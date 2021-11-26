Email
Friday, November 26, 2021

Electric Forest festival plots 2022 return

Posted By on Fri, Nov 26, 2021 at 9:34 AM

click to enlarge Michigan's Electric Forest music festival was to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2020. - COURTESY OF ELECTRIC FOREST
  • Courtesy of Electric Forest
  • Michigan's Electric Forest music festival was to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2020.

Electric Forest music festival is making plans to return.

Next year's fest is scheduled for June 23-26, 2022 in Rothbury, Michigan, according to a message posted on its website Thursday.

The electronic music and jam band music festival was to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in 2020, but the festival has been delayed due to the pandemic. Next year's festival is being billed as a celebration of "Decade One."

According to organizers, ticket sale information and a full lineup is forthcoming.


