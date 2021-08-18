City Slang

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Chicago house and techno beatmaker Green Velvet to perform back-to-back sets at Detroit's Magic Stick

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge Green Velvet will perform back to back at the Magic Stick. - COURTESY OF PAXAHAU
  • Courtesy of Paxahau
  • Green Velvet will perform back to back at the Magic Stick.

What’s in a name? Or, in the case of Curtis Alan Jones, names.

The 53-year-old Chicago native and stalwart in the house and techno genres, better known as Green Velvet (fka Cajmere, Geo Vogt, Half Pint, Curan Stone, and Gino Vittori) has kept the party going for three decades with his brand of emotional and spiritual — yet tongue-in-cheek — approach to throbbing industrial minimalism.

He’s been topping Billboard dance charts since launching his debut record label Cajual Records in 1992 and has been included on many a Best Of list, including in Rolling Stone’s20 Best Chicago House Records” list in 2014 with his track “Percolator” and in 2019, when Mixmag deemed “Percolator” one of the “20 Best Rave Anthems of the ‘90s.” Detroit will get back-to-back doses of Green Velvet with support from Detroit’s own Stacey Pullen on Friday.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday., Aug. 21 at Magic Stick; 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $25+.
Related Events

  •  Green Velvet with Stacey Pullen @ Magic Stick

    • Fri., Aug. 20, 9 p.m. $30-$35
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

  • Green Velvet @ Magic Stick

    • Sat., Aug. 21, 9 p.m. $25-$35
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Best Things to Do In Detroit

