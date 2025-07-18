Is BetterHelp Legit? Start Your 2025 Mental Health Journey With Confidence

You’ve probably heard of BetterHelp. Chances are, you even have friends or family who use the online therapy platform.

But you might not know that BetterHelp recently hit a pretty major milestone: The platform surpassed more than 5 million users across more than 100 countries.

“BetterHelp is doing something that has never been done before: providing access to high-quality mental health care at a massive scale,” Fernando Madeira, BetterHelp president and CEO, said of the announcement. “Over 5 million people have trusted us with their mental health journeys at sensitive moments in their lives, and we’re proud to be able to provide this.”

Maybe now you’re wondering: Is BetterHelp right for you? Here are answers to a few common questions:

Is BetterHelp Legit?

Yes, BetterHelp is legit: BetterHelp is real therapy with real licensed therapists.

Further, recent data found 72% of BetterHelp clients experienced a reduction in symptoms in their first 12 weeks of therapy on the platform.

BetterHelp boasts the world’s largest network of therapists — more than 35,000 — in all 50 states and around the world. Just like with traditional in-person therapy, these counselors can assist with a wide range of mental health concerns, such as depression, anxiety, and stress management.

Every provider is licensed, accredited, and in good standing with their governing boards. Plus, they must have at least 1,000 hours of practical experience. BetterHelp also ensures the safety of clients by doing background checks on all potential providers.

And BetterHelp takes much of the hassle out of finding a therapist, by matching potential clients with a provider based on client preferences and issues of concerns.

“Clients consistently praise the ease and effectiveness of therapy with BetterHelp throughout their entire journey,” said Dr. Paul Deutsch, a licensed professional counselor on BetterHelp. “[Through] the interview process [and] selection of counselors, they feel empowered and engaged, a crucial benefit for someone seeking professional help. Oftentimes, we're able to connect with clients within a day of them signing up, beginning their growth journey right away.”

Indeed, the average time to match a client with a potential therapist in 2024 was just 12 hours. While it can often take weeks or even months to get an appointment with a traditional in-person therapist, you can begin messaging with your BetterHelp therapist as soon as you sign up.

BetterHelp’s vast network also means there’s a good chance of finding a counselor tailored to your specific needs — a very good chance. Recent data shows BetterHelp was able to accommodate 93% of client preferences when matching therapists.

What’s more, 82% of BetterHelp clients in treatment said they were so pleased with their provider, they were likely to recommend their therapist to others.

Of course, if you find your therapist isn’t a great fit, you can request a new match at any time.

Can You Message a BetterHelp Therapist?

One of the features clients love most about BetterHelp is that they have the ability to exchange messages with their therapist outside of weekly live sessions.

No matter the day or time, clients can shoot their therapist a note whenever they feel the need. Maybe it’s after a difficult day at work or a big fight with a spouse. Maybe it’s just a follow-up question about something from a session. Just log onto your BetterHelp therapy room, send a message, and your therapist will respond as soon as they can.

Clients can always go back and access these exchanges whenever they need.

How Much Does BetterHelp Cost?

Cost is a consideration for most people, so it’s worth noting that online therapy is often significantly cheaper than traditional therapy.

The cost of in-person therapy can range between $150 and $200 or more per session, while BetterHelp therapy plans cost $65 to $100 per week, depending on where you live and your plan. In some cases, financial assistance might be available, and BetterHelp discount codes can help curb some of the costs.

All plans include one weekly live session — via phone, video chat, or live messaging — as well as unlimited messaging.

In addition, BetterHelp clients have other benefits generally not found with traditional in-person therapy. They have access to more than 20 weekly group sessions, led by BetterHelp therapists, on a wide range of topics from overcoming childhood trauma to quitting smoking. Chatting with others —using a pseudonym, if you prefer — is a great way to establish a connection and understand you’re not the only one dealing with issues. BetterHelp users also have access to a personal online journal and prompts that can help them explore and learn on their own.

Is Online Therapy Worth It?

Multiple studies have confirmed online therapy can be just as effective as in-person therapy for many mental health concerns. In fact, a recent analysis of more than 60 studies concluded that “seeing a therapist virtually is just as effective as face-to-face sessions for most people with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Beyond that, for many people, in-person therapy simply isn’t an option. Some individuals have mental or physical limitations that prevent them from regularly attending in-person sessions in a brick-and-mortar office. Others can’t secure childcare or get away from work during office hours. For some, the costs of traditional therapy are just too high. And millions of people, especially those in rural or isolated areas, live in therapy deserts, where there are no simply available providers.

Online therapy can eliminate many of those barriers to treatment. And BetterHelp is leading the way to wellness around the globe. Case in point: In 2024, 40% of new members were experiencing the benefits of therapy for the first time ever.

Is online therapy like BetterHelp worth it for you? There’s really only one way to find out.