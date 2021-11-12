Email
Friday, November 12, 2021

GRiZ announces return of 12 Days of GRiZMAS with three nights at Masonic Temple, charity programming

Posted By on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge GRiZ. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • GRiZ.

Metro Detroit native and electronic music artist GRiZ announced his 8th annual "12 Days of GRiZMAS" charity program, which will culminate in a string of three shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple.

The fundraiser went to a livestream format last year due to the pandemic, but this year's festivities include a dodgeball tournament, community workshops, yoga, an open mic night, roller disco, and more.

The fest kicks off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 with a pop-up store at1301 Broadway St. in Detroit. In addition to hawking limited-edition merch, the store is also accepting donations for a coat and toy drive. The pop-up will be open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 13.

Special guests the Sponges, Kilamanzego, Level Up, Mize, Jantsen, and Veil will open the three performances at the Masonic Temple from Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12.

As in past years, GRiZ is also teaming up with Detroit's Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company for special GRiZMAS 2021 Blend, with proceeds going toward Seven Mile, an organization that provides arts programming for local youth.

According to organizers, the GRiZMAS program has raised more than $300,000 in the past few years. GRiZ received a "Spirit of Detroit" award in 2015.

More information is available at 12daysofgrizmas.com. The full 12 Days of GRiZMAS 2021 Schedule is below.

12/1 - Wednesday - GRiZMAS Workshop Grand Opening
12/2 -Thursday- Killer Crafts & Cocktails
12/3 -Friday - GRiZMAS Charity Dodgeball Tournament
12/4- Saturday - GRiZMAS Charity Festival Stream / Mystery Party
12/5- Sunday - Daytime Yoga with Citizen / Evening Team Trivia Livestream
12/6 -Monday - Serve Our Community Day!
12/7- Tuesday - Local Mic Night
12/8 -Wednesday - Jazz Jam Live Stream with GRiZ & Friends
12/9- Thursday - Rainbow Roller Disco
12/10- Friday - GRiZMAS Concert at the Masonic Temple Night 1
12/11-Saturday - GRiZMAS Concert at the Masonic Temple Night 2
12/12- Sunday - GRiZMAS Concert at the Masonic Temple Night 3
City Slang
