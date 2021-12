Jack White announces 2022 tour with three Michigan dates

click to enlarge David James Swanson

Jack White.

Jack White has announced a string of dates in support of the two solo LPs he previously announced for 2022 , out April 8, and, out July 22.The tour's name would seem suggest the reason for the long lead time for the record drops: The Supply Chain Issues Tour.They're White's first headline shows in four years.The tour kicks off with a pair of homecoming shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre on April 8 and 9, and an April 10 show at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 for Third Man Records Vault members and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 for Citi cardmembers, the tour's sponsor, until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec., 17.