Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Irresistible hit-makers Daryl Hall and John Oates will make dreams come true at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge John Oates and Daryl Hall. - COURTESY OF SHORE FIRE MEDIA
  • Courtesy of Shore Fire Media
  • John Oates and Daryl Hall.

For more than 50 years, duo Daryl Hall & John Oates have been enchanting the masses with their soft-rock royalty status and their unmatched songwriting sorcery.



Though the two no longer record together and live on opposite sides of the country, the blue-eyed soul duo have survived the following: pornographic facial hair trends, rumors that they are lovers, MTV, post-MTV, the ‘70s, the ’80s, ’80s nostalgia, ’80s nostalgia fatigue, shoulder pads, being low-key adopted by the indie rock and hip-hop community, lavish spending, their underperforming 1972 debut Whole Oats, and a mid-aughts Christmas record, which is the last output the duo released together. And yet, against all odds, Hall and Oates are cool. Like, actually, unironically, very cool. They have their own “Callin’ Oates” hotline (719-26-OATES), where a caller can choose to hear a sample from one of the duo’s many hits in case of an emergency. (But not a real emergency, of course. That would be stupid.)

So how did two dudes with synthesizers rebound from the fate prescribed to so many from the era defined by excess and Aqua Net? The music. Duh. “Sara Smile,” “Private Eyes,” “Maneater,” “She’s Gone,“Kiss On My List,” and “You Make My Dreams Come True” are but a minor sampling of the duo’s legendary contributions to the tapestry of pop music. If you feel differently, well, you might just be “Out of Touch.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at DTE Energy Music Theatre; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $22.50+.
