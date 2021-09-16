Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Rolling Stone lists ‘Respect’ as the greatest song of all time

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge Franklin performing at the Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony in 2015, moments before the "fur coat drop" - SCREEN GRAB
  • Screen grab
  • Franklin performing at the Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony in 2015, moments before the "fur coat drop"

Rolling Stone magazine has released an update of its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, and we’re not surprised to see that Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” topped the list as the absolute best.

After all, the Queen of Soul’s voice was declared a natural resource in 1985 by the state of Michigan, and she was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Respect” found new life this summer with the highly anticipated release of Franklin’s biopic of the same name. Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” was also featured at No. 90 on the list.

Detroit was well-represented on the top of the list, with the always relevant Motown hit “What’s Going On?” by Marvin Gaye sitting at the No. 6 spot.

When Rolling Stone last published this list in 2003, “What’s Going on?” and “Respect” were No. 4 and 5 on the list, respectively. The 2021 list has been expanded to include more pop, hip-hop, and latin pop songs.

Of course, 500 songs is quite a lot, and Franklin and Gaye aren’t the only Detroiters represented on the list. There are several Motown hits that made the cut including “Baby Love” by The Supremes at No. 499, The Four Tops’ “Reach Out (I’ll Be There)” at No. 78, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles’ “Tracks of my Tears” at No. 54 and The Temptations’ “My Girl” lands at No. 43.

Slim Shady found his way onto the list with his fan obsessed single “Stan” landing at No. 223 and his 8 Mile anthem, “Lose Yourself,” at No. 167.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Big Freedia, queen diva of New Orleans Bounce, will shake the azz down at Detroit's Majestic Theatre Read More

  2. DJ Sara Aldridge accused of embezzling money from Detroit arts organization Read More

  3. Gladys Knight and the Isley Brothers pair up for wintertime performance at Detroit's Fox Theatre Read More

  4. A conversation with TLC’s Chilli celebrating ‘CrazySexyCool’ Read More

  5. Pop star Dua Lipa will bring her 'Future Nostalgia' tour to Detroit ... in the future Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 15, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation