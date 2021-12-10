Email
Friday, December 10, 2021

Jack White announces 2022 tour with three Michigan dates

Posted By on Fri, Dec 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge Jack White. - DAVID JAMES SWANSON
  • David James Swanson
  • Jack White.

Jack White has announced a string of dates in support of the two solo LPs he previously announced for 2022, Fear of the Dawn, out April 8, and Entering Heaven Alive, out July 22.

The tour's name would seem suggest the reason for the long lead time for the record drops: The Supply Chain Issues Tour.



They're White's first headline shows in four years.

The tour kicks off with a pair of homecoming shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre on April 8 and 9, and an April 10 show at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 for Third Man Records Vault members and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 for Citi cardmembers, the tour's sponsor, until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec., 17.

