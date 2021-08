Harry Styles to require masks and proof of vaccination or negative test for Detroit performance

click to enlarge lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Harry Styles is the first major artist to require proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, in addition to masks.

You're going to have to lower your mask if you want to enjoy some " Watermelon Sugar ," and, yes, we know that's a euphemism.Grammy award-winning pop star, former One Direction member, and overall " Sweet Creature " Harry Styles has announced some of the strictest COVID-19 safety protocols of any touring artist so far.Styles, 27, was set to embark on a massive world tour in support of 2019'slast year but was, obviously, thwarted by the pandemic. The original 2020 itinerary included a Detroit date at Little Caesars Arena, which has been postponed to Sep. 20, with Jenny Lewis returning as support.However, ticket holders will have to show printed proof of vaccination (meaning no phone photos) or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry. Guests are also required to wear masks during their stay at LCA.According to live entertainment producers and promoters at 313 Presents, there is currently no overarching vaccination, test, or mask mandate for 313 Presents venues, which includes LCA, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Comerica Park, and others. However, a 313 Presents representative tellsthey will execute artist/performer requests to institute their own protocols, which will be communicated clearly on 313 Presents' website and via email.Meanwhile, local venues the Royal Oak Music Theatre and Masonic Temple, operated in part by promoters AEG, now require proof of vaccination for entry into all events.Styles joins the ranks of touring artists like Maroon 5, Dead & Co., and Jimmy Buffett, all of whom are requiring vaccination and/or negative COVID results to attend their shows. Styles, however, appears to be the first major artist to also require masks.For more information as to where you can get vaccinated, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus

