Truly Free Laundry Detergent: Review of This Popular Eco-Friendly Laundry Brand

Many laundry detergents contain chemicals that can harm your skin and the environment. Truly Free offers safe alternatives with its line of plant-based, non-toxic, Earth-friendly cleaning products. In this review, we’ll explore this company and its offerings, including its top-selling Laundry Wash, and learn how it’s revolutionizing the industry, one bottle at a time.
Truly Free Review: Our Verdict
The harmful chemicals found in many laundry detergent products can contaminate our waterways. These substances are also harsh on the skin, especially for users with allergies or skin conditions. Truly Free creates plant-based cleaning products that don’t contain dyes, brighteners, phosphates, and other chemicals that endanger our planet and our health. We highly recommend this retailer, as it offers safe cleaning solutions and powerful results without relying on harmful substances.
Best Laundry Detergent: Truly Free Laundry Wash
General Info
Truly Free Laundry Wash Signature Scent (50 loads) uses a quadra-salt formula for superior sanitation without hazardous chemicals. Each refill pack makes a 50-load bottle of Laundry Wash Signature Scent, providing a hefty dose of non-toxic stain-fighting power to keep your clothes clean and fresh.
Potential Benefits
- Refillable bottle
- Free from artificial fragrances and dyes
- Safe for septic systems
- Compatible with standard and high-efficiency washers.
Specs
- Size: 50 oz.
- Number of Loads: 50
- Scent(s): Signature Scent, Unscented
Best Color-Safe Bleach Alternative: Truly Free OxyBoost
General Info
When combined with the brand’s Laundry Wash, Truly Free OxyBoost brightens whites and makes colors more vibrant with its unique, two-ingredient formula, which includes sodium percarbonate and sodium carbonate. It’s free from chlorine and is a color-safe alternative to bleach for laundry and household cleaning.
Potential Benefits
- Great for those with sensitive skin.
- Color-safe & effective on most fabrics
- Can also be used for cleaning your bathroom or kitchen.
- Free from optical brighteners
- Powerful stain-fighting abilities.
Specs
- Size: 25 oz. (2 - 12.5-ounce bags)
- Number of Loads: 50 (2 - 25-load bags)
- Scent: Unscented
Best Fabric Softener: Truly Free Softening Rinse
General Info
Truly Free’s Softening Rinse Signature Scent (50 loads) softens clothes, reduces static cling, and significantly reduces drying time. Using plant-based, eco-friendly, non-toxic ingredients, this fabric softener will make your clothing feel fluffy and gentle on your skin.
Potential Benefits
- Contains no surfactants
- Essential oils keep clothes smelling fresh
- No synthetic fragrances or artificial ingredients
- Helps remove mineral deposits from clothes
Specs
- Size: 50 ounces
- Number of Loads: 50
- Scent(s): Signature Scent, Unscented
About Truly Free
Truly Free is dedicated to creating hypoallergenic, plant-based, eco-friendly cleaning products that are good for sensitive skin and the environment. It avoids using chemicals like formaldehyde, instead opting for natural, organic ingredients that offer effective results and don’t cause skin irritation. Its unique product offerings provide consumers safe, non-toxic alternatives to traditional cleaning products.
Customer Reviews
Customers love Truly Free’s laundry detergent for its environmental considerations, including the provision of a free reusable bottle and its vegan-friendly formulation. Buyers report fewer rashes and skin conditions after switching to Truly Free’s laundry detergent. Many consumers are also impressed with the powerful results of the brand’s laundry detergent and other cleaners. Almost all of the brand’s products have at least a 4.5-star rating – and many have higher!
What You Should Know Before Buying Truly Free Laundry Products
Truly Free is one of the best eco-conscious brands in the cleaning industry for the following reasons:
Brand Reputation
Truly Free is well-respected for providing unique, environmentally friendly products that don’t use toxic chemicals that can pollute the environment and cause dermatological issues.
Awards and Recognition
Truly Free has been awarded and recognized by Real Homes, Good Morning America, Fox News, USA Today, Woman’s World, and other prestigious organizations.
Pricing
Truly Free offers several package discounts that include free loads or items. It also offers discounts for subscribers.
Brand Values
In addition to its dedication to using eco-friendly, non-toxic ingredients, Truly Free supports several orphanages and safe houses in Mexico, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. It’s also partnered with Cleaning for a Reason to provide non-toxic cleaning products for cancer patients.
Their Dryer Angels (a non-toxic dryer sheet alternative) are hand-made by women who have been rescued from human trafficking in Southeast Asia. This partnership with Meridian Lee has financed the rescue and rehabilitation of hundreds of women.
Additionally, the brand provides customers with a complimentary reusable bottle or jug with their first cleaning product purchase. Buyers need only purchase refill packs after their initial order, greatly reducing the volume of plastic waste in landfills and oceans.
Effectiveness
Customers rave about how Truly Free’s Laundry Machine Cleaner (1 Use) sanitizes their washing machines. Buyers also applaud the company’s bathroom cleaners, kitchen cleaners, and other household products for providing powerful results without using harmful ingredients.
Testing
Truly Free doesn’t test its products on animals; all its goods are made with vegan-friendly ingredients.
Return and Refund Policies
Customers can return damaged or defective products and request a refund or replacement within 30 days of purchase.
Shipping
Subscribe & Save members enjoy free shipping on recurring orders.
FAQ
Is Truly Free trustworthy?
Truly Safe is an incredibly trustworthy brand with great customer service and dedication to using non-toxic ingredients.
Is Truly Free safe?
Truly Free is a safe company since it only utilizes plant-based, natural ingredients in its formulations.
Conclusion
Truly Free is good for your skin, the environment, and your wallet. If you’re looking to eliminate toxic chemicals from your laundry wash and cleaners while reducing your carbon footprint, Truly Free’s products are for you!