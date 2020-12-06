See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Sunday, December 6, 2020

GRiZ announces virtual GRiZMAS holiday events to raise funds for Detroit youth

Posted By on Sun, Dec 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge LIZZ WILKINSON
  • Lizz Wilkinson

Of course, this year's GRiZMAS — the annual celebration thrown by Michigan-born saxophone-playing electronic music artist GRiZ that helps raise funds for Detroit youth — cannot return as usual due to the pandemic. However, the show must go on.

On Sunday, GRiZ announced that the 7th annual "12 Days of GRiZMAS" will go digital this year, with events planned Dec. 12-23 for online platforms like Twitch and Zoom.



Festivities include a "Killer Crafts & Cocktails" session with mixologists from Standby, a holiday jazz stream, an auction (including items like a signed GRiZ saxophone), a cookie baking night (featuring GRiZ's mom), yoga, board games, an open mic night, and plenty of music, including a "mini-festival experience" featuring eight hours of DJ sets and live performances. Artists set to perform include Destructo, AC Slater, J.Worra, Blunts & Blondes, Sunsquabi, ProbCause, Codes, and a two-hour performance from GRiZ.

GRiZ will also once again be releasing a signature blend of coffee in a partnership with The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co., with all proceeds going toward music education.

Since 2014, GRiZ’s "12 Days of GRiZMAS" has raised money to help Detroit youth. This year, GRiZ is donating all proceeds to Seven Mile Music, a nonprofit that funds music education, art programs, and coding lessons.

Last year, GRiZ received the "Spirit of Detroit" award for his work with GRiZMAS.

Fans can RSVP and donate at 12daysofgrizmas.com.

The full schedule is:

12/12 - Killer Crafts & Cocktails
12/13 - Holiday Jazz Stream with GRiZ & Friends
12/14 - Digital Charity Auction
12/15 - Bake Cookies with Mama GRiZ
12/16 - Global Mic Night
12/17 - Serve Our Community Day
12/18 - Team Trivia Day
12/19 - Snow Day
12/20 - Community Yoga Day
12/21 - Kulabunga Activity Day
12/22 - Family Board Game Night
12/23 - GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival

