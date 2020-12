GRiZ announces virtual GRiZMAS holiday events to raise funds for Detroit youth

click to enlarge Lizz Wilkinson

12/12 - Killer Crafts & Cocktails

12/13 - Holiday Jazz Stream with GRiZ & Friends

12/14 - Digital Charity Auction

12/15 - Bake Cookies with Mama GRiZ

12/16 - Global Mic Night

12/17 - Serve Our Community Day

12/18 - Team Trivia Day

12/19 - Snow Day

12/20 - Community Yoga Day

12/21 - Kulabunga Activity Day

12/22 - Family Board Game Night

12/23 - GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival

Of course, this year's GRiZMAS — the annual celebration thrown by Michigan-born saxophone-playing electronic music artist GRiZ that helps raise funds for Detroit youth — cannot return as usual due to the pandemic. However, the show must go on.On Sunday, GRiZ announced that the 7th annual "12 Days of GRiZMAS" will go digital this year, with events planned Dec. 12-23 for online platforms like Twitch and Zoom.Festivities include a "Killer Crafts & Cocktails" session with mixologists from Standby, a holiday jazz stream, an auction (including items like a signed GRiZ saxophone), a cookie baking night (featuring GRiZ's mom), yoga, board games, an open mic night, and plenty of music, including a "mini-festival experience" featuring eight hours of DJ sets and live performances. Artists set to perform include Destructo, AC Slater, J.Worra, Blunts & Blondes, Sunsquabi, ProbCause, Codes, and a two-hour performance from GRiZ.GRiZ will also once again be releasing a signature blend of coffee in a partnership with The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co., with all proceeds going toward music education.Since 2014, GRiZ’s "12 Days of GRiZMAS" has raised money to help Detroit youth. This year, GRiZ is donating all proceeds to Seven Mile Music, a nonprofit that funds music education, art programs, and coding lessons.Last year, GRiZ received the "Spirit of Detroit" award for his work with GRiZMAS.Fans can RSVP and donate at 12daysofgrizmas.com The full schedule is: