Metro Detroit St. Patrick’s Day 2025 party guide

Saturday, March 15

Corktown Bar Crawl

Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available Saturday.

Starts 5 p.m.; crawl begins at Corktown Tavern, 1716 Michigan Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets are $20-$30.

Detroit Shamrock Festival 2025

Starts noon; Detroit Festival Grounds, 401 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets $10-$70.

Bleu Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Party 2025

From 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday; crawl begins at Side Hustle Lounge, 1226 Library St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets start at $12.51.

Greektown Bar Crawl

Starts 5 p.m.; crawl begins at The Well, 1228 Randolph St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets $20-$25.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

From 4 p.m.-midnight; crawl starts at Bookies, 2208 Cass Ave., Detroit; crawlwith.us/detroit/stpattys#tickets; tickets $20-$25.

Old Shillelagh: St. Practice Day

Doors 10 a.m. for brunch. Second floor live band and third floor DJ on at noon. Rooftop and heated indoor-outdoor patio open all day.

From 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday; Old Shillelagh, 349 Monroe St., Detroit; see oldshillelagh.com for ticket information.

St. Paddy’s Pre-Party at Orchid Theatre

From 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday; Orchid Theatre, 141 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; eventbrite.com; tickets $0-$250.

Shamrock Bar Hop 2025

Bar hop across Flood’s Bar & Grille, Sandbox Outdoor Lounge, and Mix Bricktown.

From 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday; crawl begins at any of the three locations; eventbrite.com; tickets $0-$100.

Sunday, March 16

The Annex St. Paddy’s Day Block Party

Starts 11 a.m. on Sunday; The Annex, 24 W. Adams Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets $20-$250.

Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade

Starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday,; Corktown, Detroit; detroitstpatricksparade.com.

Monday, March 17

Blarney Stone Pub

27253 Woodward Ave., Berkley; blarneystonepub.com.

Bleu Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Party 2025

From 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday; crawl begins at Side Hustle Lounge, 1226 Library St., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets start at $12.51.

CK Diggs

Open at 11 a.m., serving corned beef and cabbage with Guinness Irish stew and power hour drink specials all day.

2010 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills; ckdiggs.com.

Corktown Bar Crawl

Tickets grant access to multiple bars, no cover, with all-access tickets available Monday.

Starts 5 p.m. on Monday; crawl begins at Corktown Tavern, 1716 Michigan Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com; tickets are $15-$29.

Danny’s Irish Pub

You just know there will be shenanigans at this longtime favorite Ferndale Irish pub.

22824 Woodward Ave., Ferndale.

Dick O’Dow’s

160 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-642-1135; dickodowspub.com.

Duggan’s Irish Pub

31501 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; duggansirishpub.com

Gino’s Surf

Gino’s first-ever massive St. Paddy’s Day Festival at includes an indoor-outdoor celebration with a heated tent by the lake, live band, more than 15 DJs, food specials, and whiskey and green beer deals.

Starts at 10 a.m. on Monday; 37400 Jefferson Ave., Harrison Twp.; eventbrite.com; tickets $10-$150.

Greektown Bar Crawl

Starts 5 p.m. on Monday; crawl begins at The Well, 1228 Randolph St., Detroit, eventbrite.com; tickets $20-$25.

Gus’ Snug: St. Patrick’s Day Party in Downtown Clawson

Doors at 7 a.m. Live Irish music from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. with two live music stages. Five bands and four full bars.

Starts 7 a.m. on Monday; Gus’ Snug Irish Pub, 38 S. Main St., Clawson; facebook.com/events; $10 cover.

Hamlin Pub

Doors open early at 9 a.m. Festivities include Irish menu, drink specials, swag, giveaways, and live music.

Multiple locations; hamlinpubs.com.

HopCat

Dozens of beer on tap at this craft beer chain.

Multiple locations; hopcat.com.

House of Shamrocks

23420 John R Rd., Hazel Park; houseofshamrocks.com.

Ireland’s Pub

33401 Harper Ave., Clinton Twp.; irelandspubclintontwp.com.

Irish Coffee Bar and Grill

18666 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Farms.

Irish Tavern Madison Heights

Starts at 7 a.m. with brunch served until 10 a.m. Festivities continue with live music throughout the day.

29028 N. Campbell Rd., Madison Heights; itmadisonheights.com.

Irish Tavern Waterford

Starts at 7 a.m. with Irish breakfast served until 10 a.m. and live music throughout the day.

4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd., Waterford Twp.; itwaterford.com.

John Cowley & Sons

Doors open at 10 a.m., bands noon to midnight Sunday and Monday.

33338 Grand River Ave., Farmington; johncowleyandsons.com.

Kay Jay’s Irish Pub

Food and drink specials all day and live entertainment starting at noon until 10 p.m.

5491 Auburn Rd., Shelby Township; kayjaysirishpub.com.

Kelly’s Irish Pub

Food and music all weekend long with a tent party starting at 9 a.m. Monday and live music starting at 1 p.m.

3701 S. Telegraph Rd., Dearborn; kellysirishpubdearborn.com.

Kennedy’s Irish Pub

Live Irish bands on Saturday from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. Opens at 7 a.m. Wear Irish attire for a chance to win $500 in prizes. Multiple bars, a heated cash-only tent, corned beef and cabbage, and more.

1055 W. Huron St., Waterford Twp.; kennedysirishpub.com.

Locker Room Lounge

St. Paddy’s Weekend includes four days and five events. See website for more information.

18290 Livernois Ave, Detroit; lockeroomlounge.com.

Malone’s Tavern

Starts at 7 a.m. with green beer, Irish food, dancing, swag, live Irish music, and more.

32350 Van Dyke Ave., Warren; 586-978-0055; malonestavern.com.

Mangan’s Irish Hut

49 N. Rose St., Mount Clemens; 586-468-5105; mangansirishhut.com.

McClenaghan’s Pub

52500 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Twp.; 586-739-2913.

McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar

1460 Michigan Ave., Detroit; mcshanespub.com.

MIX Bricktown and Sandbox

From 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday; MIX Bricktown, 641 Beaubien St., Detroit; eventbrite.com.

Mulligan’s Pub & Grub

27406 Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-471-0777; facebook.com/Mulliganspubandgrub.

O’Connor’s Public House: St. Patrick’s Day Party in Downtown Rochester

Festivities start at 7 a.m. with a free Irish breakfast until 10 a.m. (with cover), two music stages, and seven full bars. The first 100 people get a free engraved Guinness glass.

Starts 7 a.m. on Monday; O’Connor’s Public House, 324 S Main St., Rochester; facebook.com/events; $10 cover.

Old Shillelagh

The Old Shillelagh’s 50th annual Saint Patrick’s Day party. Starts at 7 a.m. with music from Black Mist, Vernon David Trio, and more throughout the day.

349 Monroe St., Detroit; oldshillelagh.com.

O’Malley’s Pub

Starts at 8 a.m., with live music all day.

15231 Farmington Rd., Livonia; omalleyslivonia.com.

O’Tooles

From 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Live bands and DJs.

205 Fifth Ave., Royal Oak; otoolespubs.com; $10 cover.

Rock on Third

Guinness, corned beef, and more.

112 E. 3rd St., Royal Oak, rockon3rd.com.

Shamrock Pub

7715 Auburn Rd., Utica; shamrockpubutica.com.

Sheehan’s On the Green

39450 Five Mile Rd., Plymouth, sheehansonthegreen.com.

The Lucky Leprechaun Irish Pub

Doors open at 9 a.m. Food and drink specials, DJ, and live band.

32456 Gratiot Ave., Roseville.

Three Blind Mice Irish Pub

Doors at 8 a.m. Large heated outdoor tent for live music, Irish food, green beer, and tons of shenanigans across three floors.

101 N. Main St., Mount Clemens; threeblindmiceirishpub.com.

Trina O’Malley’s

Opens at 9 a.m. with live music from noon-4 p.m.

s6752 Allen Rd., Allen Park; facebook.com/timothyomalley.

Vintage House

St. Patrick’s Day Bash with green beer, live entertainment, and food served all day.

Starts 8 a.m. on Monday; Vintage House Banquets and Catering, 31816 Utica Rd., Fraser; vintagestpats.com; tickets $25.