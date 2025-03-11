  1. Detroit Guides
  2. St. Patrick's Day
  1. Detroit Guides
  2. St. Patrick's Day

Metro Detroit St. Patrick’s Day 2025 party guide

There’s so many ways to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in the D

By
Mar 11, 2025 at 11:13 am
Image: Whatever you do this St. Paddy’s Day, be sure to wear green.
Whatever you do this St. Paddy’s Day, be sure to wear green. Mike Pfeiffer
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Did we miss anything? Let us know at [email protected] and we’ll add your event.

Saturday, March 15

Corktown Bar Crawl
Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available Saturday.
Starts 5 p.m.; crawl begins at Corktown Tavern, 1716 Michigan Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets are $20-$30.

Detroit Shamrock Festival 2025
Starts noon; Detroit Festival Grounds, 401 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets $10-$70.

Bleu Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Party 2025
From 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday; crawl begins at Side Hustle Lounge, 1226 Library St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets start at $12.51.

Greektown Bar Crawl
Starts 5 p.m.; crawl begins at The Well, 1228 Randolph St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets $20-$25.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
From 4 p.m.-midnight; crawl starts at Bookies, 2208 Cass Ave., Detroit; crawlwith.us/detroit/stpattys#tickets; tickets $20-$25.

Old Shillelagh: St. Practice Day
Doors 10 a.m. for brunch. Second floor live band and third floor DJ on at noon. Rooftop and heated indoor-outdoor patio open all day.
From 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday; Old Shillelagh, 349 Monroe St., Detroit; see oldshillelagh.com for ticket information.

St. Paddy’s Pre-Party at Orchid Theatre
From 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday; Orchid Theatre, 141 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; eventbrite.com; tickets $0-$250.

Shamrock Bar Hop 2025
Bar hop across Flood’s Bar & Grille, Sandbox Outdoor Lounge, and Mix Bricktown.
From 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday; crawl begins at any of the three locations; eventbrite.com; tickets $0-$100.

Sunday, March 16

The Annex St. Paddy’s Day Block Party
Starts 11 a.m. on Sunday; The Annex, 24 W. Adams Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets $20-$250.

Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade
Starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday,; Corktown, Detroit; detroitstpatricksparade.com.

Monday, March 17

Blarney Stone Pub
27253 Woodward Ave., Berkley; blarneystonepub.com.

Bleu Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Party 2025
From 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday; crawl begins at Side Hustle Lounge, 1226 Library St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets start at $12.51.

CK Diggs
Open at 11 a.m., serving corned beef and cabbage with Guinness Irish stew and power hour drink specials all day.
2010 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; ckdiggs.com.

Corktown Bar Crawl
Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available Monday.
Starts 5 p.m. on Monday; crawl begins at Corktown Tavern, 1716 Michigan Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets are $15-$29.

Danny’s Irish Pub
You just know there will be shenanigans at this longtime favorite Ferndale Irish pub.
22824 Woodward Ave., Ferndale.

Dick O’Dow’s
160 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-642-1135; dickodowspub.com.

Duggan’s Irish Pub
31501 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; duggansirishpub.com

Gino’s Surf
Gino’s first-ever massive St. Paddy’s Day Festival at includes an indoor-outdoor celebration with a heated tent by the lake, live band, more than 15 DJs, food specials, and whiskey and green beer deals.
Starts at 10 a.m. on Monday; 37400 Jefferson Ave., Harrison Twp.; eventbrite.com; tickets $10-$150.

Greektown Bar Crawl
Starts 5 p.m. on Monday; crawl begins at The Well, 1228 Randolph St., Detroit, eventbrite.com; tickets $20-$25.

Gus’ Snug: St. Patrick’s Day Party in Downtown Clawson
Doors at 7 a.m. Live Irish music from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. with two live music stages. Five bands and four full bars.
Starts 7 a.m. on Monday; Gus’ Snug Irish Pub, 38 S. Main St., Clawson; facebook.com/events; $10 cover.

Hamlin Pub
Doors open early at 9 a.m. Festivities include Irish menu, drink specials, swag, giveaways, and live music.
Multiple locations; hamlinpubs.com.

HopCat
Dozens of beer on tap at this craft beer chain.
Multiple locations; hopcat.com.

House of Shamrocks
23420 John R Rd., Hazel Park; houseofshamrocks.com.

Ireland’s Pub
33401 Harper Ave., Clinton Twp.; irelandspubclintontwp.com.

Irish Coffee Bar and Grill
18666 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Farms.

Irish Tavern Madison Heights
Starts at 7 a.m. with brunch served until 10 a.m. Festivities continue with live music throughout the day.
29028 N. Campbell Rd., Madison Heights; itmadisonheights.com.

Irish Tavern Waterford
Starts at 7 a.m. with Irish breakfast served until 10 a.m. and live music throughout the day.
4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd., Waterford Twp.; itwaterford.com.

John Cowley & Sons
Doors open at 10 a.m., bands noon to midnight Sunday and Monday.
33338 Grand River Ave., Farmington; johncowleyandsons.com.

Kay Jay’s Irish Pub
Food and drink specials all day and live entertainment starting at noon until 10 p.m.
5491 Auburn Rd., Shelby Township; kayjaysirishpub.com.

Kelly’s Irish Pub
Food and music all weekend long with a tent party starting at 9 a.m. Monday and live music starting at 1 p.m.
3701 S. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn; kellysirishpubdearborn.com.

Kennedy’s Irish Pub
Live Irish bands on Saturday from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. Opens at 7 a.m. Wear Irish attire for a chance to win $500 in prizes. Multiple bars, a heated cash-only tent, corned beef and cabbage, and more.
1055 W. Huron St., Waterford Twp.; kennedysirishpub.com.

Locker Room Lounge
St. Paddy’s Weekend includes four days and five events. See website for more information.
18290 Livernois Ave, Detroit; lockeroomlounge.com.

Malone’s Tavern
Starts at 7 a.m. with green beer, Irish food, dancing, swag, live Irish music, and more.
32350 Van Dyke Ave., Warren; 586-978-0055; malonestavern.com.

Mangan’s Irish Hut
49 N. Rose St., Mount Clemens; 586-468-5105; mangansirishhut.com.

McClenaghan’s Pub
52500 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Twp.; 586-739-2913.

McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar
1460 Michigan Ave., Detroit; mcshanespub.com.

MIX Bricktown and Sandbox
From 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday; MIX Bricktown, 641 Beaubien St., Detroit; eventbrite.com.

Mulligan’s Pub & Grub
27406 Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-471-0777; facebook.com/Mulliganspubandgrub.

O’Connor’s Public House: St. Patrick’s Day Party in Downtown Rochester
Festivities start at 7 a.m. with a free Irish breakfast until 10 a.m. (with cover), two music stages, and seven full bars. The first 100 people get a free engraved Guinness glass.
Starts 7 a.m. on Monday; O’Connor’s Public House, 324 S Main St., Rochester; facebook.com/events; $10 cover.

Old Shillelagh
The Old Shillelagh’s 50th annual Saint Patrick’s Day party. Starts at 7 a.m. with music from Black Mist, Vernon David Trio, and more throughout the day.
349 Monroe St., Detroit; oldshillelagh.com.

O’Malley’s Pub
Starts at 8 a.m., with live music all day.
15231 Farmington Rd., Livonia; omalleyslivonia.com.

O’Tooles
From 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Live bands and DJs.
205 Fifth Ave., Royal Oak; otoolespubs.com; $10 cover.

Rock on Third
Guinness, corned beef, and more.
112 E. 3rd St., Royal Oak, rockon3rd.com.

Shamrock Pub
7715 Auburn Rd., Utica; shamrockpubutica.com.

Sheehan’s On the Green
39450 Five Mile Rd., Plymouth, sheehansonthegreen.com.

The Lucky Leprechaun Irish Pub
Doors open at 9 a.m. Food and drink specials, DJ, and live band.
32456 Gratiot Ave., Roseville.

Three Blind Mice Irish Pub
Doors at 8 a.m. Large heated outdoor tent for live music, Irish food, green beer, and tons of shenanigans across three floors.
101 N. Main St., Mount Clemens; threeblindmiceirishpub.com.

Trina O’Malley’s
Opens at 9 a.m. with live music from noon-4 p.m.
s6752 Allen Rd., Allen Park; facebook.com/timothyomalley.

Vintage House
St. Patrick’s Day Bash with green beer, live entertainment, and food served all day.
Starts 8 a.m. on Monday; Vintage House Banquets and Catering, 31816 Utica Rd., Fraser; vintagestpats.com; tickets $25.

Metro Times editorial staff
Since 1980, Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more from a liberal point of view.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Metro Detroit 2025 local music roundup

By Metro Detroit music scene

Bryan Hugo Iglesias and JonPaul Wallace are among the 250+ local acts featured in this week’s issue.

Poll shows Jocelyn Benson leading early in 2026 governor’s race

By Steve Neavling

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is running for governor.

Lapointe: Thanks to Trump, Canada is mad at the USA — and Wayne Gretzky

By Joe Lapointe

President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe