Monday, September 13, 2021

Pop star Dua Lipa will bring her 'Future Nostalgia' tour to Detroit ... in the future

Posted By on Mon, Sep 13, 2021 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge Dua Lipa. - HUGO COMTE
  • Hugo Comte
  • Dua Lipa.

If you don't want to see global pop superstar Dua Lipa, looks like you'll want to steer clear of Little Caesars Arena in February 2022. As for us devoted future nostalgists, well, we're "Levitating" (minus Da Baby, of course).



Having released Future Nostalgia last year, Dua Lipa has finally revealed the itinerary for her highly-anticipated tour in support of the 26-year-old's dancefloor-friendly, disco-steeped Grammy award-winning sophomore record.

The 28-date North American trek kicks off in Miami in February and will stop in Detroit on Feb. 25 at Little Caesars Arena with support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” Lipa said in a press release. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Tickets ($45+) go on sale starting Friday, Sep. 17 at noon via 313presents.com or ticketmaster.com.

  • Dua Lipa @ Little Caesars Arena

    • Fri., Feb. 25, 7 p.m. $45

