folk rock)

Key track: “Tworailsmeet”

“Singer-songwriter raised in Northern Michigan now living in Detroit. I record most of the instruments/tracks by myself, but I also have a full band for live shows.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Consuming Arts

anomaly (indie, jam band)

Key track: “in d minor”

“Consuming Arts is a femme-powered jam band fusing classically-trained technique with new age and experimental styles.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Cracked & Hooked

Here For The Ride (rock ’n’ roll)

Key track: “Long Way”

“Straight up rock inspired by The Replacements, Faces, Neil Young.”

Link: bandcamp.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo CRIM, In The Meantime.

CRIM

In The Meantime (hip-hop)

Key Track: “The 11th Hour” feat. J. Santino

“One of the best acts out of Detroit right now. I’ve done more in my six months back home than some can say they’ve done in their entire music careers.”

Link: bandcamp.com

D-Love Muzic

Detroit 2099 (techno, electronic)

Key track: “6 Mile”

“My music is a combination of Detroit’s futuristic techno-based sound, mixed with classic instrumentation and musicianship.”

Link: dlovemuzic.com

Dahmer’s Breakfast

Fool Returning To His Folly (antifolk)

Key track: “Earth for Now”

“Dahmer’s performances often feature outrageous outfits and projections of homemade videos. Described by others as ‘feel bad music,’ Dahmer’s Breakfast’s songs highlight dark and unfortunate themes, such as how the Rockefeller’s started Big Pharma, the discomfort of sharing a last name with a notorious serial killer, and other instances of self-deprecating humor.”

Link: spotify.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Danny VanZandt: “We’re trying to split the difference between David Berman and Jimmy Buffet.”

Danny VanZandt

Proust in the Kitchen with the Wooden Spoon! (indie rock)

Key track: “Jessie”

“We’re trying to split the difference between David Berman and Jimmy Buffet. Fast food, surrealism, classic rock, cheap beer, knock knock jokes.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Davis Caruso

“Mamma” (singer-songwriter)

Key track: “Smitten”

“Smooth sounds delivered by a familiar voice offering a blend of inspiration and quirkiness.”

Link: daviscaruso.com

Day Residue

i love what you’ve done with the place” (punk)

Key track: “Nod If You Know”

“Motivated by their own impatience and the unceasing global flood of bullshit.”

Link: instagram.com

Deastro

“MELTING SNOW” (electronic)

Key track: “MELTING SNOW”

“Detroit DIY Electronic prog rock.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Death Arcana

Garage Tapes: The Complete Collection (metal)

Key track: “Elysium (Instrumental Garage Demo)”

“Blending tastes together from grunge, doom, hardcore/punk, stoner, and alternative.”

Link: facebook.com

Deep Bloom

“FAKE” (indie pop)

Key track: “FAKE”

“Deep Bloom is an introspective band that subtly blends a palette of indie, pop, rock, R&B, funk, jazz, and more to evoke emotions with grooves you can vibe along to.”

Link: linktr.ee

Demorne Warren

The Process (hip-hop, rap)

Key track: “Let Off Some Steam”

“Demorne Warren is an MC from Queens, New York, now a resident of the metro Detroit area. For his latest work, Demorne Warren collaborated with Detroit-based producers and artists to create his fourth album.”

Link: demornewarrenddub.com

Deo

“Cold, Cold Lake” (hip-hop)

Key track: “Cold, Cold Lake”

“Hip-hop born from the remote up north wilderness of Beaver Island, Michigan.”

Link: spotify.com

Detroit Energy Asylum

Landslide Of Life: 82-22 (progressive alternative)

Key track: “Ceiling’s That Way”

“Is it rock ’n’ roll? Yes and it's also bad-ass, sidewinding, erotic music that isn’t afraid to use a soft hand before it cracks the whip and demands attention.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Devilbat

Creatures Of The Night (punk rock)

Key track: “Devil’s Night”

“DevilBat is a Detroit horror punk band.”

Link: instagram.com

DFRNT

“In My Head” (alternative)

Key track: “Lemonade Freestyle”

“I would describe my artistic style as high energy, vibrant and bright. I combine genres to craft a different / unique sonic identity. Elements from rap that add rhythm and personality and Indie pop with catchy hooks and bright melodies.”

Link: instagram.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Dick Texas is the alias of Valerie Salerno.

Dick Texas

All That Fall (rock)

Key track: “I Wanna Be Like Jesus”

“Under the Dick Texas moniker, Detroit-based vocalist, songwriter, and producer Valerie Salerno constructs a disarming aural environment that’s equal parts curious beauty and palpable danger. Themes of grief, growth, and clouded clarity come together as long-wandering experimental forays disguised at first as straightforward campfire songs, rolling uneasily along with all the dusky colors of a desert sunset. Her debut album All That Fall is beguiling, unexpected, and not quite like anything else happening right now.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Ditch Bunnies

“Monster” (indie)

Key track: “Monster”

“We like to rock the house. We like to rock the party.”

Link: bandcamp.com

DJ COLD ROB

WORKOUT INSTRUMENTALS 2024 VOLUME 2 (hip-hop)

Key track: “Garage Cookin”

“A self-taught musician who finally started in 2024 what I began to build back in 2003.”

Link: breakatonemusic.com

DJ DEADPHONE

Portals. (dance, house, hip-hop, EDM, deep house, footwork)

Key track: “Alcoholics Anonymous”

“Afro-futurism in my own taste.”

Link: djdeadphone.univer.se

DJ Dremond

“Artifacts” (hip-hop)

Key track: “Rasclott”

“Raw, analog, sample-based boom bap with bars and scratches.”

Link: instagram.com

DJ RX-78

1979 (hip-hop)

Key track: “Star Stuff”

“A celebration of hip-hop and Nerd culture from the Detroit area.”

Link: bandcamp.com

DJCAIT

Don’t Panic (dance, electronic, EDM)

Key track: “Happy New Year” feat. Tzayla

“Influential.”

Link: spotify.com

DMD

“Going With the Wind” (jazz)

Key track: “Just being me”

“Modern jazz.”

Link: linktr.ee

DOC3131

“Golden Hour” (hip-hop)

Key track: “Golden”

“Keeping it old school but feeling brand new.”

Link: instagram.com

Doce Quetzal

Fusil Contra Fusil: Vol. 2 (political hip-hop)

Key track: “Water Is (Life)”

“I’m a battle rapper, hip-hop artist, lyricist, and creator. My music tends to lean on the political side, but I still enjoy having fun with the pen.”

Link: liinks.co

Double Winter

Hourglass (psychedelic rock)

Key track: “Take It From The Top”

“We are psychedelic, groovy and chill. It’s hard to choose a genre, because we’re constantly evolving and experimenting.”

Link: bandcamp.com

DUDE

Autobiograffitti (power pop) Key track: “Red Coat For Sale”

“Dude is steeped in the past where harmony and melody collide. Whether it be power pop, a ballad, psychedelic pop or country and western, Dude has a knack at sounding familiar but is uniquely their own music.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Dylan Fox and the Wave

“GMF” (alternative rock)Key track: “GMF”“American Britpop born in San Francisco, raised on the interstate, and now living in Detroit.”Link: bandcamp.com

Eddie Logix

8th Street Edits - Vol. 1 (cosmic disco)

Key track: “Born With It”

“An ever-evolving collage of rhythm, texture, and melody locked in the groove and designed to make you move.”

Link: eddielogix.com

Elspeth Tremblay & The Treatment

Iconoclastic (rock)

Key track: “Backseat”

“The new frontier of Detroit Queer rock.”

Link: instagram.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Ethan Marc Band, Lost People.

Ethan Marc / Ethan Marc Band

Lost People (alternative rock)

Key track: “Savior”

“The Ethan Marc Band blends alternative rock, indie rock, and pop elements, crafting infectious melodies with introspective lyrics and rich, atmospheric instrumentation. Their sound is both powerful and deeply evocative, bridging modern and classic influences to create music that lingers long after the last note.”

Link: ethanmarcmusic.com

Everything Evil

“Everything Evil/Moral Pollution” (split) (metal, hardcore, punk)

Key track: “Past Life Experience Intruding On Present Time” feat. Jeremy Goss of Moral Pollution

“Abrasive and energetic. Furious and noisy.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Falooshh

“In my way” (alternative)

Key track: “Best Friend”

“falooshh is a multi-instrumentalist specializing in trombone and trumpet. she brings the bedroom pop vibe blended with R&B and alternative.”

Link: falooshh.com

Federal Dank

Fogman House of Horrors (punk)

Key track: “Emergency”

“Federal Dank is a raucous, stripped-down mix of screaming fuzzed-out bass and thundering drums with a touch of sweet soothing keyboard sounds. Songs of love and boredom grace thy listeners’ ears.”

Link: linktr.ee

Fetti Fuego

Impulsive Reaction (rock, hip-hop)

Key tracks: “Immortal”, “Real Men Don’t Cry”

“Raw, and emotional lyrics with aggressive screams. Something that gets the blood pumping.”

Link: linktr.ee

Flacko Suave

“When in Rome” (rap, pop)

Key track: “All Love”

“Exhilarating / Upbeat.”

Link: youtube.com

fling ii

2 (krautrock)

Key track: “akin”

“fling ii is a shifting musical collective born out of a largely failed pursuit of maximal minimalism, and a largely successful pursuit to capture the tone, character, and ethical system of the BOSS Super Phaser PH-2. Doggedly tailing the wandering spirits of acts like Can, NEU!, and Harmonia, fling ii’s improvisational jams dabble in electronic, psychedelic, western, ambient, drone, and possibly other genres yet to be strictly typed.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Forever Foy

“Blowing in a Lambo” (hip-hop)

Key track: “Blowing in a Lambo”

“Out the box, different, breath of fresh air to the real hip-hop heads.”

Link: instagram.com

FrostIsRad

“Imaginary Friends” (rock, pop, punk)

Key track: “Imaginary Friends”

“Detroit Emo. If you take some of the early 2000s Emo bands (Fall Out Boy, PATD, Blink was a bit earlier but them too) and put them as Black musicians from the Westside of Detroit you would get FrostIsRad and AV Club.”

Link: frostisrad.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Geranium Red is an alt rock act from Ypsilanti.

Geranium Red

Close My Eyes (alternative rock)

Key track: “Killing Crickets”

“An alt rock, multi-instrumentalist trio from Ypsilanti, whose dynamic and emotive compositions evoke engaging performances. Eclecticism and intentional therapeutic expression drives their work and offers audiences vulnerable relatability.”

Link: linktr.ee

Gerber and the Babies

Gerber and the Babies (cassette) (egg punk, synth-punk)

Key tracks: “Have You Been Smoking Again?”, “My Dog is a Very Good Boy,” “Freak in the Sheets”

“Michigan’s greatest groove machine, period.”

Link: instagram.com

Gino

The Pink Record (house)

Key track: “Nico’s Dream”

“This is the first record from a dance music label out of Detroit that’s been operating as a party brand for six years, originally founded at TV Lounge. It features one track from Satta Don Dada and three from Gino.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Great Planes!

“Heavy Hollow” (post-hardcore)

Key track: “Heavy Hollow”

“Bear vs. Shark meets At the Drive-In.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Gusher

Another One In Me (rock, punk)

Key track: “Liquor Lotto Love”

“Chewy on the outside, gooey on the inside: disco doom died on the make-out ride. Pop sugar sludge leakin from the dance music chub.”

Link: bandcamp.com

hiiiHarmony

“Carousel” (hip-hop, R&B)

Key track: “Big Love”

“The word made flesh. hiii frequency art + harmonious melodious.”

Link: hiiiharmony.co

History History

“Never Ending Genocide” (doomgaze)

Key track: “No State Solution”

“Left-wing propaganda for the doom and gloom crowd. Using layered fuzzed-out guitars, slowcore talk vocals, and clips from movies and television, Jason creates music to kill your landlord or boss to.”

Link: bandcamp.com

HOMES

“Dave Sustain” (post-rock, instrumental)

Key track: “Dave Sustain”

“Instrumental post-rock with a midwest vibe.”

Link: instagram.com

Horror Movies In The Morning

Identity Crisis (alternative metal)

Key track: “Closer To The Edge”

“An atmospheric alternative metal band who takes heavy influence from the ’90s. As a band, we work to push our genre’s limits and break through any barriers they’re put in.”

Link: horrormoviesinthemorning.com

Hot Ugly

Three (indie, alternative)

Key track: “see/what/you/will”

“Metro Detroit acoustic duo in their all-electric phase.”

Link: linktr.ee

HuGo BiGGS

Revenge’s Suite (hip-hop, rap, alternative hip-hop)

Key track: “PALACE”

“HuGo BiGGS is the best blend of bravado, presence, lyricism, and charisma you'll hear this year. Truly one of the Detroit music scene’s uncut gems.”

Link: linktr.ee

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Ilajide, “BACKHAND.”

Ilajide

“BACKHAND” (funk)

Key track: “SLIDE”

“A Pocket Jams adventure set on a voyage to the past with pieces of the future.”

Link: ilajide.com

Indie Darling

Entertain (indie rock)

Key track: “Entertain”

“Indie Darling is the musical project of Michigan-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Luke LaBenne. His debut album Entertain is a celebration of the ‘wild, indescribable domain’ that we call life.”

Link: linktr.ee

Ironwood

Visions (acoustic songwriter)

Key track: “Rosa May”

“Acoustic songwriting, husband & wife duo. Celtic and American influences.”

Link: ironwoodband.com

Isis Damil

The Manifest Tour: Live (R&B, soul)

Key track: “Brick By Brick”

“Soul, jazz, R&B! Elements that touch the spirit and inspire feelings of love!”

Link: isisdamil.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo J Rowe and Jordan Schug: “Connecting a bridge between jazz and progressive rock of the mid 1970s."

J Rowe / Jordan Schug

MISSANT (jazz, rock)

Key track: “The Deep Rolling: Magma”

“Connecting a bridge between jazz and progressive rock of the mid 1970s. Not standardized jazz which is more of a showcase for soloists. Our concentration is on composition whereas the listener can be involved with the piece as a whole rather than one player's virtuosity.”

Link: bandcamp.com

J-K

Raised By Critters and Things (spoken word, grunge)

Key track: “Walden”

“A combination of Henry Rollins spoken word, with Tom Waits-influenced backing band.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Jakubowski

“MUSH” (alternative, electronic, rock, lala)

Key track: “Traveling to Uranus With My Earbuds on With a Side Trip to Neptune”

“Jakubowski luvs layin down tracks without thinkin too hard about genre.”

Link: sleekbio.com

Jaye Rsvd

“Moment” (alternative, hip-hop)

Key track: “Moment”

“A familiar feeling in a modern sense.”

Link: bandcamp.com

JayPitts

“Psych Ward” (hip-hop, rap)

Key track: “Psych Ward”

“JayPitts is a rapper and lyricist with a soulful sound. He pulls inspiration from artists like André 3000, J Dilla, Lauryn Hill, Ye, and Lupe Fiasco, approaching songs with poetic positivity and lyrical poignance. In his latest record, ‘Psych Ward,’ Jay shares with his listeners his experience working in psych wards for nearly seven years, and how it greatly impacted his outlook on humanity and on himself as an artist.”

Link: jaypittsmusic.com

Jemmi Hazeman & The Honey Riders

“Dark Side” (indie, pop, rock, psych)

Key track: “Dark Side

“Lush sonic soundscapes pull listeners through black holes of audio: perplexing, puzzling, pretty, profound and profane.”

Link: underflowrecords.com

Jennifer Westwood and the Handsome Devils

Mad Man’s World (soulful Americana)

Key tracks: “Viva Terlingua,” “How Am I Supposed to Live This Way,” “Mad Man’s World”

“Jennifer Westwood makes a loud, liberated version of American roots music. It’s a modern sound influenced by the singer’s old-school favorites, blending Stax-sized soul with gospel grit and dive-bar rock ’n’ roll; built for Rust Belt roadhouses, Texas honky-tonks, and Memphis pool halls.”

Link: jenniferwestwood.com

Jerry Downey

Snack Tracks Vol. 2 (downtempo)

Key track: “Third Party Allowance”

“Downtempo, sleazy, electronic disco with rock ’n’ roll attitude.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Jill Opal

“You Turn Me On” (hip-hop, R&B)

Key track: “You Turn Me On”

“Ambitious, creative, innovative, fun, loving, polite, patient, & loyal…”

Link: jillopalmusic.com

Jo Rad Silver / Raduns

Floral Ancestors (ambient, dub, techno)

Key track: “Grass Boulevard”

“Real Music from Imaginary Friends.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Joe K

Kaminski 1/ The 4-Track Recordings (singer-songwriter, indie rock)

Key track: “Set Yourself on Fire”

“A solo project with the intent to make songs in an analog recording format with the music stylings of Punk, New Wave, Indie, Singer-Songwriter, Lofi, and Power Pop.”

Link: bandcamp.com

JonPaul Wallace, Bryan Hugo Iglesias

Footprints (pop, soul, alternative)

Key track: “Work With Me” feat. stoop lee

“This project was a collaboration between metro Detroit-based artists JonPaul Wallace and Bryan Hugo Iglesias. This blend of styles created five tracks spanning from upbeat pop-funk to Motown R&B, to minimal dark pop, and showcases the seamless fusion of Wallace’s soulful melodies and Iglesias’s eclectic production skills.”

Link: jonpaulwallace.com

Judy Banker

Bona Fide (Americana, roots, alt-country)

Key track: “Bona Fide”

“The Judy Banker Band performs Judy’s introspective songs cast in a layered, hook-driven blend of strong, innovative sonic arrangements that offer a contemporary integration of traditional blues, R&B, country, and folk featuring Judy's signature vocals and close harmonies.”

Link: judybanker.com

Julian Joel

“Pull Up” (country, soul)

Key track: “Pull Up”

“Julian Joel is a Detroit-born artist who blends the soulful legacy of Motown with the heartfelt storytelling of country and soul, drawing influence from icons like Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, and Willie Jones. His music seamlessly combines country twang with soulful melodies, creating a raw, authentic sound that resonates with fans of both genres.”

Link: beacons.ai

KaceyTheSongbird

“I Believe in You and Me” (R&B, jazz)

Key track: “I Believe in You and Me”

“KaceyTheSongbird is a soulful singer-songwriter whose music blends jazz and R&B influences. Her latest single, recorded in Detroit with two talented local jazz musicians, showcases her rich vocals and storytelling through melody.”

Link: kaceythesongbird.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Kaci The Model is a “No Bullying Ambassador.”

Kaci The Model

“Switch It Up” (hip-hop)

Key track: “Switch It Up”

“The Model is a 13-year-old multi-talented artist, rapper, model, and entrepreneur who has captivated audiences with her music, fashion, and activism. From hit singles like ‘Switch It Up’ with Sada Baby to her No Bullying Awareness assemblies and fashion lines, she is a rising star making a powerful impact in entertainment and her community.”

Link: instagram.com

Kat Orlando

Mindset (R&B, pop)

Key track: “Not That Guy”

“Singer-Songwriter Sax Player, Kat channels Teena, Tina, and Candy D. in her music, backed by the best of Detroit players.”

Link: katorlando.com

Kind of Animal

feelin kinda real on a Saturday night (electronic, dream pop)

Key track: “look into my eyez”

“Like boards of Canada performing the songs of the Cure’s pornography.”

Link: stardusthotel.online

Kovax

Komplex (rap)

Key tracks: “Sights Set,” “Simpin’”

“19 years experience Detroit Emcee with seven full-length albums. Each album offers many different styles of hip-hop on one project.”

Link: bandcamp.com

KURAU

DETROIT PHONK 1999 (Detroit Phonk)

Key track: “TUCKED”

“Dark phonky flows.”

Link: linktr.ee

Lauri G.

Cries of a Big Girl (R&B)

Key track: “Trophy (I’m a Woman)”

“A blend of Kem, Jill Scott, Coco Jones, and H.E.R. delivering great messages and catchy hooks, supported with funky beats that make your head bounce.”

Link: laurigmusic.com

Leaving Lifted

“Hold Me Down” (reggae)

Key track: “Take Me Back”

“A reggae/soul band bringing Jamaican music together with the soul and rock from the history of Detroit. They strive to provide positivity, and fresh art in a tumultuous time, and never lose sight of the sounds and culture that brought us here.”

Link: leavinglifted.com

Local Organic

“UR WORLD” (feel good hip-hop)

Key track: “UR WORLD”

“We’re a duo based in the heart of Detroit making sample based, feel good hip-hop inspired by J Dilla, The Roots, and A Tribe Called Quest. This is the first single we’ll be dropping as a group and it’s the title track from our EP UR WORLD which is set to release in April 2025.”

Link: instagram.com

Lonely Hearts Convention

Vampire Coley (indie rock)

Key track: “I can’t get away”

“Just a dude writing songs.”

linktr.ee

Loose Koozies

Passing Through You (country, rock, psychedelic)

Key track: “Highway’s Gone”

“Day job dreamers who sing about loving their dogs, long-forgotten townie nightlife spots, the eternal power of nature, and transcending space, time, and dimension all at once.”

Link: bandcamp.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Louie Lee calls his music “Country Hop and Roll.”

Louie Lee

Future (urban cowboy, country pop rock, country rap)

Key track: “Future”

“Pushing genre bending boundaries with country rock and hip-hop to make Country Hop and Roll.”

Link: thelouieleeshow.live

love labor

“Truckin’” (alternative, punk)

Key track: “Truckin’”

“A release of pain.”

Link: instagram.com

m. slaughter

songs of longing (singer-songwriter)

Key track: “call me”

“electroacoustic big guitar song and dance man.”

Link: spotify.com

Mango Star

Totally Normal (rock, indie)

Key track: “Noisemakers”

“Five-piece fuzzy-rock synth group with an optimistic sound influenced by love, loss, trauma and influenced by ’70s pop, shoegaze, British pop, and more. Ex-members.of Silver Ghost, Von Bondies, Co-Stars, and currently recording LP 2.”

Link: instagram.com

Maria Lord-Kniveton

OBOElectronics (electroacoustic contemporary classical)

Key track: “St. Margret and the Dragon”

“Images inspire the majority of Maria Lord-Kniveton’s compositions as she seeks to share her experience of the places she has lived, the people she has known, and the spiritual world she inhabits. Her music weaves together a combination of concrete and abstract connections in order to leave both new and experienced listeners with an experience of their own to contemplate. [NOTE: As a classical composer, I do not perform all my own pieces. I wrote ‘St. Margaret and the Dragon,’ but Aleksandra Panasik recorded it and included it on her album featuring works by a variety of composers.]”

Link: marialordknivetonmusic.com

Masha Marjieh

Past Present Future (psych, folk)

Key track: “Medication”

“The band is a group of stoic veterans of local Detroit music who brings a Radiohead edge to the world of goth ’90s pop.”

Link: pigsounds.farm

Matthew Daher

The Wisdom to Know the Difference Volume I (experimental electronic)

Key track: “Stations Direct”

“An electroacoustic solo project exploring the limits and possibilities of control and agency on both sonic and spiritual levels. Lush, percussive, and genre-blurring compositions that draw on ambient, jazz, art-rock, freak folk, and hip-hop influences.”

Link: bandcamp.com

MAZINGA

Chinese Democracy Manifest, Greatest Hits, Vol. 2 (maximum cosmic punk)

Key track: “This Is Fine” “Loud, Fast, Cosmic, Punk, Rock ’N’ Roll, Midwest Rules!”

Link: maximumcosmicpunk.com

McKayla Prew

“#1 FAN” (country-pop)Key track: “#1 FAN”“Known for her pink feather cowgirl hat, McKayla started performing when she was just four years old and writing songs at ten years of age. ‘#1 FAN’ is a perfect hype song for rooting on your favorite sports team, or singer or anyone you think should be celebrated.”Link: linktr.ee

Media Panic!

The Panic Begins… (punk rock)

Key tracks: “Poison Youth,” “Mad Society”

“Media Panic! Is a high-energy old-school punk band comprised of veteran Detroit players. They play regularly in the Detroit area. Their next shows are March 14 at Corktown Tavern and March 21 at the Diesel.”

Link: mediapanic.hearnow.com

Megan Kashat

“About You” (electronic)

Key track: “Lonely”

“Live electronic music.”

Link: spotify.com

Mercury Harbor

Talk No Jutsu (pop, dance, alternative)

Key track: “ENERGY”

“With influences ranging from Daft Punk to Fall Out Boy to Kendrick Lamar, Mercury Harbor blends pop, EDM, dance, and rap with 2010s pop punk sensibilities to create a unique but familiar sound specifically crafted to be catchy and fresh, with just a hint of nostalgia.”

Link: mercuryharbor.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Techno duo Metawav. calls its style “Future Punk Music."

Metawav.

“Power” (techno)Key track: “Power”“The meaning behind the track is that the people have the power. We just don’t always realize it. Metawav. is a techno DJ/producer duo. We call our style ‘Future Punk Music.’”Link: spotify.com

Mic Phelps and DJ Dremond

“Night Swim” (hip-hop)

Key track: “Hurry Up”

“Raw Detroit rap.”

Link: spotify.com

Midnight Proof

11 Mile Sessions Live (Americana)

Key track: “This Time”

“A gritty and raw mix of country, blues, and rock — Rustbelt Americana! Straight from the D.”

Link: facebook.com

Mike Ward: Psychosongs

Still Troubled (singer-songwriter, folk)

Key track: “American Insanity”

“Detroit singer-songwriter Mike Ward is known for his lyrically centric, vocally charged folk songs.”

Link: psychosongs.com

Miz Korona

The Healer and The Heartbreaker (hip-hop)

Key track: “Lies”

“Miz Korona, born Paula Smiley, is a Detroit-based hip-hop artist celebrated for her lyrical prowess and dynamic stage presence.”

Link: mizkorona.com

Moaning Dwarf

There’s a Prism In My Rectum, So I Shit Rainbows (electronic, jazz, rock, funk, soul, blues, non-music, pop, folk, world, country)

Key track: “The Viper Rattles the Star Sabre Strike”

“A mockery of the human disease.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Moravian Band

Call It What You Want (indie, alternative)

Key track: “Room For Two”

“With a distinct sound poised to redefine the music scene in Detroit, Moravian is known for its electrifying live performances. Their music — a fusion of catchy melodies, vibrant rhythms, powerful vocals, and dynamic guitars — draws inspiration from the raw energy of garage rock and pop, creating a unique sonic experience.”

Link: moravianband.com

MORTXGRIM

“This Is Not A Burial” (hip-hop)

Key track: “This Is Not A Burial”

“Embracing all that is negative. A self-sabotaging approach to music making. Locked inside of my own personal car crash. Digesting what I see and barfing on the beat.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Moshh Pitt Gang

2% EP (hip-hop)

Key track: “That’s On Me”

“A group that places authenticity above all else.”

Link: youtube.com

Mystery Fruit

Smooth Step (electro)

Key track: “Spinalcracker”

“Mystery Fruit is an electronic music producer focused on hardware synthesis. Danceable and eclectic, with a consistent playfulness that permeates through each track.”

Link: bandcamp.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Na Bonsai mixes “neo-soul with afro-futuristic and electronic sounds.”

Na Bonsai

“Planet Paralysis” (soul)

Key track: “Planet Paralysis”

“Na Bonsai is a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and graphic-score composer based in Detroit. Her music re-imagines popular genres fusing neo-soul with afro-futuristic and electronic sounds.”

Link: nabonsai.com

Nametag Alexander

For Namesake 2 (rap)

Key track: “Let Me Live”

“Nametag Alexander is a testament to the powerful influence of Detroit's rich musical heritage on contemporary hip-hop.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Nauseous

No Room For Ridicule (hip-hop, emo rap)

Key track: “Fear Factor”

“Unorthodox hip-hop from Detroit.”

Link: linktr.ee

Naz Wrld

Heartbreak Silhouettes (alt rock, and pop-punk)

Key track: “Terrified”

“NAZ WRLD is an emerging artist known for blending atmospheric melodies with raw, introspective lyrics, creating a unique fusion of hip-hop and alternative influences. Their music often explores themes of love, pain, and self-discovery, resonating deeply with a new generation of listeners.”

Link: linktr.ee

Neu Blume

Let It Win (alternative folk, indie twang)

Key track: “Power”

“Neu Blume leans into nostalgia and pushes artful songwriting to the forefront. Their sweet yet dissonant, melody-driven songs are layered with warmth, classic harmonies, and thoughtful lyricism.”

Link: neublumeband.com

Nick Pivot's Cocktail Shake

“Lovemaster (The Ballad of Bootsey X)” (rock)

Key track: “Lovemaster (The Ballad of Bootsey X)”

“Straight up rock with soul chaser.”

Link: facebook.com

Nopesetic

Super Power Mega Sour (pop-rock)

Key track: “Fluoride Freestyle”

“This album is very DIY since it was all produced and recorded in Mel’s (singer) bedroom, but currently we’ve developed into a four-piece that loves to incorporate different styles and genres into our music. We’re working on a new record right now (no release date yet) and there are a couple new singles that reflect our new collective sound!”

Link: nopesetic.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Novuh Kaine takes punk rock and mixes it with hip-hop.

Novuh Kaine

Kickin Up Daisies (alternative hip-hop)

Key track: “We Coulda Just Watched Youtube” feat. Jonny Lovelle

“Novuh Kaine blends punk and hip-hop together to tell his story. Heavily advocating for honesty about mental illness as well as bringing an unrivaled energy to each performance.”

Link: instagram.com

Oblivion Heirs

II (punk, electronic)

Key track: “Modem”

“Oblivion Heirs is a hybrid of electronic and punk music that performs theatrical sets blended with original animations, costumes, props, and taxidermy.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Of House

“Sunday School” (indie rock)

Key track: “Sunday School”

“Raucous indie rock that marries the intimate storytelling of Springsteen with slack ’90s rock instrumentation.”

Link: bandcamp.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Indie folk artist Ohly.

Ohly

Laces (indie folk)

Key track: “Older (Come on, Christian)”

“Michigan-based indie folk artist with a focus on lyrical storytelling, unique production, and unforgettable hooks.”

Link: ohlymusic.com

ONLYBUILTFORSOUTHWEST

“CANT GIVE UP” (hip-hop, rap)

Key track: “CATCH A FADE”

“ONLYBUILTFORSOUTHWEST is a dynamic rap duo hailing from the vibrant streets of Southwest Detroit. Known for their gritty lyrics, infectious beats, and unique storytelling, they have quickly gained a reputation as one of the most promising acts in the local hip-hop scene.”

Link: instagram.com

Only Okay

26 (hip-hop, rap)

Key tracks: “No Regrets,” “World’s Collide”

“Socially conscious and self-aware, I am unique in that I am not only making music for myself but to educate and inform others as well.”

Link: linktr.ee

Origami Phase

Ostara (shoegaze, dreampop, post-punk, art rock)

Key track: “Oceans”

“Origami Phase is a five-piece shoegaze/dreampop band that incorporates eclectic and surprising elements from post-punk, art rock, funk, thrash, and more. Their upcoming EP, Ostara, will be the first release from the group since 2021’s Quadrants.”

Link: bit.ly

P.O.E Gb

Smoke Sumthin 3 The Session (hip-hop, stoner music)

Key track: “Smokin Vibes”

“Different from the rest.”

Link: instagram.com

Palmer

I Saw God in Luzerne (indie rock, alternative rock)

Key track: “I Saw God in Luzerne”

“Blend of angst and mature progressions. Cathartic lyrics and melody backed by jam band energy.”

Link: instagram.com

Paul Einhaus

I Drunk From a Ditch (indie)

Key track: “Low Flying Bugs”

“Artsy hooky pop created using hardware with faulty wiring.”

Link: facebook.com

phthalo

“touch” (lofi rock)

Key track: “touch”

“Eclectic solo project of multidisciplinary artist T. Whitney.”

Link: youtube.com

Poor Player

Gone With My Guitar (alt-country, Americana)

Key track: “Fare Thee Well”

“Saluting the guy flying a sign beside the highway exit, zigzagging through the post-industrial prairie, Poor Player is all about finding the roots beneath the rubble, the green beneath the ruin, the country blues in the pothole concrete, the folk in the f***d up, and the beauty in the city gone to seed.”

Link: poorplayer.weebly.com

Portal 27

“Toxins” (alternative, pop rock)

Key track: “Toxins”

“Portal 27 is an alternative rock band that defies traditional boundaries, blending the raw energy of ’90s and 2000s alt-rock with a modern, genre-defying sound. The band aims to evoke deep emotions through meaningful lyrics, immersive soundscapes, and high-level production. Step through the portal, we can take you anywhere.”

Link: portal27music.com

Powers of the Monk

“Puffy Head” (indie pop)

Key track: “Firefly”

“Using old style psychedelic indie folk and pop to launch into the 2020s.”

Link: spotify.com

Presto Baker

“Same Way” (R&B, rap)

Key track: “Too Bad”

“From a young age, performing on stages, making videos for YouTube, to his first single ‘Slow It Down’ on SoundCloud, releasing tons of memorable projects, building up momentum, finally reaching ALL streaming platforms fully independent, Detroit’s own, 23-year-old Presto Baker has a wide range and skillset that should be highlighted.”

Link: youtube.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Pretty LXS is a newcomer to the scene.

Pretty LXS

“You’re Welcome” (hip-hop)

Key track: “You’re Welcome”

“Detroit-born and raised indie artist.”

Link: instagram.com

PTK Lothbrook

“Sell the Land” (hip-hop)

Key track: “Sell the Land”

“Similar to XXXTentacion, DAX, MGK, Juice WRLD.”

Link: instagram.com

Puzzleparty.

“battleship” (alternative, pop)

Key track: “battleship”

“puzzleparty. is a collaboration led by Detroit native Tommy Mcgraw, drawing from multiple influences to bring catchy hooks, positive vibes, and a unique blend of love to everyone’s ears.”

Link: thepuzzleparty.com

Quality Cinema Band

Quality Cinema Band (indie rock)

Key track: “Consumer”

“Quality Cinema Band offers a refreshing brand of indie rock while managing to avoid the genre’s tropes and aesthetic trappings. Ranging from simple and sweet to cathartically unhinged, the band’s live presence is a collective devotion to letting their music go where it needs to go and do what it needs to do.”

Link: qualitycinemaband.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Soledad: “It’s a little R&B, a little pop, a little alternative, but mostly, it’s just true.”

Racquel Soledad (Soledad)

Misguided (R&B, pop)

Key tracks: “Misguided,” “Walking Away”

“The metro Detroit singer, songwriter, and dancer has a gift for tapping into raw emotion that resonates deep within the soul. Soledad’s sound defies genre, because the human experience that she captures in her music defies categorization. It’s a little R&B, a little pop, a little alternative, but mostly, it’s just true.”

Link: theracquelsoledad.com

RAREHEARTED

FULL CIRCLE (rap)

Key track: “Selfish”

“Real / Rare.”

Link: rarehearted.com

Reanna Morgan

“Burning Page” (singer-songwriter)

Key track: “Burning Page”

“I’m an old soul who finds inspiration in going after my own dreams! I write whatever comes to mind and from my heart — pulling anything from soft rock, to pop, and even country.”

Link: instagram.com

Rikavel

Pension (hip-hop)

Key track: “Talkin Spicy”

“Classic heart of the Detroit Streets music.”

Link: instagram.com

RIVIT

“Breaking Me” / “Away” (rock, grunge, alternative)

Key track: “Breaking Me”

“Based in Fraser, we are producing original guitar-based modern rock hits with killer vocals, driving rhythm section, and best in the industry level production.”

Link: rivit.rocks

Rock’n’Roll Breakheart

2 Crystal Balls (garage rock)

Key track: “Wildman (Not A)”

“Andy Burghardt is the driving force behind Rock’n’Roll Breakheart and a one-man rock ’n’ roll machine. Armed with a Telecaster, a Vox amp, and a kick-and-snare setup under his feet, he rolls in and promptly melts your face. His sound is a fiery fusion of Detroit proto-punk grit and ’50s rock ’n’ roll swagger, delivering raw, sweaty, high-energy performances.”

Link: rocknrollbreakheart.com

Rocksteady Disco, various artists

10 Years Of Rocksteady Disco Vol. 1 (disco, house)

Key track: “2nd Choice (It’s STILL Not Over)”

“A vacation to the now.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Rose St. Germaine

“You’ll Always Love Me” / “Too Long” (gothic Americana)

Key track: “You’ll Always Love Me”

“Rose St. Germaine guarantees ethereal, powerful, electric romance.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Rose Thornberry

“What If” (alternative/indie)

Key track: “What If”

“Rose is a fearless musician — with an atmospheric sound and keen understanding for music for the soul.”

Link: linktr.ee

Rowan Niemisto

Lullaby (alt country)

Key track: “Wiser Man”

“An indie singer-songwriter guy who recently got a pedal steel, and leaned into it.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Sam Watson

Just Listen (R&B)

Key track: “You Don’t Know” feat. Ari B

“Solo artist.”

Link: instagram.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Sami Calamity: prog rock, with “maniacal saxophone machinations.”

Sami Calamity

Arachnirithmitic (prog rock)

Key track: “mE mAnIa”

“Sami Calamity sets her imaginative, twisting vocal stylings and maniacal saxophone machinations against heavy, afrobeat-inspired grooves for an emotionally exhilarating experience like no other. Listeners can expect to dance with their demons while uncontrollably bobbing their heads.”

Link: instagram.com

SB1

This House Record Sucks (house)

Key track: “Love”

“SB1 is a producer and DJ of drum and bass and house music! They have been putting out material in the Detroit area for over a decade!”

Link: speedballaone.com

Semi Six & Kay.Y

Feature Films (rap, hip-hop)

Key track: “French Open”

“Semi Six is a rap artist from the west side of Detroit who began his music journey in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With his sharp lyricism and luxurious style, he continues to uphold the tradition of the world’s most influential music genre.”

Link: linktr.ee

Set to Spiral

“King Hypocrite” (hard rock)

Key track: “King Hypocrite”

“Set to Spiral is a melodic hard rock band with an energetic drive.”

Link: Facebook.com

Sevag H

Sleepwalking (electronica, drum and bass, vaporwave)

Key track: “Everyday”

“A nostalgia-fueled rush. Combining the iconic sounds of the ’80s and ’90s with modern trends in electronic music.”

Link: instagram.com

Shaii David

EP1 (alternative, rap, indie, R&B)

Key track: “Wht is Luv”

“The music is innovative and vulnerable. I prefer to share stories that invite people into the world my experiences take place and allow people to find themselves there. Authenticity innovation and experimentation are priorities that remain key values for myself.”

Link: shaiidavid.godaddysites.com

Shane Bailey

Road To Freedom (hip-hop)

Key track: “I Won’t”

“Music for your soul. Healing music.”

Link: shanebaileymusic.com

Shobijin

Self-titled (sludge)

Key track: “Almost Home”

“Sludgy, swirling meditations on fantasy and feelings.”

Link: instagram.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo SIAS: “Their music is made for gazing at the stars and getting lost in the woods.”

SIAS

Haley’s Comet (electronic, pop)

Key track: “Freckles”

“The music duo SIAS spends their time painting sonic environments filled with fresh air and organic roots. Their music is made for gazing at the stars and getting lost in the woods.”

Link: siasmusic.com

Skonie & The KLOUDs

“Ripping & Running” (R&B Soul)

Key track: “Better Days”

“Exciting & funky.”

Link: qrco.de

slizz

2nd EP (rock)

Key track: “Used to Have a Friend”

“slizz is a power trio with vocal harmonies, catchy songs and a strong marijuana influence but without blues-rock tropes, jam-band vibes or music genre shticks, retro or otherwise.”

Link: bandcamp.com

SolidBoy

“When The Blue Man Shoot” feat. Gutty DaVinci (hip-hop, rap)

Key track: “This Ain’t Love”

“I am the byproduct of Hip-Hop and its everlasting culture. I address many viewpoints that are shared within my community while simultaneously learning more about how they shape me as an individual.”

Link: instagram.com

SOMTHING

SOMTHING (improvisational explorations)

Key track: “Monday Day 6”

“SOMTHING is an 4-7 piece improvisational music group taking notes from the left field, krautrock, funk, spacious ambient movement, all held together in spontaneous composition. Never the same song twice, always make the room more spacious.”

Link: bandcamp.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Sonic Smut make “freaky psychedelic, garage rock.”

Sonic Smut

Sonic Smut (psychedelic, garage rock)

Key track: “Ssippi Sludge”

“Three-piece from Detroit, playing freaky psychedelic, garage rock. Hot, loud, and strange.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Speed Circuit

Survey the Damage (indie rock)

Key track: “Complicated”

“Loud ’90s influenced indie rock with hooks.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Starlings

Try Hard Town (alternative rock)

Key track: “Try To (Have A Good Time)”

“Alt Rock/ Indie band from Detroit featuring Adam Padden (Tart) , Nick Chevillet (Handgrenades), Donny Blum (Mango Star, Mazinga), Adam Liles (Pia the Band), Ricky Ruggero (Citizen Smile, James Linck), and Darren Shelton (ModHouse).”

Link: instagram.com

Steez Jobs

I Mac (rap)

Key track: “On Ice”

“Lifestyle.”

Link: steeezjobs.com

Street Pattern

“Lights Down” (indie, alternative indie pop)

Key track: “Lights Down” or “hateitifyouwentaway”

“By juxtaposing the alternative sensibilities of acoustic guitar driven classics with the off-kilter intricacies of electronic-forward acts like Sylvan Esso, Street Pattern’s music creates a sonic dichotomy within which they aim to explore the feelings that go along with living, connecting in, and experiencing our existence in the universe.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Sue Sandal

With Friends (indie, alternative)

Key track: “Drown The Rabbit”

“Based in Detroit, Sue Sandal blends indie, folk, and electronic elements with introspective lyrics and ethereal vocals. Our sound lingers somewhere between bedroom confessionals and cinematic soundscapes.”

Link: instagram.com

Sugar Sharp

“Sweet Nothings” (pop, punk)

Key track: “Sweet Nothings”

“We are an in your face, power pop five-piece from metro Detroit. Whether you’re singing along to anthems of heartbreak or dancing to upbeat melodies, Sugar Sharp will be sure to grab your attention. We hope you have a sweet tooth!”

Link: instagram.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Sunil Sawani: “Still making my odd brand of indie pop music.”

Sunil Sawani

“A Plan,” “Reinventing Wheels,” “Nothing Has Anything” (indie pop)

Key track: “Nothing Has Anything”

“Been doing music with bands and solo for 30 years. Still making my odd brand of indie pop music.”

Link: sunilsawani.com

Svntvnv

“No Entry” (hip-hop)

Key track: “Take All

“Unapologetically universal to the ear of new listeners.”

Link: svntvnv.com

Taraj

“SUPERPOWERS” (R&B)

Key track: “SUPERPOWERS”

“What happens when you fuse ’60s rock music, ’80s metal, R&B from the ’90s, and hip-hop from the 2000-10s.”

Link: linktr.ee

Tasty Treat

“Prize” feat. Samuel Shabazz (R&B)

Key track: “Prize”

“I’m a filmmaker from Clarkston and the hottest white rapper you never heard of. Outside fr in Detroit.”

Link: spotify.com

Tezupnext

LOST LOVE and NO WAY BACK (hip-hop/R&B)

Key tracks: “FACE 1st,” “WAY HOME,” “U NEED,” “CLOUDS”

“Trance-like melodies with impactful lyrics. I like to write from feeling and mood. Emotions are ever changing as well as life around us. I like to think my music is my own navigation through my experiences and I want to bring that to people who can also follow their passions.”

Link: symphony.to

The 3148s

“Cabin Fever” / “The Enchantress” (alt rock)

Key track: “Cabin Fever”

“Americana run though a ’90s alt rock and punk meat grinder! We are Detroit rock!”

Link: 3148s.com

The Dream Scream

YOURS IS NEXT! (synth pop)

Key track: “Left Brain”

“The Dream Scream are a synth pop duo exploring the common ground between harmonious balladry and dissonant noise.”

Link: bandcamp.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Downriver metal trip The Formal Nightmare.

The Formal Nightmare

El Panteón (metal)

Key track: “Horror”

“We are a metal trio from Downriver that plays whatever we want to play.”

Link: bandcamp.com

The Hourlies

Live With Yourself Or Die Trying (psych, blues, hard rock)

Key track: “Off My Balance”

“We are energy, sweat, and loud flashes of color and sound onstage. Pure rock fury with blues and psychedelic roots from Detroit, Michigan.”

Link: bandcamp.com

the KAZ brothers

Detroit Big Beat (electronic)

Key track: “Climbing Without Rope”

“Gritty big beat audio alchemists steeped in electronica tradition but fearlessly forward thinking.”

Link: soundcloud.com

The Long Stairs

Waiting Outside, Softly (indie rock)

Key track: “Man of Clay”

“The highest compliment we’ve ever received: ‘this is the kind of band that makes you want to start a band.’ Art should be fun, it should be inclusive, and it belongs to everyone — you can start a band too.”

Link: bandcamp.com

The MarzNik Project

Bangerz w/The Hammers (rock)

Key track: “Gravy”

“It’s not a band. It’s a concept of a band.”

Link: soundcloud.com

The Matthew Teardrop Orchestra

The Matthew Teardrop Orchestra (indie, punk, folk)

Key track: “Hard Feelings”

“Matthew Teardrop is a musician playing out of Detroit. As the frontman for Manhattan Murder Mystery, he led the band as singer, guitarist, and harmonica player for over a decade from their home base in Los Angeles, California. They toured their darkly comic and optimistically tragic songs through such legendary venues as CBGBs, Gilman, The Troubadour, and more, and their last album was recorded at Electrical Audio in Chicago by the late Steve Albini. Matthew Teardrop’s new ensemble of musical veterans includes Michigan mainstay Lumen Klein on drums and bassist Shaun Hunter of the Bay Area band The Acharis. The Matthew Teardrop Orchestra’s new record was produced by Dirtbombs bassist Jim Diamond, whose previous work includes the first two White Stripes albums. In this new collaboration, Teardrop continues his writing and performing of anthemic and heartfelt rock ’n’ roll ballads with working class roots in both folk music and punk.”

Link: bandcamp.com

The Microplastics

“Undead” (alternative, dream pop, indie)

Key track: “Undead”

“REM mixed with Joy Division and a little bit of Pixies.”

Link: bandcamp.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The New Old’s new album is titled Ain’t Dead Yet.

The New Old

Ain’t Dead Yet (rock ’n’ roll)

Key track: “Ain’t Dead Yet”

“Grit, groove and hoodlum guitars that propel a Stonesy swagger.”

Link: thenewold.bandzoogle.com

The Petals of Power

Oyler’s Alley (rock, punk)

Key track: “Stepchild”

“Power punk from Detroit featuring former members of The Junk Monkeys and The Happy Tom Show.”

Link: facebook.com

The Real Dan Minard

“Flurry in the Streets” (Americana)

Key track: “Flurry in the Streets” “The Real Dan Minard combines different genres of music, including blues, jazz, country, and folk, reprocesses them, and spits them all back out with a unique and unmistakable voice and vibe.”

Link: youtube.com

The Science Fair

Overnight Hours (heavy indie dance rock)

Key track: “Mostly Talk”

“Somewhere between The Stooges and Duran Duran.”

Link: linktr.ee

The Subsets

The Subsets (garage rock, punk)

Key track: “Dog Days”

“The Subsets are a grunge pop and garage band that blur the lines between classic punk and power pop.”

Link: rockindetroit.com

The Telephone Poles

Lunch! (alternative rock)

Key track: “Patio Punch”

“We are an Alternative/Indie Rock band from Ann Arbor, Michigan.”

Link: instagram.com

The Versonics

Workin’ for the Man (rock)

Key track: “Gypsy Vacation”

“The mission is to describe the human condition through danceable rhythm and blues.”

Link: versonics.com

The Whiskey Charmers

Streetlights (Americana)

Key track: “Whiskey, It Was Made for Drinking.”

“MT has called us ‘Dusty Americana’ without pretension :)”

Link: thewhiskeycharmers.com

TheTrueMando

Nature in the Hood (rap, Latin rap

Key track: “Nith”

“A mix of Detroit hip-hop with Latin roots to create a hybrid Spanglish rap. Laid back yet confident delivery that captures the beauty and struggle in the city.”

Link: instagram.com

This Life. We Lead.

Good Morning, I Made You Coffee (hip-hop, alternative)

Key track: “Morning Coffee”

“Music for people who are living and experience life on the day to day. The love, the healing, the ups and downs.”

Link: spotify.com

Tiffadelic

Retro Synthesis (darkwave, post punk, minimal wave)

Key track: “Abuso”

“Tiffadelic’s music blends dark, electrifying energy with hypnotic rhythms, brooding vocals, and a rebellious edge, fusing elements of gothic rock, synthwave, and explosive punk goth attitude.”

Link: tiffadelic.com

Tim Kish

Drawn to Light (alternative, indie rock)

Key track: “Maybe”

“Alternative, indie rock solo act consisting of melodic vocals and fuzz tone guitar over top of computer backing beats/tracks creating an upbeat, electronic rock feel sewn together with uniquely quirky and inventive song writing.”

Link: flowcode.com

click to enlarge Doug Coombe Timothy Monger makes “pastoral folk, chamber pop, and harmony-driven indie rock.”

Timothy Monger

Last Known Address (psych-folk)

Key track: “Arbor Oaks Park”

“Pastoral folk, chamber pop, and harmony-driven indie rock from the Ypsilanti-based co-founder of cult heroes Great Lakes Myth Society.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Tino Gs Dumpster Machine

GTO (funky garage rock)

Key track: “Detroit Girl”

“Mix of sounds that are found in the streets and your imagination. It’s a mash-up of Detroit and beyond… Fun to listen to.”

Link: tinogsdumpstermachine.com

Todd Stephen

Beaches and Bonfires (country, rock)

Key track: “Float”

“I sing a fun and uplifting mix of acoustic rock, country and trop rock for people to vibe to!”

Link: cloudpresskit.com

Tommy Spaghetti’s Gypsy Opera

“My Favorite Clown” (Motown)

Key track: “My Favorite Clown”

“Motown.”

Link: youtube.com

Touch the Clouds

Touch the Clouds (indie rock, alternative)

Key track: “Dissolve”

“Vintage rock and roll technology. Touch the Clouds harness the heavy yet melodic vibes of ’90s alternative rock, with a sound that’s as layered as space­ rock, but also as caustic and quick­-cutting as post­-hardcore.”

Link: touchtheclouds.net

TY

WE R TY (punk)

Key track: “DEVIL TATTOO”

“Simple, easy, rock ’n’ roll.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Vigilante

Fear of Defeat (hardcore)

Key track: “NEVER FEAR THEM”

“Heavy metallic hardcore.”

Link: instagram.com

Virginia Violet

“Boy Who Cried Man” and “Tower” (indie)

Key track: “Tower”

“Indie rock with a touch of soul.”

Link: bandcamp.com

Vision89

“Integration” (electronic)

Key track: “Integration”

“A melting pot of electronic music that ranges from retro wave to Detroit techno.”

Link: bandcamp.com

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Voyag3r makes scores for films like New York Ninja.

Voyag3r

Killer Kabbage (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (rock)

Key track: “March of the Kabbage Heads.”

“Synth/progressive/rock band that makes albums and scores films.”

Link: voyag3r.com

Werkout Plan

VA 031-037 (Never B Alone Records) (house)

Key track: “Booty Werk (Original Mix)”

“Werkout Plan is an artist that brings energy, camp, and versatility behind the decks and in the studio. A Detroit Original, in his veins.”

Link: soundcloud.com

Wounded Touch

“The Damning Variable” and “Choleradio” (metal, metalcore, hardcore)

Key track: “The Damning Variable”

“Noisy and loud technical Detroit metalcore for damaged, broken ears. Reminiscent of the Midwest early 2000s music scene sound during the days of MySpace.”

Link: instagram.com

XCVIII

“Funny” (indie pop)

Key track: “Funny”

“We are a bunch of hotdog boys with a dream trying to change the world through music!”

Link: xcviii.co

Xūmat Plūto

Zoom Zoom (hip-hop, R&B)

Key track: “Snap”

“Xūmat aimed to create meditation music that wouldn’t put them to sleep, and ended up exploring themself in a new and spiritually forward way.”

Link: linktr.ee

Y.B.I.

1981 (hardcore punk)

Key track: “1981”

“Pissed off old school hardcore punk that is simultaneously fresh and nostalgic.”

Link: instagram.com

Yeddie

“Don’t Stop” (alternative)

Key track: “Better Days At The Cantina On Tattooine”

“Yeddie strives to create an otherworldly environment, barely tethered to reality and they succeed in doing so.”

Link: linktr.ee

zora rooibos

June (alternative rock)

Key track: “June”

“Inspired by elements of folk, grunge, and R&B, Detroit alternative rock band zora rooibos explores the intricacies of sound woven through vulnerable instrumentals and melodies. Their debut EP June is complimented by thoughtful lyricism and dynamic rhythms reminiscent of folk rock. The musical project zora rooibos, lead by songwriter/composer zora, expresses the mutability of sound, oftentimes obscured within the layered haze of shoegazey distortion and currents of immersive texture.”

Link: lnkfi.re

zu.wav

nothing sound the same (hip-hop, R&B)

Key track: “Human” (prod. by zu.wav)

“Extraordinary music bridging urban genres together to preserve rhythms, voices, and movement. zu.wav considers his sound ‘Electric Hip Hop’ that expresses a high frequency sonic presence with motivational context.”

Link: linktr.ee