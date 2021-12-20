Email
Monday, December 20, 2021

This Christmas, be like Alice Cooper

Posted By on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge Alice Cooper performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre, 2019. - BROOKE ELIZABETH ART/SONICLIVEMEDIA
  • Brooke Elizabeth Art/Soniclivemedia
  • Alice Cooper performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre, 2019.

You don't need to look like a "good" person to be a Mr. Nice Guy.

A viral photo being shared on social media on Monday shows the "Godfather of Shock Rock," Alice Cooper, humbly serving food to the needy.


It appears to be an old photo; it also went viral around this time last year, and given the lack of masks, we're guessing it's from before the pandemic. A 2013 post on alicecooper.com notes that Cooper has thrown an annual Christmas party for underprivileged children in Phoenix for many years.

But that's not how social media works. Many people had things to say about the hard rock entertainer.


Earlier this year, Cooper released his 28th studio album, Detroit Stories, inspired by his time performing in the Motor City in the late '60s and '70s, which he has called "the home of hard rock."

But despite his demonic onstage antics, Cooper says he is a devout Christian.

He previously told former Metro Times music editor Jerilyn Jordan that he attends church every Sunday, Bible study every Wednesday, and prays every single day.

"My relationship with Christ is probably more important than anything," he said.

Cooper has a 2022 tour scheduled, and while there are no Detroit-area dates — he came through DTE Energy Music Theatre in September — there are dates in nearby Windsor and Toledo in January.

In the meantime, enjoy Cooper's cover of Detroit indie rock band Outrageous Cherry's twee "Our Love Will Change the World" from Detroit Stories.


