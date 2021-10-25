Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 25, 2021

Promoter cancels hip-hop concert due to fan outcry over vaccination mandate at Detroit's Masonic Temple

Posted By on Mon, Oct 25, 2021 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge Rapper William Michael Griffin Jr., also known as The God MC, shown in 2006. - JNFORTE1, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Jnforte1, Wikimedia Creative Commons
  • Rapper William Michael Griffin Jr., also known as The God MC, shown in 2006.

An upcoming hip-hop concert scheduled for Detroit's Masonic Temple has been canceled because the promoter said fans did not agree with the venue's policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

The concert, dubbed "Move the Crowd," was to feature a lineup of rappers like The God MC Rakim, KRS-1, and Slick Rick. It was scheduled for Nov. 7.



Promoter Derrick Kearney of 2D Productions & Entertainment said the concert will be relocated to another venue and date.

"We've received 100's and 100's of texts, voicemail's and comments on social media about the Masonic temple’s vaccination mandate," Kearney wrote in an email. "We have also found out that the majority of concert goers in that HipHop demographic aren’t vaccinated. So the vaccination mandate with the Masonic Temple is the reason."

AEG Presents, which operates at venues including Detroit's Masonic Temple and the Royal Oak Music Theatre, announced a policy in August that requires proof of vaccination for guests, staff, and talent.

"We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status," Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said in a statement.

Detroit has a low vaccination rate. According to Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, only 46.56% of the eligible population in Detroit is vaccinated, compared to 71.94% of Wayne County's eligible population.

In Oakland and Washnetnaw Counties, 74.41% and 73.79% of the eligible population are vaccinated, respectively. In Macomb County, 63.52% of the eligible population is vaccinated.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Anyway, here's Big Sean covered in bees Read More

  2. Weekend-long Pig & Whiskey fest returns to Ferndale with music from Laith Al-Saadi, Goober and the Peas, Tart, and more Read More

  3. Liv.e and MIKE bring lessons, vulnerability to the Sanctuary in Hamtramck Read More

  4. British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks basks in beauty — and pain Read More

  5. Woman at Faster Horses Festival died of complications from obesity, drug and alcohol use, officials say Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation