Pop star Dua Lipa will bring her 'Future Nostalgia' tour to Detroit ... in the future

click to enlarge Hugo Comte

Dua Lipa.

If you don't want to see global pop superstar Dua Lipa, looks like you'll want to steer clear of Little Caesars Arena in February 2022. As for us devoted future nostalgists, well, we're "Levitating" (minus Da Baby, of course).

☆ it’s finally happening!!!! ☆ We kick off the FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR in the US ♡*♥

I’m so excited to see you guys there and i’m bringing the ultimate ✿ girl gang ✿ with me ★ @theestallion ★ @carolineplz ★ @LoloZouai ★ pic.twitter.com/x4H4wob6rw — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) September 13, 2021

Having releasedlast year, Dua Lipa has finally revealed the itinerary for her highly-anticipated tour in support of the 26-year-old's dancefloor-friendly, disco-steeped Grammy award-winning sophomore record.The 28-date North American trek kicks off in Miami in February and will stop in Detroit on Feb. 25 at Little Caesars Arena with support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï “I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” Lipa said in a press release. “When I was writing, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”Tickets ($45+) go on sale starting Friday, Sep. 17 at noon via 313presents.com or ticketmaster.com

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.